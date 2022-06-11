Oh yeah, there was a lot more stuff going on with him, and last I heard he was working as a courier. But at the time, AEW addressed his substance abuse, and wished him a successful rehab. Then never mentioned him again and took him off the roster (they did allude to other concerns and nobody ever expected him back).
Another obvious case is Moxley, who checked himself in and was supported publicly by the company.
I don't want an environment where certain people get indulged. That sort of thing can only ever lead to locker room discontent. There have been some pretty obvious issues with Jeff since he showed up, and he's been repeatedly booked in high profile gimmick matches and even further exposed.