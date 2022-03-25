What does he mean by top guy, on par with Austin, Rock and Hogan? Of course he was never that, neither was Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. But he was a solid heel and great entertainment when he was working against The Rock back in 1999.



I might be out of touch with this, but there was a stretch from January 2000 until the quad tear where he was not only the best overall wrestler working, and The Rock was killing it during this time as well as Benoit, Jericho, Angle etc, but he was putting in absolute god tier stuff; the matches with The Rock, Jericho, Benoit, Foley, the three stages of hell with Austin, the first mania match with The Undertaker, and all the way up to the tag where the quad tear happened.He was never the same after; WWE crammed his image in to a legend that didn't quite fit and his own worst instincts combined with no Austin or Rock to levy them somewhat took over, but that period before was a wrestler at the very top of the game.Then NXT, just about the saving grace of WWE programming in the last 10 years, and doing everything he could to make Daniel Bryan look like a star at Wrestlemania 30 bolster him further. He also had cracking matches with Ziggler and Ambrose during this time, but those two worked around his ego a lot better than reigns did when they had the stinker at Mania 31.The bad onscreen and backstage politics probably outweight the good to be honest, at least as a wrestler, but there has been a revisionism around his wrestling career as a plodding 2 star wrestler (which is what he became more often than not near the end), but he was stellar for a period and absolutely electric for a short while. The Rock (the iron man), Austin (three stages of hell), Bryan (Wrestlemania 30) all had their best WWE matches of the millennium against him in my opinion (though Austin Rock 2 is a contender there)His ego and physical limitations got in the way far too often, but here was a wrestler capable of doing it at the very top tier. He didn't do it long enough, and NXT probably doesn't get the chance to erase a really dodgy legacy that emerged after that work was done.I hope he finds a place in the new landscape though. Funnily enough, pair him with Jericho (who can add the sizzle) and you probably have the kind of team who would create the best product for my tastes; though, I appreciate, it's probably not mass market.I think it's quite telling that The Rock and Triple H, despite not being friends, trusted each other completely in the ring that made the kind of matches that HBK and Bret (two more talented wrestlers) really should have had. They also seem to be a lot more friendly now. to be honest, that is probably more The Rock's generosity than anything else. He is also friendly with Jericho, so maybe Triple H has calmed down since he's been an Exec. Maybe.