The Fox and NBC upfronts were yesterday. It was all about putting the narrative out and being on their beat behavior for WWE because there was more scrutiny.



Anyway apparently the story is Naomi would win the match, face Bianca, and Sasha face Ronda, and both put the champs over. It seems this is kinda a build up of months of frustration - being told they would be a team after originally being told they'd have singles feuds at Mania, then getting the team over and being told it would be put on the back burner to put the champs over, and then back to being a team again. Story is they felt it was just undoing work they did and making them run in place, when they were not massively happy before the team either - this was their opportunity to elevate the team, each other, the division, and they worked on it, just to be undermined by creative with these ideas.



Apparently they were also told by producers they were being spoiled and have to change their attitude even initially when they tried to talk to them about their concerns reasonably. After a while just said fuck it and left.



And it was apparently both of them, not just Sasha and Naomi following suit, it was both of them.