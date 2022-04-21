« previous next »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April 21, 2022, 01:47:11 am
Yep, TK has confirmed. "Forbidden Door" on June 26 in Chicago.

Sounds like a Harry Potter book
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 21, 2022, 10:40:43 am
Sounds like a Harry Potter book

I feel bad for Tanahashi. Everyone uses that phrase these days but never credits him for the quote
Cardiffs Clash at the Castle announced, tickets on sale mid May. Tempted to go to this.
Quote from: damomad on May  4, 2022, 07:42:23 pm
Cardiffs Clash at the Castle announced, tickets on sale mid May. Tempted to go to this.
I'll probably be going if I can get a hold of cheap tickets.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  4, 2022, 08:07:20 pm
I'll probably be going if I can get a hold of cheap tickets.

I've booked flights/accom into Bristol and a bus to/from Cardiff. Cardiff accom is dear as fuck. Hope the tickets to the event aren't extortionate! Going by the push Drew is getting all of a sudden, he'll be main eventing with Roman I reckon.
If I needed anymore ammuntion to hate MJF more then I do here it is. Here is a Q&A he did recently at the For Love of Wrestling convention. Dispite all the abuse he gives out he gave some very good answers

MJF on his dream opponent, CM Punk, The AEW title, If he would go to WWE & roasts fans at FTLOW 2022


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heRqeG977oE
He's really good value with fan conventions and signings, seen so many clips of him hamming it up.  Just wish he was a little less pantomime on TV.
Quote from: tubby on May 10, 2022, 01:23:33 pm
He's really good value with fan conventions and signings, seen so many clips of him hamming it up.  Just wish he was a little less pantomime on TV.

I've swung on him slightly. I used to think he really was pure pantomime (brilliant but no nuance) and now I've seen him able to give better performances, like the promo to Punk, I think it's just a case of being managed correctly.
are fans still shouting What? after everyones promo?
Quote from: LiamG on May 11, 2022, 08:07:18 am
are fans still shouting What? after everyones promo?

Not really.  There have been a couple of times where they've tried but wrestlers are getting better at shutting them down straight away.
Quote from: tubby on May 11, 2022, 09:52:23 am
Not really.  There have been a couple of times where they've tried but wrestlers are getting better at shutting them down straight away.

A couple I have seen have just stopped the pauses or shortened them, not giving them a chance to do it anymore, which in turn generally makes the promo stand out a bit from the usual monotonous types with the same flow.

So generally the ones that get the "What" treatment are the ones giving slow, boring promo's which follow a tired flow
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 11, 2022, 10:29:13 am


So generally the ones that get the "What" treatment are the ones giving slow, boring promo's which follow a tired flow

Ah, the Triple H cadence!
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 11, 2022, 10:34:12 am
Ah, the Triple H cadence!

Basically. He did set the standard with about 10-15 years of opening Raw with a 20 minute promo usually about nothing.
In what may be interesting for wrestling fans in the UK, seems Warner Media/Discovery are going to play a part in BT Sport going forward.

Warner of course own TNT which has AEW. BT sport have WWE. It may mean AEW takes WWE's spot on the channel, or it may be an indication of Warner moving on from AEW in 2024, or it may mean fuck all.

Although I would argue moving from ITV 4/ITV at midnight to BT sport is a downgrade for viewership. Currently AEW crushes WWE in UK viewers, still only with around 100,000 watchers, mainly because it is on a free channel.
So some bad shit is going down Kota Ibushi. He isn't happy with NJPW, and is seemingly going full on scorched earth in public. Mentioned harassment and sexual harassment from higher ups, and now also mentioned an affiliation with the Yakuza in public, which is a good way to cause a MASSIVE scandal in Japan.

It sounds like there is no way back for NJPW mad Ibushi relationship, but I have no idea how this evolves further or what happens after the seemingly inevitable split of the two parties
Apparently Roman has got a new deal with WWE that will see him dramatically reduce his schedule. Wont be on Raw/Smackdown every week, only 6-8 PPVs a year and far fewer live events if any.

That feels less than ideal considering the lack of major star power on either brand. Seems like hell basically become like Brock, more of a special attraction than a regular on the show.
So he will be part timer like lesnar atleast he wasn't holding both the titles. well done wwe
And supposedly Roman/Drew will be the main event of the Cardiff stadium show, which makes sense.
73-year-old Ric Flair coming out of retirement. What could possibly go wrong?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 16, 2022, 10:21:09 pm
73-year-old Ric Flair coming out of retirement. What could possibly go wrong?

Oh god what.  Has he had another divorce or something.
I wounder if Sheamus and cesaro are going to Paris for the final? They were in Madrid so could be a good luck charm.
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 07:08:54 am
I wounder if Sheamus and cesaro are going to Paris for the final? They were in Madrid so could be a good luck charm.

They don't tag anymore, so unlikely.  Cesaro is now a free agent and recently launched some coffee thing.

Sounds like Sasha Banks walked out of RAW because she wasn't happy with creative.  Dunno how long she's got left on her contract, but she would be a huge get for AEW.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 16, 2022, 12:33:52 pm
Billy Gunn is still in ridiculous shape. Turns 60 next year! Those sweet, sweet steroids.
maybe, wasnt that long ago though he was blowing out his arse just walking down the ramp
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:14:29 am
Sounds like Sasha Banks walked out of RAW because she wasn't happy with creative.  Dunno how long she's got left on her contract, but she would be a huge get for AEW.

Not the first time she's done that either. Don't think she's creating the best reputation for herself throwing her toys out the pram but she is a star so probably feels under-appreciated.

And agree, I'm sure AEW would love to poach her and make her their main star.  How they keep her consistently happy is a different matter.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:14:29 am
They don't tag anymore, so unlikely.  Cesaro is now a free agent and recently launched some coffee thing.

Sounds like Sasha Banks walked out of RAW because she wasn't happy with creative.  Dunno how long she's got left on her contract, but she would be a huge get for AEW.

Naomi too. And had Corey Graves (with Vince in his ear no doubt) call them Unprofessional live on air.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:44:32 am
Not the first time she's done that either. Don't think she's creating the best reputation for herself throwing her toys out the pram but she is a star so probably feels under-appreciated.

And agree, I'm sure AEW would love to poach her and make her their main star.  How they keep her consistently happy is a different matter.

Would she be though?


She is not a patch on Britt Baker imo. Baker is great on the mic, good and getting better in the ring and has genuine charisma.

Would rate Jade Cargill higher than her too despite Cargill still being somewhat of a novice in terms of experience. What Cargill has in spades is natural charisma and physcial presence and she has improved massively in the ring the past 12 months. Can only see her getting better.

Banks to me is a Red Velvet level wrestler. Similar light frame, similar in ring ability and a bit of a charisma black hole like RV. Like RV she "hits" light too. You just do not buy into a lot of her offensive work having any clout.

 Yes Banks takes some wicked bumps at times but find her character and in ring stuff very hard to buy into.
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 10:10:46 am
Would she be though?


She is not a patch on Britt Baker imo. Baker is great on the mic, good and getting better in the ring and has genuine charisma.

Would rate Jade Cargill higher than her too despite Cargill still being somewhat of a novice in terms of experience. What Cargill has in spades is natural charisma and physcial presence and she has improved massively in the ring the past 12 months. Can only see her getting better.

Banks to me is a Red Velvet level wrestler. Similar light frame, similar in ring ability and a bit of a charisma black hole like RV. Like RV she "hits" light too. You just do not buy into a lot of her offensive work having any clout.

 Yes Banks takes some wicked bumps at times but find her character and in ring stuff very hard to buy into.

Banks in NXT was Baker plus in my opinion. She has done some great stuff in WWE but do agree that it would be a risk for AEW to take her on.

The Boss vs Baker would be money though.
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 10:10:46 am
Would she be though?


She is not a patch on Britt Baker imo. Baker is great on the mic, good and getting better in the ring and has genuine charisma.

Would rate Jade Cargill higher than her too despite Cargill still being somewhat of a novice in terms of experience. What Cargill has in spades is natural charisma and physcial presence and she has improved massively in the ring the past 12 months. Can only see her getting better.

Banks to me is a Red Velvet level wrestler. Similar light frame, similar in ring ability and a bit of a charisma black hole like RV. Like RV she "hits" light too. You just do not buy into a lot of her offensive work having any clout.

 Yes Banks takes some wicked bumps at times but find her character and in ring stuff very hard to buy into.

Nah I would say Sasha is way better in the ring that basically anyone AEW have, she's really good.

On the mic, she can be really good with the right stuff to work with. I think she is very charasmatic too. I think she has been underutilized for the past 9 months or so, but she is a legit star

Also the big thing she has, is a massive (and sometimes a bit manic) following. I mean we are talking about a multiple PPV main eventers including Mania. Even if we disagree on her inring ability, the fact that she is so we'll established in the wrestling world she would be one of the biggest stars in AEW, male or female.
Sasha is way ahead of Britt in the ring, she's a much more natural athlete in there.  Problem is she wants to be Eddie Guerrero and tries stuff she's just not capable of doing safely.  Her charisma in-ring is great, though, similar to Jeff Hardy.

Jade is improving way more than I expected she would (or even could).  She's still way off where she needs to be compared to her presentation, but she's starting to put it together.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:40:30 pm
Sasha is way ahead of Britt in the ring, she's a much more natural athlete in there.  Problem is she wants to be Eddie Guerrero and tries stuff she's just not capable of doing safely.  Her charisma in-ring is great, though, similar to Jeff Hardy.

Jade is improving way more than I expected she would (or even could).  She's still way off where she needs to be compared to her presentation, but she's starting to put it together.

In terms of her presentation and her natural charisma, Jade is legitimately one of the best in the entire company, she just SCREAMS star. She is of course no where near that in the ring, but if she ends up a quarter as good in the ring to how she carries herself, she'll be a real superstar
Any chance this whole thing is a work? WWE aren't normally this transparent as quickly as this.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:56:43 pm
Any chance this whole thing is a work? WWE aren't normally this transparent as quickly as this.

Not with this kind of statement, talking about it being a scripted TV show, rehearsing and constructing their match, etc:

Oh yeah no doubt it's a very damning statement but it's hard to fully trust anything we get told.

You'd have thought damage control would be the first option and maybe letting the dust settle rather than adding more fuel to the fire.
The Fox and NBC upfronts were yesterday. It was all about putting the narrative out and being on their beat behavior for WWE because there was more scrutiny.

Anyway apparently the story is Naomi would win the match, face Bianca, and Sasha face Ronda, and both put the champs over. It seems this is kinda a build up of months of frustration - being told they would be a team after originally being told they'd have singles feuds at Mania, then getting the team over and being told it would be put on the back burner to put the champs over, and then back to being a team again. Story is they felt it was just undoing work they did and making them run in place, when they were not massively happy before the team either - this was their opportunity to elevate the team, each other, the division, and they worked on it, just to be undermined by creative with these ideas.

Apparently they were also told by producers they were being spoiled and have to change their attitude even initially when they tried to talk to them about their concerns reasonably. After a while just said fuck it and left.

And it was apparently both of them, not just Sasha and Naomi following suit, it was both of them.
Got a ticket for the event in Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, £40 but in the absolute heavens.

It's shocking the prices they are charging, Wrestlemania prices. I'd be amazed if it sells out.
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:58:04 pm
Got a ticket for the event in Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, £40 but in the absolute heavens.

It's shocking the prices they are charging, Wrestlemania prices. I'd be amazed if it sells out.

I saw some lower tier stuff was like £400 for restricted view or something silly like that. Certainly some tickets hitting the thousands I saw too
