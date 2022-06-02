Twas a good promo for sure, but I hope its not lost on people that its pretty much exactly the Punk/Cena/Rock storyline



It is, but done well enough to not feel a cheap knock off. It had many of the same things being said, the same mic cut off etc, but was delivered so well and with so much venom that it fely authentic and for anyone who not olf enough to have seen Punk's pipebomb live first time around it gives them their own holy shit moment to buy it and that can be used as a proxy for anything they dislike about AEW.Think having Punk involved in it, him coming out off camera and MJF's reaction to that, will continue the feeling of it being both fresh and at the same time related to the original pipebomb.As long as it is not redone with lesser talkers in the near future and as long as it does not lead to Khan getting in the ring to compete or becoming a full on character it should be gold.What will be interesting is who ends up being the third person in it .WWE was Punk/Cena/Rock with the owner Vince being part of it but hopefully we get less owner involvement from an in ring pov in the AEW version.In this version MJF is taking the Punk role. Punk is in the Cena role his time around so who gets to eventually, after a slow burning build if this were to happen, be the third side of the triangle. Logic dictates it be someone that is as much an AEW guy (or as much a non WWE guy) as Rock was WWE.Allin? Wardlow? Omega?Or maybe someone that looks good and to be improving quickly at present but is not quite there yet to be pushed but who might get to the being pushed stage in six months or whatever.Max Caster maybe? Though he could be seen as John Cena lite if not careful. Maybe his partner Anthony Bowens? Both guys are improving rapidly in the ring, have good charisma, get crowd reactions and are pretty good talkers.