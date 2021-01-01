Woah woah woah, there are actually Val bashers?



One little thing looking back at Val now, he was trained and worked around Mexico, so he was the only guy on the roster who would do the Luchador tap out (essentially waving your hands around in the air).He's a right knobhead these days though. TBF, most of them are from that time - even the big legends (other than the Rock) are either QAnon or 1 step removed from it.Ironically enough, Kevin Nash, who was the biggest Machiavellian in wrestling and all about the money and miles, and size, and getting at "The Marks" is actually now legitimately the nicest major guy to come out of wrestling.