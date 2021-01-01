Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Author
Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (Read 238072 times)
gazzalfc
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
«
Reply #5360 on:
Today
at 04:02:14 pm »
Paige is done with WWE when her contract expires next month.
Says she wants to come back to the ring eventually as Saraya again.
Dunno what her neck is like but she can be good on the mic and AEW could do with a female manager
AndyMuller
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
«
Reply #5361 on:
Today
at 10:58:10 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/gavreilly/status/1535498919307878401?cxt=HHwWgoC95baImM8qAAAA
Absolutely great that by Cena.
