To be fair, Nick Khan has made him a fuck tonne of money with TV deals (particularly the Fox deal) and Hunter/Stephanie seemingly failed him (particularly Hunter with NXT losing to AEW)



Yep, Nick Khan got them two very lucrative TV deals in 2018 with USA Network and FOX then did it again last year with Peacock licensing the Netowork in the US. He's likely going to pull off another massive deal in the next 12 months when they do the next round of domestic TV deals. While I am sure a lot of the shine came off of Hunter when NXT underperformed against AEW I feel it's a bit harsh given a lot of the lustre that had been on NXT a couple of years earlier was gone by the time they got it onto TV. I think had they put the 2016-2017 NXT on TV against AEW we might be looking at a different story in regards to how that "war" played out.