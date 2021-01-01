« previous next »
Online paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 01:27:05 pm »
I remember that much just kind of appearing on the card (viscera and mark henry)

should have made it a ladder match for the craic

Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:24:49 pm
Have such good memories of events like Backlash and Judgement Day from that era, then you go back and realise that the vast majority of the cards were awful. Just looked at No Way Out 2000, apparently there was a singles match between Mark Henry and Viscera. How bad must that have been?! Probably worse in 98/99 when the likes of Val Venis were getting regular PPV slots on the undercard.
Completely true but then its stunning at how over everyone on the roster was back then.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm »
Woah woah woah, there are actually Val bashers?
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm »
We'd watch RAW is WAR round at our friends house religiously 99-20, vividly remember my mate's da hanging around for the triple H promo at the start of the show to see Stephanie and then leaving the room not to be seen again, the dirty bugger lol.

How much better was it watching Friday Night Raw on Sky Sports and Saturday Morning Smackdown on Sky One not knowing the results.

It was all downhill when we got internet in.

Offline Elzar

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm
We'd watch RAW is WAR round at our friends house religiously 99-20, vividly remember my mate's da hanging around for the triple H promo at the start of the show to see Stephanie and then leaving the room not to be seen again, the dirty bugger lol.

How much better was it watching Friday Night Raw on Sky Sports and Saturday Morning Smackdown on Sky One not knowing the results.

It was all downhill when we got internet in.



Now everyone knows the result, the finish and any surprises before the live shows even happen.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm
Woah woah woah, there are actually Val bashers?

To be fair, probably did enjoy him at the time. I see he's gone down the QAnon route now!
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 02:57:14 pm »
My memories are trying to set a VCR to record Channel 4 at 1am, not managing to work it out so setting a LP VCR and pressing record just before going to bed and then stopping it when I woke up so had 8 hours of random Channel 4.

Sometimes catching the odd episode of Eurotrash  ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 02:58:10 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm
We'd watch RAW is WAR round at our friends house religiously 99-20, vividly remember my mate's da hanging around for the triple H promo at the start of the show to see Stephanie and then leaving the room not to be seen again, the dirty bugger lol.

How much better was it watching Friday Night Raw on Sky Sports and Saturday Morning Smackdown on Sky One not knowing the results.

It was all downhill when we got internet in.

There used to be a Ceefax page which had a one line spoiler and then a premium rate phone number you could call to get the results after RAW on a Monday :D

Never mind spoilers for shows that have happened, now we get spoilers for shows about a month before they happen.
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 03:22:46 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:57:14 pm
My memories are trying to set a VCR to record Channel 4 at 1am, not managing to work it out so setting a LP VCR and pressing record just before going to bed and then stopping it when I woke up so had 8 hours of random Channel 4.

Sometimes catching the odd episode of Eurotrash  ;D

The pain when one of the folks turned the TV off. Having to go into school not knowing what happened and have it spoiled by some dick who wasn't even a real fan! Then when they talked about the PPV on RAW, never actually highlights, always just a still of someone getting a title belt to the head, followed by one of a pin. Annoying as fuck, wouldn't actually get to see some of the highlights until they were on Youtube years later.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:58:10 pm
There used to be a Ceefax page which had a one line spoiler and then a premium rate phone number you could call to get the results after RAW on a Monday :D

Never mind spoilers for shows that have happened, now we get spoilers for shows about a month before they happen.

 :lmao That's mental about Ceefax, just as well I didn't know that would rack up a serious bill!
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 03:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm
Woah woah woah, there are actually Val bashers?

One little thing looking back at Val now, he was trained and worked around Mexico, so he was the only guy on the roster who would do the Luchador tap out (essentially waving your hands around in the air).

He's a right knobhead these days though. TBF, most of them are from that time - even the big legends (other than the Rock) are either QAnon or 1 step removed from it.

Ironically enough, Kevin Nash, who was the biggest Machiavellian in wrestling and all about the money and miles, and size, and getting at "The Marks" is actually now legitimately the nicest major guy to come out of wrestling.
Offline courty61

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 04:25:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:57:14 pm
My memories are trying to set a VCR to record Channel 4 at 1am, not managing to work it out so setting a LP VCR and pressing record just before going to bed and then stopping it when I woke up so had 8 hours of random Channel 4.

Sometimes catching the odd episode of Eurotrash  ;D

Going to bed and telling me Dad - Don't turn the cable box off!

The fume when I woke up and had 4 hours taped of a blue screen.

Also after RAW on Sky Sports would usually be the beginning of the TVX preview. So I heard anyway
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:57:14 pm
My memories are trying to set a VCR to record Channel 4 at 1am, not managing to work it out so setting a LP VCR and pressing record just before going to bed and then stopping it when I woke up so had 8 hours of random Channel 4.

Sometimes catching the odd episode of Eurotrash  ;D

What a show that was :D I swear it was on a Friday night around the same time as Raw. Many an awkward moment sat up watching Raw with my dad and his propensity to channel hop during the ads ended up on channel 4 or 5 with some Emmanuelle film, or Lolo Ferrari with her norks out on Eurotrash.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:57:54 pm
One little thing looking back at Val now, he was trained and worked around Mexico, so he was the only guy on the roster who would do the Luchador tap out (essentially waving your hands around in the air).

He's a right knobhead these days though. TBF, most of them are from that time - even the big legends (other than the Rock) are either QAnon or 1 step removed from it.

Ironically enough, Kevin Nash, who was the biggest Machiavellian in wrestling and all about the money and miles, and size, and getting at "The Marks" is actually now legitimately the nicest major guy to come out of wrestling.

Yeah, Val was a good wrestler with a certain level limit.

And yeah, Kevin Nash might be the nicest guy in wrestling these days. Crazy times.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm »
Anyone remember this theme? Back when I'd pay £15 for a PPV and record it on tape, around 2003. Instantly reminds me of the first eliminaton chamber match at Summerslam 2003

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPhM-IHDDPQ&t=88s&ab_channel=SuperHitman55
Offline Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 07:51:19 pm »
what was that programme called when Macho Man used to come in and co present?  ;D
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 11:08:48 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANXV-11UsW8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANXV-11UsW8</a>
Offline stoa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm »
Haha... Highlights are: "Go back to hell you evil motherfucker" and "You gave Fozzy a bad name, he's the best muppet..."
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5217 on: Today at 03:25:03 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:52:16 pm
Woah woah woah, there are actually Val bashers?

Kaentai
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5218 on: Today at 07:39:35 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm
Anyone remember this theme? Back when I'd pay £15 for a PPV and record it on tape, around 2003. Instantly reminds me of the first eliminaton chamber match at Summerslam 2003

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPhM-IHDDPQ&t=88s&ab_channel=SuperHitman55

Yes I do, that's really cool to hear again, sounds a bit like Air.
Online paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5219 on: Today at 08:17:01 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:39:35 am
Yes I do, that's really cool to hear again, sounds a bit like Air.
forgot all about that

standby music on the old sky boxes were good alright, especially the jingles at christmas
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5220 on: Today at 09:30:07 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:52:10 am
Yeah it was a good card, felt a bit lousy for bulldog the way it went down

there was one in 1998 just after wrestlemania, undertaker fought kane, Takers luggage went missing and he had to wrestle in street clothes, it was like you were watching the american bad ass only two years early
There was a couple of times in 97/98 that he would come out in street clothes for promos.
Online paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5221 on: Today at 10:17:21 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 09:30:07 am
There was a couple of times in 97/98 that he would come out in street clothes for promos.
yeah it is a bit mad to see
Offline LiverLuke

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5222 on: Today at 11:16:54 am »
damnn you guys are bringing me back, i was a kid into wrestling and my dad hated me watching it (for obvious reasons). me and my brother would either try sneak downstairs at 1AM to try and watch the PPVs without my dad waking up or we would sneak down and try it record it on some shitty busted VCR which inevitably failed half the time. I also remember the classic Friday Night Raw following by Saturday afternoon/morning smackdown. Those really were the days!
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5223 on: Today at 12:16:19 pm »
AEW went proper WWE at the end of Dynamite there - bringing in a big man who looks green as fuck all to appeal to a foreign market you're trying to crack.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5224 on: Today at 12:19:47 pm »
Everyone has the Great Khali phase
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5225 on: Today at 12:22:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:19:47 pm
Everyone has the Great Khali phase

He looked so, so bad in the clip I saw. The softest clothesline and throw into the steel steps imaginable. Bet Joe was fuming with how poorly it came across.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5226 on: Today at 12:28:18 pm »
Weird Dynamite in that other than maybe 7 minutes total of the show it was absolutely awesome, but Thunder Rosa segment, Marina Shafir, and that Singh fella was just really bad. Overall I still think a really good show because it's rare you get 4 great matches in a two hour, but yeah those were real real bad stuff.

Also I have to say again I love Blackpool Combat Club, I love William Regal being the patriarch of this tough guy team,

but I also love that when needed, Regal can go full Panto, with this little exchange in the post-show send the crowd home happy thing

https://twitter.com/cheifstribal/status/1514461105942319108?s=20&t=Fm2iKOh230_ZP8-vAWi6sw
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5227 on: Today at 02:06:24 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm
Anyone remember this theme? Back when I'd pay £15 for a PPV and record it on tape, around 2003. Instantly reminds me of the first eliminaton chamber match at Summerslam 2003

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPhM-IHDDPQ&t=88s&ab_channel=SuperHitman55

Classic! Not heard that one in far too long. Love that music and every once in a while it'll pop into my mind.
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #5228 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:22:11 pm
He looked so, so bad in the clip I saw. The softest clothesline and throw into the steel steps imaginable. Bet Joe was fuming with how poorly it came across.

It was exactly as you described, so terribly soft. I hope he hasn't been training for any length of time and can be improved upon because that looked like total shit.
