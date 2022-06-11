He really should be out of AEW after another DUI. Think he'll get another chance though.



Would rather both Hardys just stop wrestling. Matt has value as a manager or behind the scenes but that's about it. They're both way too busted up to wrestle, get them off my TV.



TK's weakest area is getting to book his childhood favourites, putting them on TV at the expense of other talent. Now in some cases, that pay off and elevates the product, but it also leads him to have a bit of a blind spot when it comes to what isn't working. It's going to be interesting to see how this Jeff situation is handled in comparison to how Jimmy Havoc was dealt with (a big deal about rehab and then quietly let go and never mentioned again).