Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5360 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm
Paige is done with WWE when her contract expires next month.

Says she wants to come back to the ring eventually as Saraya again.

Dunno what her neck is like but she can be good on the mic and AEW could do with a female manager
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5361 on: Today at 10:58:10 pm
