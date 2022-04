We'd watch RAW is WAR round at our friends house religiously 99-20, vividly remember my mate's da hanging around for the triple H promo at the start of the show to see Stephanie and then leaving the room not to be seen again, the dirty bugger lol.



How much better was it watching Friday Night Raw on Sky Sports and Saturday Morning Smackdown on Sky One not knowing the results.



It was all downhill when we got internet in.