« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 236882 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,283
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5320 on: June 2, 2022, 01:29:48 pm »
MJF is going to be a megaface off the back of this angle.  Incredible promo.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5321 on: June 2, 2022, 03:07:11 pm »
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5322 on: June 2, 2022, 03:58:33 pm »
Like this set. hope it stays although they seems to change for different arenas

Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5323 on: June 2, 2022, 04:36:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on June  2, 2022, 01:29:48 pm
MJF is going to be a megaface off the back of this angle.  Incredible promo.

It's not one I liked to be honest. Sort of takes the focus of Wardlow, introduces the chance that Khan will be a regular character (and we have had enough of those) and, unlike the Pipe Bomb promo, it didn't have a focus on winning a wrestling match.

That said, the way he delivered it was exceptional.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5324 on: June 2, 2022, 04:57:07 pm »
I feel it is a promo that can drive him as a face up until a Championship win, but also selfish enough that when he wins the big one, a real heart of AEW can take it off him - his gripe is ex-wwe guys overtook MJF not AEW. So he wins, is the usual MJF arsehole, and then Adam Page or Darby Allin or Jungle Boy or Kenny Omega beats him for the sake of AEW.

Also I don't think Tony will be a regular, or he certainly shouldn't be
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5325 on: June 2, 2022, 05:01:19 pm »
Also Wardlow or Miro have to win the TNT title right away. Or Los Ingobenables Andrade.

But I would say Wardlow (and give him a monster reign) or Miro (as you have a ready made track to keep him from the main title - as for as good as the Heavyweight title is, that TNT title is HIS title, given to him by God, and taken away by god, ready for him to snatch it back)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5326 on: June 2, 2022, 05:06:02 pm »
Interesting that Jericho is in a Hair Match after Blood and Guts. You'd expect Jericho to lose the Blood and Guts and then rebound in the next one, but at the same time Ortiz doesn't seem bothered by the prospect (burying the angle if he loses) and Jericho either really needs to go Bald now or needs another transplant, either way his head would need a shave
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,759
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5327 on: June 3, 2022, 07:55:09 am »
MJFs promo was excellent, thats the second time hes dropped a Face promo that made the fans do a 180. They need to pay it off with him taking the title of a heel Punk. Dont think this necessarily means everythings sorted with his contract though, a lot of people forget that Punk signed his contract the day of his win at MitB.

Best DoN match was the three way tag team IMO, Starks is fantastic and I didnt expect Keith Lee to make that jump lol. Interesting to see where they go with Hangman next too, especially of Kenny is close to returning.
« Last Edit: June 3, 2022, 10:40:57 am by Malaysian Kopite »
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5328 on: June 3, 2022, 08:28:08 am »
I'm increasingly seeing people come to the conclusion that it's a work, but that it started out as a shoot contract problem. I just don't see it, I think a lot of people have been played, right from the start. This all began during the Punk feud over a 1hr interview where TK was said to be 'furious' at what MJF had said... but I saw that interview, and he didn't say anything that he hadn't already said in the ring about his contract expiry, and his teenage years.

Whether AEW got some of the noted insiders in on it from day one, or whether it worked so well because they don't really have a 'source' when it comes to MJF, who knows?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5329 on: June 3, 2022, 10:22:48 am »
Quote from: Riquende on June  3, 2022, 08:28:08 am
I'm increasingly seeing people come to the conclusion that it's a work, but that it started out as a shoot contract problem. I just don't see it, I think a lot of people have been played, right from the start. This all began during the Punk feud over a 1hr interview where TK was said to be 'furious' at what MJF had said... but I saw that interview, and he didn't say anything that he hadn't already said in the ring about his contract expiry, and his teenage years.

Whether AEW got some of the noted insiders in on it from day one, or whether it worked so well because they don't really have a 'source' when it comes to MJF, who knows?


Good point.

One things for sure about MJF is he looks after his character/persona to a similar level to what the Undertaker did, maybe even more so.

His interviews away from AEW cameras never see him break character and at fan meet and greets he is pure acid with fans and in the process giving them a truly memorable experience.

Where the likes of Britt Baker becomes warmer (though still smart as a whip and very very good at coming up with responses on the fly) in interviews away from AEW, MJF stays as the guy you see on Dynamite.

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5330 on: June 3, 2022, 10:42:49 am »
How do they progress the MJF angle though? Hes kayfabe fired, removed from their website, but how do they bring him back organically? WWE botched the similar angle with Punk when he just returned after a week or two of being absent, so AEW needs to avoid that.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5331 on: June 3, 2022, 11:18:58 am »
He goes to ECW for a few months to build up the anti-AEW heat before triumphantly returning in a year's time to become one of the top figures in the company.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5332 on: June 3, 2022, 01:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June  3, 2022, 10:42:49 am
How do they progress the MJF angle though? Hes kayfabe fired, removed from their website, but how do they bring him back organically? WWE botched the similar angle with Punk when he just returned after a week or two of being absent, so AEW needs to avoid that.

Turn Punk heel and have him get a little stable of ex WWE guys to ensure he beats challengers. Then have him declare he is better than anyone on the company the pause to say not just the companythe entire world and have him issue an open challenge to any one in the world for the next PPV.

In the meantime be teasing one or two current AEW guys as the ones that are going to be accepting the open challenge. Maybe Page or Allin or rumours that a returning Omega might be the one who shows at the PPV.

Then on the night, Punk is in he ring and AEW originals all gather at the ring entrance, they separate and MJF's music hits, huge pop and he goes down to win the title, huge pop again, all the originals around the ring clapping him, the crowd chatting his name, he calls for a mic and then says that he needs a bit f quiet for this moment and wants to say a few words and tells the crowd they are shit and he did it all for himself and that the originals may be pillars but he is the foundation or column the place is built upon.
« Last Edit: June 3, 2022, 01:41:58 pm by NightDancer »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5333 on: June 3, 2022, 07:31:59 pm »
https://411mania.com/wrestling/mjf-promo-on-aew-dynamite-reportedly-didnt-go-according-to-plan/

"Quick, the fans have realised this is a work! Leak through the usual sources that the promo wasn't planned!"
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5334 on: June 3, 2022, 08:54:26 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on June  3, 2022, 01:34:49 pm
Turn Punk heel and have him get a little stable of ex WWE guys to ensure he beats challengers. Then have him declare he is better than anyone on the company the pause to say not just the companythe entire world and have him issue an open challenge to any one in the world for the next PPV.
Isn't that more or less the Blackpool Combat Club gimmick?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5335 on: June 3, 2022, 09:42:21 pm »
Twas a good promo for sure, but I hope its not lost on people that its pretty much exactly the Punk/Cena/Rock storyline
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5336 on: June 3, 2022, 09:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June  3, 2022, 08:54:26 pm
Isn't that more or less the Blackpool Combat Club gimmick?

Never said I was a good or even an original booker  ;D
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,612
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5337 on: June 4, 2022, 07:45:23 am »
CM Punk has had to semi-vacate the AEW World Championship due to injury (I think he got a broken/fracture in a foot during the Hangman match). His challenger at Forbidden Door, Hiroshi Tanahashi, will face someone else for the interim-World title.

They've done Interim championships before with the TNT belt I think. It's better than vacating.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5338 on: June 4, 2022, 09:05:00 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on June  3, 2022, 09:42:21 pm
Twas a good promo for sure, but I hope its not lost on people that its pretty much exactly the Punk/Cena/Rock storyline


It is, but done well enough to not feel a cheap knock off. It had many of the same things being said, the same mic cut off etc, but was delivered so well and with so much venom that it fely authentic and for anyone who not olf enough to have seen Punk's pipebomb live first time around it gives them their own holy shit moment to buy it and that can be used as a proxy for anything they dislike about AEW.

Think having Punk involved in it, him coming out off camera and MJF's reaction to that, will continue the feeling of it being both fresh and at the same time related to the original pipebomb.

As long as it is not redone with lesser talkers in the near future and as long as it does not lead to Khan getting in the ring to compete or becoming a full on character it should be gold.

What will be interesting is who ends up being the third person in it .

WWE was Punk/Cena/Rock  with the owner Vince being part of it but hopefully we get less owner involvement from an in ring pov in the AEW version. 

In this version  MJF is taking the Punk role. Punk is in the Cena role his time around so who gets to eventually, after a slow burning build if this were to happen, be the third side of the triangle. Logic dictates it be someone that is as much an AEW guy (or as much a non WWE guy) as Rock was WWE. 

Allin? Wardlow? Omega?

Or maybe someone that looks good and to be improving quickly at present but is not quite there yet to be pushed but who might get to the being pushed stage in six months or whatever.


Max Caster maybe? Though he could be seen as John Cena lite if not careful. Maybe his partner Anthony Bowens? Both guys are improving rapidly in the ring, have good charisma, get crowd reactions and are pretty good talkers.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5339 on: June 4, 2022, 09:39:09 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on June  4, 2022, 07:45:23 am
CM Punk has had to semi-vacate the AEW World Championship due to injury (I think he got a broken/fracture in a foot during the Hangman match). His challenger at Forbidden Door, Hiroshi Tanahashi, will face someone else for the interim-World title.

They've done Interim championships before with the TNT belt I think. It's better than vacating.

Winner of a battle royal vs Moxley goes on to face an opponent at Forbidden Door for the title (I assume Tanahashi but maybe not)

Would say Moxley is the best choice for this interim title, unless they are able to break glass in case of emergency and bring Kenny back
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5340 on: June 4, 2022, 10:09:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  4, 2022, 09:39:09 am
Winner of a battle royal vs Moxley goes on to face an opponent at Forbidden Door for the title (I assume Tanahashi but maybe not)

Would say Moxley is the best choice for this interim title, unless they are able to break glass in case of emergency and bring Kenny back


Kenny Omega must be very very close to coming back given Khan comfirmed that the Trios belts are made and going into action soon.

He had originally said that the AEW Trios belts would become a thing when Omega returned.

An AEW Trios division will be a lot of fun as they already have a number of natural Trios teams that can really go.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5341 on: June 4, 2022, 11:19:00 am »
If it is me, I have Takeshita win the battle royal, to have a killer match with Moxley, then have Moxley beat Tanahashi at Forbidden Door to be the interim champ.


Takashita because he is really fucking good, and a good young wrestler, he will have a killer match with Moxley, and going close but just miss out on the opportunity in a great match could really do him good.

And Tanahashi because they've been trying to have Moxley vs Tanahashi for like 2 years now, and again it will be boss.

And honestly at the moment other than Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page and CM Punk and Omega, there are very few people close to as over as Moxley. Unless, as said, Omega can go, then you should maybe go with him vs Moxley at Forbidden Door.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5342 on: June 4, 2022, 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on June  4, 2022, 09:05:00 am

It is, but done well enough to not feel a cheap knock off. It had many of the same things being said, the same mic cut off etc, but was delivered so well and with so much venom that it fely authentic and for anyone who not olf enough to have seen Punk's pipebomb live first time around it gives them their own holy shit moment to buy it and that can be used as a proxy for anything they dislike about AEW.

Think having Punk involved in it, him coming out off camera and MJF's reaction to that, will continue the feeling of it being both fresh and at the same time related to the original pipebomb.

As long as it is not redone with lesser talkers in the near future and as long as it does not lead to Khan getting in the ring to compete or becoming a full on character it should be gold.

What will be interesting is who ends up being the third person in it .

WWE was Punk/Cena/Rock  with the owner Vince being part of it but hopefully we get less owner involvement from an in ring pov in the AEW version. 

In this version  MJF is taking the Punk role. Punk is in the Cena role his time around so who gets to eventually, after a slow burning build if this were to happen, be the third side of the triangle. Logic dictates it be someone that is as much an AEW guy (or as much a non WWE guy) as Rock was WWE. 

Allin? Wardlow? Omega?

Or maybe someone that looks good and to be improving quickly at present but is not quite there yet to be pushed but who might get to the being pushed stage in six months or whatever.


Max Caster maybe? Though he could be seen as John Cena lite if not careful. Maybe his partner Anthony Bowens? Both guys are improving rapidly in the ring, have good charisma, get crowd reactions and are pretty good talkers.

Caster and Bowens probably aren't ready for a year or so yet, even for that role. They can afford to take their time with those two and both men benefit from ebing round one another I think; they currently lack the skills the other seems to have in abundance.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5343 on: June 4, 2022, 01:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June  4, 2022, 11:42:15 am
Caster and Bowens probably aren't ready for a year or so yet, even for that role. They can afford to take their time with those two and both men benefit from ebing round one another I think; they currently lack the skills the other seems to have in abundance.

Yeah I might have been a bit optimistic with saying six months, but meant more six months from when MJF/Punk started the cycle rather than six months from right now.

Do think both guys in The Acclaimed are talented and seem to be learning from each other (along with no doubt others in the company) with regards what they are each a bit weaker at.

Bowens I think could be really really good in time and an openly gay man in a top spot or a spot near the top in a wrestling company could be really good too, both for the company and also in societal terms imho .

Course another way to make the triangle of MJF/Punk/A.Nother is to put another high profile ex WWE guy in there and make sure it is one that would be seen as a realistic title winner and not a space filler. Maybe Mox or Danielson.

I also like the idea of MJF just going solo. Kicking Spears to the kerb and going on a long winning streak without outside help as he chases a title shot but not turning face along the way. Staying an asshole but always finding ways to win without help and despite the odds against him.

My own crap booking aside, all I know is the whole thing has me drawn in and watching it, along with a few other factions and individuals in AEW making the shows have more hits than misses for me almost every week.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5344 on: June 4, 2022, 02:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June  3, 2022, 07:31:59 pm
https://411mania.com/wrestling/mjf-promo-on-aew-dynamite-reportedly-didnt-go-according-to-plan/

"Quick, the fans have realised this is a work! Leak through the usual sources that the promo wasn't planned!"

Nothing stacks up - they can't genuinely think we are all morons (its a TV show, you can cut the mic whenever you want if it was off script and if you don't know about him planning to say "fuck" more than once you don't have the beep ready - unless there is a tape delay for the transmission) or still believe it is all real can they?

You get the odd thing in a ring like the Cena/Punk tombstone, Charlotte/Nia Jax actually having a scrap, and the odd word or phrase that come out which are done without the back office knowing/being able to do anything about but an 8 minute promo does not just happen without it being the plan of those booking it.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5345 on: June 4, 2022, 02:31:38 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on June  4, 2022, 02:11:06 pm
Nothing stacks up - they can't genuinely think we are all morons (its a TV show, you can cut the mic whenever you want if it was off script and if you don't know about him planning to say "fuck" more than once you don't have the beep ready - unless there is a tape delay for the transmission) or still believe it is all real can they?

You get the odd thing in a ring like the Cena/Punk tombstone, Charlotte/Nia Jax actually having a scrap, and the odd word or phrase that come out which are done without the back office knowing/being able to do anything about but an 8 minute promo does not just happen without it being the plan of those booking it.

From what it sounds like, the general idea for the promo is planned, but not the specifics. So it is definitely a work, but a work that legit pissed a few people off backstage (particularly the comment "only one who can make you feel anything" seems to have ticked off Eddie Kingston, who tbf is probably the only person better than MJF working a character)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5346 on: June 4, 2022, 05:25:07 pm »
So winner on Wednesday faces the winner of Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto for the interim title at Forbidden Door
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5347 on: June 4, 2022, 05:51:09 pm »
Quote
(particularly the comment "only one who can make you feel anything" seems to have ticked off Eddie Kingston, who tbf is probably the only person better than MJF working a character)

This is weird to me. How many wrestlers have claimed to be 'the best' in promos? Do other wrestlers in the back get offended, because they themselves think they're the best?

Talent can claim whatever they want on the mic, it's up to the fans to agree with them or not.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5348 on: June 4, 2022, 06:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June  4, 2022, 05:51:09 pm
This is weird to me. How many wrestlers have claimed to be 'the best' in promos? Do other wrestlers in the back get offended, because they themselves think they're the best?

Talent can claim whatever they want on the mic, it's up to the fans to agree with them or not.

I guess the real difference is that people know he is actually speaking what he thinks somewhat rather than just the usual heel brag. Maybe they already had a problem with him acting like billy big bollocks backstage with this talk?
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5349 on: June 4, 2022, 10:47:26 pm »
Was punk got injured here? rather silly way to do it
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kZTbGf4mGyk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kZTbGf4mGyk</a>
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5350 on: Yesterday at 11:37:41 am »
Quote from: Riquende on June  4, 2022, 05:51:09 pm
This is weird to me. How many wrestlers have claimed to be 'the best' in promos? Do other wrestlers in the back get offended, because they themselves think they're the best?

Talent can claim whatever they want on the mic, it's up to the fans to agree with them or not.

Exactly- they all know how the game is played. Would only piss off the other talent if he is being a dick backstage and acting the big man there


Just listening to the Masked Man podcast and Kaz has more or less said outright that it was planned at least 90% as it was presented.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:59 am by ianburns252 »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,607
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5351 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm »
Don't think there's anything sadder than a 73 year old Ric Flair taking top rope bumps
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,300
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5352 on: Today at 07:12:28 am »
Oooft the state of Cody's chest.

I guess he deserves credit for putting on the show but its outright stupid to be performing with an injury like that.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1533639719690584072?t=Ey8Vff4GqVzGDV_9_25Adg&s=19
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 