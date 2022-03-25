« previous next »
March 25, 2022, 05:52:25 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 25, 2022, 04:20:56 pm
In one of his few opinions that I actually agree with, Cornette once described him as "not a top guy but the guy that works with the top guys".
What does he mean by top guy, on par with Austin, Rock and Hogan? Of course he was never that, neither was Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. But he was a solid heel and great entertainment when he was working against The Rock back in 1999.
March 25, 2022, 07:39:47 pm
That period around 2005 (I think) he came back from the serious knee injury, he was carrying the place. It was that era between Austin/Rock and what would later be Cena/Orton.

He used to be criticised a lot for not putting talent over, yet honestly I never saw this more than others in particular. On the 'grandest stage' of 'em all, WM, his record is 9-13. As has been said, his 'heelness' made the other fella even more over, that's an art in of itself.

His association with Stephanie obviously got him some baggage, but on the flip side he was smart, came from a relatively well off background and climbed further up, didn't end up in a sorry state sadly others do end up in.

No he's not on mount Rushmore, but I'll always remember that period when he turned his gimmick from the frilly shirt nobleman to the Triple H he came to be known as, and his mic work was some of the best.
March 25, 2022, 08:22:14 pm
Had 2 fantastic entrance themes with 'My Time' and 'The Game. '
Was the first heel to leave the wrestlemania main event as world champion as well.

March 25, 2022, 08:38:48 pm
His match at Summerslam 98 v The Rock was brilliant.

I loved his heel turn when he teamed with Austin before he did his quad. Mad to think where that could have gone.

The whole Daniel Bryan stuff at WM30 was ace too. Put him over there.
March 25, 2022, 08:46:20 pm
HHH was always my favourite when I used to watch WWF from 98-03ish. Loved him as part of DX and then also when he was the mega heel is the days of the Rock and Austin.

Obviously his backstage stuff has clouded a lot of peoples opinions on him but first and foremost he was a great wrestler who has had some of the greatest matches ever.
March 25, 2022, 08:54:39 pm
Quote from: courty61 on March 25, 2022, 08:38:48 pm
I loved his heel turn when he teamed with Austin before he did his quad.
Actually yes correct, it was his quad he came back from, not knee as I stated.
March 25, 2022, 08:58:57 pm
Quote from: redan on March 25, 2022, 08:46:20 pm
HHH was always my favourite when I used to watch WWF from 98-03ish. Loved him as part of DX and then also when he was the mega heel is the days of the Rock and Austin.

Obviously his backstage stuff has clouded a lot of peoples opinions on him but first and foremost he was a great wrestler who has had some of the greatest matches ever.

Yeah, I do wonder how much more fondly hed be remembered if he walked away in 2003 like Austin and Rock did. For me he was absolutely their equal in that period from say 99 to 02. He was versatile too, a brilliant evil heel but had periods of being super over as a face and could do the comedy stuff too (the skit with him and Rock well after both had largely hung up their boots was epic).

So no, he was never as huge as Rock or Austin, breaking into the mainstream, but he was every bit as integral to that era IMO. And plenty of good moments in later years too, not to mention helping shape NXT.
March 25, 2022, 09:15:33 pm
A great performer who was in so many classic matches. Always loved him with HBK and even enjoyed his post main event/championship matches in his last years as a regular performance. I loved the cell match he had with Undertaker about ten years ago at Wrestlemania, being amazed that both of them could still do it.
March 25, 2022, 10:21:13 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on March 25, 2022, 04:20:56 pm
In one of his few opinions that I actually agree with, Cornette once described him as "not a top guy but the guy that works with the top guys".

For me, Triple H was a proper jack of all trades. He was never as good an in-ring technician as Shawn Michaels or as good on the mic as The Rock. He never had as much charisma as Stone Cold, or as much presence as The Undertaker, and he wasn't as over as Hulk Hogan or as much of a physical freak of nature as Brock Lesnar.

But he still had every single one of those qualities in spades, and he was able to get a class feud out of just about anyone as a result.
March 26, 2022, 12:15:45 am
Trips was a good all rounder but nowhere near as talented as the top technicians or as over as the top wrestlers in the company, which is why he repeatedly had to piggyback on others' shoulders - Shawn, Austin and arguably Flair. He could put on a good match and he was decent on the mic but I wouldn't put him near Jericho or Angle let alone the Mount Rushmore level. I also don't remember a great match from him after, say, 2003.

The main reason there's the resistance however is the backstage stuff. His antics in the Kliq, his attempt to block Angle 's ascension to the top level, the reign of terror where he didn't put over Booker or Steiner and where everything had to revolve around him because he was desperate to be the cool heel despite lacking the charisma required, the Sting burial, stealing Goldberg's entrance for Wrestlemania and of course the boot coming firmly down on the Summer of Punk.

And I think that's fair. It clouds how people look at Nash and Hogan, why shouldn't it be an issue with HHH?
March 26, 2022, 01:41:17 am
One of the main reasons I stopped watching wrestling in 2000 was charisma-vacuum HHH being elevated to the main event scene. Awful to see the title thrown about between true legends and then this plonker suddenly wearing the strap accompanied by Vince's daughter. Somehow the guy that was the worst part of every group he was in in the 90s became championship material. Mental stuff.

Happy retirement!
March 26, 2022, 10:33:56 am
Starks is money.
March 26, 2022, 10:49:38 am
HHH's real-life face turn from being a talent burier to having so many of the current crop thanking him for their success is really something
March 26, 2022, 12:55:24 pm
Quote from: tubby on March 26, 2022, 10:33:56 am
Starks is money.

He reminds me so much of loads of great intercontinental champions from the old days (including the lazy comparison of the Rock in his early years). I've heard it mentioned that he's pretty studious when it comes to watching tapes of old matches and feuds.

The trouble is that AEW have got an absolute ton of people knocking on the door to a higher level and you can't make TV time for them all. It's a good problem to have, but some deserving people will end up missing out. Maybe the RoH acquisition can be helpful with that (bearing in mind the danger of making it an obvious AEW 'B' show).
March 26, 2022, 06:50:46 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 25, 2022, 05:52:25 pm
What does he mean by top guy, on par with Austin, Rock and Hogan? Of course he was never that, neither was Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. But he was a solid heel and great entertainment when he was working against The Rock back in 1999.

I might be out of touch with this, but there was a stretch from January 2000 until the quad tear where he was not only the best overall wrestler working, and The Rock was killing it during this time as well as Benoit, Jericho, Angle etc, but he was putting in absolute god tier stuff; the matches with The Rock, Jericho, Benoit, Foley, the three stages of hell with Austin, the first mania match with The Undertaker, and all the way up to the tag where the quad tear happened.

He was never the same after; WWE crammed his image in to a legend that didn't quite fit and his own worst instincts combined with no Austin or Rock to levy them somewhat took over, but that period before was a wrestler at the very top of the game.

Then NXT, just about the saving grace of WWE programming in the last 10 years, and doing everything he could to make Daniel Bryan look like a star at Wrestlemania 30 bolster him further. He also had cracking matches with Ziggler and Ambrose during this time, but those two worked around his ego a lot better than reigns did when they had the stinker at Mania 31.

The bad onscreen and backstage politics probably outweight the good to be honest, at least as a wrestler, but there has been a revisionism around his wrestling career as a plodding 2 star wrestler (which is what he became more often than not near the end), but he was stellar for a period and absolutely electric for a short while. The Rock (the iron man), Austin (three stages of hell), Bryan (Wrestlemania 30) all had their best WWE matches of the millennium against him in my opinion (though Austin Rock 2 is a contender there)

His ego and physical limitations got in the way far too often, but here was a wrestler capable of doing it at the very top tier. He didn't do it long enough, and NXT probably doesn't get the chance to erase a really dodgy legacy that emerged after that work was done.

I hope he finds a place in the new landscape though. Funnily enough, pair him with Jericho (who can add the sizzle) and you probably have the kind of team who would create the best product for my tastes; though, I appreciate, it's probably not mass market.

I think it's quite telling that The Rock and Triple H, despite not being friends, trusted each other completely in the ring that made the kind of matches that HBK and Bret (two more talented wrestlers) really should have had. They also seem to be a lot more friendly now. to be honest, that is probably more The Rock's generosity than anything else. He is also friendly with Jericho, so maybe Triple H has calmed down since he's been an Exec. Maybe.
March 27, 2022, 11:11:15 am
Probably a little under rated actually. He definitely had a lot of backstage help but hes had a LOT of amazing feuds.
March 27, 2022, 11:19:27 am
Quote from: El Lobo on March 27, 2022, 11:11:15 am
Probably a little under rated actually. He definitely had a lot of backstage help but hes had a LOT of amazing feuds.

Certainly watching a whole new generation of NXT wrestlers absolutely adore him has changed my opinion somewhat. He seems to be a great leader, even if he is not the overall star The Rock is or Austin was.
Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
The whole thing with Seth Rollins' road to Wrestlemania is nonsense, but I confess to being very entertained by this video in which he visits Vince's office. Anyway, long and short of it is that he's got his match, and will find out his opponent in the ring at Mania. Vince mentioned it being a main event, so might headline the Saturday night (although I think they'll want a women's match going on last one of the nights).

Would be fun if they threw a curveball and gave Seth someone other than Cody, with Rhodes debuting elsewhere on the show or the next night on Raw.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B1BabBeGuRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B1BabBeGuRM</a>
Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm
Fucking hell. Vince looks fucked in that clip. I know he's a million years old, but don't really want to see him like that...
Today at 09:06:24 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm
Fucking hell. Vince looks fucked in that clip. I know he's a million years old, but don't really want to see him like that...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ljfAD6nCY2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ljfAD6nCY2M</a>
Today at 09:22:43 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm
Fucking hell. Vince looks fucked in that clip. I know he's a million years old, but don't really want to see him like that...

Vince has degraded a lot in recent years, and I think that shoot headbutt he took from Kevin Owens a few years ago (which was his idea mind) was maybe not the best idea in the world.
Today at 09:26:13 am
Vince is a fucking nutter. I reckon if he could arrange it so he could die in the ring on telly he would.
Today at 09:40:06 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:22:43 am
Vince has degraded a lot in recent years, and I think that shoot headbutt he took from Kevin Owens a few years ago (which was his idea mind) was maybe not the best idea in the world.
Definitely. You can trace the really visible decline from that moment.
Today at 09:43:26 am
Last seconds he looks like he has been at the botox
Today at 09:47:52 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:43:26 am
Last seconds he looks like he has been at the botox

There was one recent shot of him, I think at Survivor Series, where I am sure he had cheek implants.

Which hey if you can afford it, I ain't going to badmouth what people do to their body.
Today at 10:20:30 am
Also people may not have picked it up, but he has apparently split with Linda (or it very much sounded like that on his Pat McAfee interview)
Today at 11:09:17 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
Would be fun if they threw a curveball and gave Seth someone other than Cody, with Rhodes debuting elsewhere on the show or the next night on Raw.

I don't know who these people are, but comments on an relevant article elsewhere seemed to suggest that Cody was being lined up to face "Miz" post-Wrestlemania.

They were talking about some new Olympic guy being the mystery opponent. Gabe someone.
Today at 11:22:44 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:47:52 am
There was one recent shot of him, I think at Survivor Series, where I am sure he had cheek implants.

Which hey if you can afford it, I ain't going to badmouth what people do to their body.
not for me, mind you i didnt complain what Stephanie did to hers

I am sure triple h didnt either :D
Today at 12:08:29 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:22:43 am
Vince has degraded a lot in recent years, and I think that shoot headbutt he took from Kevin Owens a few years ago (which was his idea mind) was maybe not the best idea in the world.

Didn't know he took a headbutt, but he seems to have taken a lot of things down the years, if all those old stories are to be believed. At the end of the day, he's 76 or 77 years old and age has to start showing at some point. If you think about what life he's had, he seems to be doing quite well having reached that age. I just hadn't seen him for a while, because I'm not really watching wrestling anymore. I think the most recent thing I saw of him was the RAW-clip where they had fans back for the first time and even back then I thought he looked a bit off, but it was only a short bit. I heard Cornette and Last going on about him talking on RAW and how he has gone downhill, but never watched those videos. So, seeing that clip was quite a surprise and it's clear that age has somewhat caught up with him. And yeah, it  looks like he has had some stuff done in terms of surgery or botox. It will be kind of interesting what happens once he's not around anymore. I would imagine it won't be long until WWE completes the transformation to just any other regular big (entertainment) corporation.
