Paige is done with WWE when her contract expires next month.

Says she wants to come back to the ring eventually as Saraya again.

Dunno what her neck is like but she can be good on the mic and AEW could do with a female manager
That's great from Cena. Such a legend.
Absolutely great that by Cena.
In an industry full of absolute scum bags they dont get much better than John Cena.
Absolutely great that by Cena.

Absolute legend. What Cena does for the kids is hands down the best thing to come out of wrestling ever.
Undisputed legend of the business - as noted, there are few who haven't turned out to be disgraceful people but what he does is unparalleled.

Seems to be a genuinely good human being and does actually seem to enjoy doing this sort of thing rather than see if simply as part of the media tour
NJPW Dominion spoilers but Jay White after the show cut a great promo on AEW, setting up at least 6 potential matches with top stars

https://twitter.com/CiaranRH93/status/1535937179846950915?t=4rbdyTsxC3oE0FLZgT6scg&s=19

Jay Whites rise from slightly awkward Knife Pervert to one of the best currently in ring and in character is real impressive. Reminds me a bit of Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) when he was in NJPW, although of course with a bit more success so far
Yeah White is really, really good for his age.  ZSJ calling out Danielson is perfect too, can't wait for that one.
I see Jeff Harrys been nicked again.
He really should be out of AEW after another DUI.  Think he'll get another chance though.

Would rather both Hardys just stop wrestling.  Matt has value as a manager or behind the scenes but that's about it.  They're both way too busted up to wrestle, get them off my TV.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:50:02 am
NJPW Dominion spoilers but Jay White after the show cut a great promo on AEW, setting up at least 6 potential matches with top stars

https://twitter.com/CiaranRH93/status/1535937179846950915?t=4rbdyTsxC3oE0FLZgT6scg&s=19

Jay Whites rise from slightly awkward Knife Pervert to one of the best currently in ring and in character is real impressive. Reminds me a bit of Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) when he was in NJPW, although of course with a bit more success so far

Now, if you're going to do a promo that blends kayfabe with reality, that's the promo you're gonna do. Excellent work by White.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:07:58 pm
I see Jeff Harrys been nicked again.

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm
He really should be out of AEW after another DUI.  Think he'll get another chance though.

Would rather both Hardys just stop wrestling.  Matt has value as a manager or behind the scenes but that's about it.  They're both way too busted up to wrestle, get them off my TV.

TK's weakest area is getting to book his childhood favourites, putting them on TV at the expense of other talent. Now in some cases, that pay off and elevates the product, but it also leads him to have a bit of a blind spot when it comes to what isn't working. It's going to be interesting to see how this Jeff situation is handled in comparison to how Jimmy Havoc was dealt with (a big deal about rehab and then quietly let go and never mentioned again).
Isn't Jimmy Havoc basically banished from the wrestling business and works as a DPD driver now?
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 10:27:26 am
Isn't Jimmy Havoc basically banished from the wrestling business and works as a DPD driver now?

Not sure I'd have hired something called Havoc to drive big vans on the road.
Oh yeah, there was a lot more stuff going on with him, and last I heard he was working as a courier. But at the time, AEW addressed his substance abuse, and wished him a successful rehab. Then never mentioned him again and took him off the roster (they did allude to other concerns and nobody ever expected him back).

Another obvious case is Moxley, who checked himself in and was supported publicly by the company.

I don't want an environment where certain people get indulged. That sort of thing can only ever lead to locker room discontent. There have been some pretty obvious issues with Jeff since he showed up, and he's been repeatedly booked in high profile gimmick matches and even further exposed.
