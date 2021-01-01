« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 12:09:20 pm
Never really been a fan of Cody Rhodes but that return and the match was undeniably good. Hopefully he does what his father didn't and win the big one.

Good showing by Logan Paul, he's a natural heel. They brought out Gable Steveson so expect he'll be making his debut soon.

As for Austin, great trip down memory lane. Glad he didn't have a proper match as he's visibly slower but great to see him main event a Wrestlemania one last time. We might be getting Rock in the main event next year so it definitely feels like one last ride for the old school legends.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 12:21:58 pm
Undertaker and Austin were the only two things that stood out to me or were personally of interest to me. I really drifted away from wrestling and was kinda shocked at the turn WWE had taken in terms of their TV stuff. I like Punk and Danielson, and only started watching it again. So I do check out AEW and have loved some of stuff I have seen.
Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 12:24:14 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 12:09:20 pm
Never really been a fan of Cody Rhodes but that return and the match was undeniably good. Hopefully he does what his father didn't and win the big one.

Good showing by Logan Paul, he's a natural heel. They brought out Gable Steveson so expect he'll be making his debut soon.

As for Austin, great trip down memory lane. Glad he didn't have a proper match as he's visibly slower but great to see him main event a Wrestlemania one last time. We might be getting Rock in the main event next year so it definitely feels like one last ride for the old school legends.

Cody will get a run with one of the world titles, youd imagine - especially if hes on Raw. Although dont know what the plan is there, considering Roman likely leaves Mania with both belts tonight.
Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 12:48:52 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 12:09:20 pm
Never really been a fan of Cody Rhodes but that return and the match was undeniably good. Hopefully he does what his father didn't and win the big one.
Think it was a mistake having a competitive match.  Should have been a squash to maintain the momentum and keep something in reserve.  Rollins could go with the excuse that he couldn't prepare as he didn't know his opponent.  Then have your 30 minute rematch at Backlash or something.  Doesn't really scream main eventer when your first match is a struggle.
Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:31:59 am
Bianca and Becky apparently killed it - Bianca could be the top star in the company like Becky Lynch was if she is pushed right.

I did watch a bit of Mania yesterday. Don't really get the love for the Becky v Bianca match. Seemed very botchy and a lot of stuff just didn't make sense. And the whole "Oh, I can't believe that was only a two count *stare into the void for at least two minutes*"-stuff is fucking overused. It happened in every single fucking match I watched (Becky vs Bianca, Cody vs Seth, Charlotte vs Ronda and Austin vs KO). It's fucking tiresome. Same as the five million hype videos between the matches. I won't be watching the second part, but I'm 100 percent sure they'll show the same packages tonight before every match. So, if you watch both pre-shows and both main shows you'll probably watch every single video four or five times...
Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 01:42:09 pm
Have to agree with Stoa, I hadn't watched a WWE event in a while but I was shocked by how many botches there were and how low the standard of actual wrestling was. Barely anyone on the roster seems capable of throwing a realistic forearm. That's besides things like stupid creative and terrible commentary that we already associated with the WWE. The part they always shine is the presentation though: the entrances were great as long as you ignore the horrifying AR, and the costumes were incredible pretty much throughout.

As for Cody, he couldn't get over in a company where he was a VP with creative control and he's going to look far more out of place in current day WWE. He'll be firmly in the midcard by SummerSlam.

[EDIT] Just looked at tonight's line up. They really should have kept it to one night this year.
Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm
I did watch a bit of Mania yesterday. Don't really get the love for the Becky v Bianca match. Seemed very botchy and a lot of stuff just didn't make sense. And the whole "Oh, I can't believe that was only a two count *stare into the void for at least two minutes*"-stuff is fucking overused. It happened in every single fucking match I watched (Becky vs Bianca, Cody vs Seth, Charlotte vs Ronda and Austin vs KO). It's fucking tiresome. Same as the five million hype videos between the matches. I won't be watching the second part, but I'm 100 percent sure they'll show the same packages tonight before every match. So, if you watch both pre-shows and both main shows you'll probably watch every single video four or five times...

Yeah well that's the standard Mania - lots of video packages. But from what I am hearing this was a good show with the usual WWE caveats in ring too. All I can say is there a lot of people I saw happy with the show, and Austin having a match is really cool in any case
Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:42:09 pm
Have to agree with Stoa, I hadn't watched a WWE event in a while but I was shocked by how many botches there were and how low the standard of actual wrestling was. Barely anyone on the roster seems capable of throwing a realistic forearm. That's besides things like stupid creative and terrible commentary that we already associated with the WWE. The part they always shine is the presentation though: the entrances were great as long as you ignore the horrifying AR, and the costumes were incredible pretty much throughout.

As for Cody, he couldn't get over in a company where he was a VP with creative control and he's going to look far more out of place in current day WWE. He'll be firmly in the midcard by SummerSlam.

[EDIT] Just looked at tonight's line up. They really should have kept it to one night this year.

To be fair, by all accounts Cody didn't get over BECAUSE he had creative control, and did his weirdly obnoxious schtick but refused to turn heel.

Maybe with someone keeping him on a strict path he can keep his current star level. Or maybe not because it is WWE we are talking about and they have a way of dropping the ball. Problem being if they keep him on a strict path or drop him from the main event a bit, Cody may not like it.
Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm
What star level is that? He was Stardust last time he was in the Fed, he was a mid-carder when he left AEW and he's never been able to get over for any length of time on the mic. He can put on a decent match but I wouldn't put him on the same level as people like Balor or Ziggler in the ring, and they've been shuffled off to NXT.
Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 02:43:42 pm
Was it just me confused with the Boogs and Nakamura entrance where the were wearing completely different clothes in the ring to the entrance?
Reply #5090 on: Yesterday at 02:48:57 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm
What star level is that? He was Stardust last time he was in the Fed, he was a mid-carder when he left AEW and he's never been able to get over for any length of time on the mic. He can put on a decent match but I wouldn't put him on the same level as people like Balor or Ziggler in the ring, and they've been shuffled off to NXT.

I mean what he was last night: big time presentation and a big match against one of the top star in WWE, and going over. He was presented like a star last night.
Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 02:50:31 pm
I cant believe they didnt advertise that main event as Austin last match, instead they advertised it as the KO show I mean.. how fucking stupid is that?!

I legit thought it would be a segment and then theyd brawl for a little while with Austin drink beers to close the show. But they actually rung the bell, had a ref and worked a decent no holds barred match. It would been a much bigger deal had they actually advertised it as a match instead of a talk show segment

Onto the match though, man I loved it. Austin looked a little slow but that was to be expected as he is 57 and hasnt wrestled in nearly 20 years. He took some nice bumps and Owens sold like a champ.

One thing I was disappointed in was Austins attire, weve seen him in jeans and a t shirt for the past 20 years, it would have been epic had he come out in his trunks and vest
Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 02:55:30 pm
Had a watch of the only two things I had any interest in.  Good for Cody, thought he came out looking like a really big deal and I assume he'll get a program with Roman before next year's WM before sliding back down into midcard hell.

Really happy for Owens too, it's guaranteed Austin handpicked him for his comeback and it's well deserved.  Austin looked in good shape for his age too.  Feels like they missed a trick with a returning Austin - him vs Punk would've been money and they both wanted it, but I guess they weren't desperate for draws back then.  Could've done with some sort of build, but it is what it is.  Great for the fans there.
Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm
Becky/Bianca and Cody/Rollins were excellent. I don't think we're gonna see a match tomorrow that'll be as good. Logan Paul was surprisingly good as well, that's 2 WM celeb cameos in a row they've nailed.

Was happy to see Austin back but it was (understandably) a bit slow, although he grew into the match, and taking that suplex bump was a shock.


Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 04:29:45 pm
Re the forearm comment above.

That's exactly my problem with wrestling now, it's meant to be a fight, every match seems like a choreographed dance to me, the athleticism is next level compared to 20 years ago, but it's meant to be a fight!!

Finishers are done for, okay I know I was a kid but I would crap myself if HHH got the Rock in a pedigree as I knew it was game over, theres no jeopardy in finishes now.
Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 04:29:45 pm
Re the forearm comment above.

That's exactly my problem with wrestling now, it's meant to be a fight, every match seems like a choreographed dance to me, the athleticism is next level compared to 20 years ago, but it's meant to be a fight!!

Finishers are done for, okay I know I was a kid but I would crap myself if HHH got the Rock in a pedigree as I knew it was game over, theres no jeopardy in finishes now.

I think finishers are still as protected as they were.  People were regularly kicking out of finishers in the Attitude Era, nothing's changed in that respect, but the difference now is that there's ridiculous non-finisher moves that are used for near falls, making the actual final moves that people have look tame in comparison.  When you've got people kicking out of foreign object shots, avalanche versions of moves, tables, etc, that's the issue.

But finishers are definitely still match enders.  One winged angel, paradigm shift, buckshot, BTE trigger, orange punch, boom, judas effect, etc are all finishers that don't really get kicked out of.
Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 04:56:10 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm
I think finishers are still as protected as they were.  People were regularly kicking out of finishers in the Attitude Era, nothing's changed in that respect, but the difference now is that there's ridiculous non-finisher moves that are used for near falls, making the actual final moves that people have look tame in comparison.  When you've got people kicking out of foreign object shots, avalanche versions of moves, tables, etc, that's the issue.

But finishers are definitely still match enders.  One winged angel, paradigm shift, buckshot, BTE trigger, orange punch, boom, judas effect, etc are all finishers that don't really get kicked out of.

Hell in WWE The End of Days was kicked out of for the first time ever just last night.

Corbin has been using that for like a decade now and no one has ever kicked out of it until now.

I don't think any finisher will ever be as protected as Angle grapevining the leg in the Ankle Lock. That has always been shown as inescapable and tapped out near enough every big star there is that Angle faced at the time, other than Undertaker (who instead tapped to a guillotine while pinning angle). That has always finished the match for a submission.
Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm
I think finishers are still as protected as they were.  People were regularly kicking out of finishers in the Attitude Era, nothing's changed in that respect, but the difference now is that there's ridiculous non-finisher moves that are used for near falls, making the actual final moves that people have look tame in comparison.  When you've got people kicking out of foreign object shots, avalanche versions of moves, tables, etc, that's the issue.

But finishers are definitely still match enders.  One winged angel, paradigm shift, buckshot, BTE trigger, orange punch, boom, judas effect, etc are all finishers that don't really get kicked out of.
Yep, it's especially immersion breaking when the pin happens immediately and then there's a kick out at 2.
Reply #5098 on: Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm
Thought it was a solid show, Austins match is exactly what it should have been, and it was a feel good way for Night 1 to end. Likely means heel Reigns is winning this evening.

Cody/Rollins was MOTN. Id love to see Cody kick on after this and for him to be booked as a challenger to Reigns. No doubt hell be swapping wins and loses in the upper mid card soon enough.

The camera cutting and the commentary is unbearable these days.
Reply #5099 on: Yesterday at 07:24:58 pm
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm
The camera cutting and the commentary is unbearable these days.
When Austin was stomping a mudhole on Owens, look at the number of camera cuts. Also commentators constantly referring to Rollins as "Seth freakin' Rollins" like that's his full name was unbelivably annoying. That was my first Mania I've watched live since 2012 and the first WWE programming I've watched in a looong time. The product is too cheesy and the over production (camera cuts, CGI, huge LED stages) ruins it.
Reply #5100 on: Yesterday at 08:51:54 pm
Any links to watch last night back going around?
Reply #5101 on: Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm
What the fuck was that clip-art-esque trash they put over entrances last night? Do they do those animations often? It looks laughably bad.
Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm
Theyve been using them for a while now, I agree they look like shit

As does the cgi ramp/ring aprons and ring posts

And dont even get me started on that horrendous mood lighting on the fans and the camera cuts
Reply #5103 on: Today at 12:21:40 am
The last few comments sum up for me my own disillusion with it all and I imagine it's similar for many like myself who are at best part-time viewers who'll tune in for the odd PPV and weekly show.

The general pageantry of it all. It's so unbelievably cringy and shite.

I was laughing straight away last night with that blert playing the guitar. He looked like a fucking dickhead. That's probably harsh but it's disappointing to see someone like Nakamura who's quality in that calibre of match. Who was the announcer who was standing on the table watching it all? Fucking state of it all.

It's the most notable night in their calendar but it feels like a chore to watch. Last night you have a two hour preshow followed by four hours of the main show, and not even half of it was the matches. The long promo packages and entrances take the piss and with everything I mention ala shit commentators and ring announcers it does them no favours. You have to be properly invested I feel and it shouldn't really be that way with wrestling. So yeah, 6 hours and they're doing the same tonight with the worst roster they've had for god knows how long. It'll always be a struggle.

As for the matches, thought Bianca/Becky was good and enjoyed Cody's return. Rest was average and of course always great seeing Austin involved. Tonight should be better, looking forward to Edge/AJ but don't care for Reigns/Lesnar. I've watched a handful of PPV's over the past few years and them two seem to always be in the fucking main event  ;D
Reply #5104 on: Today at 12:30:04 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm
Theyve been using them for a while now, I agree they look like shit

As does the cgi ramp/ring aprons and ring posts

And dont even get me started on that horrendous mood lighting on the fans and the camera cuts

all of this i hate them so much in last couple of years. why spend so much on that set and you cover it with cheap ass CGI shit
Reply #5105 on: Today at 02:09:00 am
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm
Thought it was a solid show, Austins match is exactly what it should have been, and it was a feel good way for Night 1 to end. Likely means heel Reigns is winning this evening.

Cody/Rollins was MOTN. Id love to see Cody kick on after this and for him to be booked as a challenger to Reigns. No doubt hell be swapping wins and loses in the upper mid card soon enough.

The camera cutting and the commentary is unbearable these days.
This is why I was disappointed when it was fairly clear Cody was going back. I have always liked Cody but WWE has never done a good job at booking him (except for a brief period in 2013) I think they honestly bought him back for the big moment at Mania since WWE pretty much books things for moments they can put in their video packages (see Kofi at Mania 2019)
Reply #5106 on: Today at 05:14:24 am
Despite the really good buildup I didn't enjoy Lesnar vs Reigns. For two really talented wrestlers I'm not sure why they can't put on a better wrestling match. It's the same contest everytime where they're both just spamming a few moves until one of them gets the 3 count. If you've seen one of their matches you've basically seen 'em all.
