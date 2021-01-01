The last few comments sum up for me my own disillusion with it all and I imagine it's similar for many like myself who are at best part-time viewers who'll tune in for the odd PPV and weekly show.The general pageantry of it all. It's so unbelievably cringy and shite.I was laughing straight away last night with that blert playing the guitar. He looked like a fucking dickhead. That's probably harsh but it's disappointing to see someone like Nakamura who's quality in that calibre of match. Who was the announcer who was standing on the table watching it all? Fucking state of it all.It's the most notable night in their calendar but it feels like a chore to watch. Last night you have a two hour preshow followed by four hours of the main show, and not even half of it was the matches. The long promo packages and entrances take the piss and with everything I mention ala shit commentators and ring announcers it does them no favours. You have to be properly invested I feel and it shouldn't really be that way with wrestling. So yeah, 6 hours and they're doing the same tonight with the worst roster they've had for god knows how long. It'll always be a struggle.As for the matches, thought Bianca/Becky was good and enjoyed Cody's return. Rest was average and of course always great seeing Austin involved. Tonight should be better, looking forward to Edge/AJ but don't care for Reigns/Lesnar. I've watched a handful of PPV's over the past few years and them two seem to always be in the fucking main event