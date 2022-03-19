Cody has signed his WWE contract. Curious to see how this pans out, sure hell get major star treatment initially but how long will that last?
It does feel weird, but he probably thinks he can take his current level of mainstream exposure (hosting that 'Go Big' show and reality stuff) and combine it with the WWE platform to break out and becoming an even bigger star. I've seen him say multiple times he wants to retire from the ring at 40.Said before that he can be rightfully proud of his initial work in AEW to cement the company's status, but he'd gone well off the boil for a year or more, and if they had picked up the contract extension then we might have had another 2 years of repeats of his recent feuds. AEW roster is so stacked now at his level that he hasn't been missed at all, which I don't mean as a knock on him specifically.
I remember that match well. Two wrestlers who realised, very early on, that they didn't need to do much, and were able to milk everything as a result. Rock, doing what he did best, leaning heel as soon as he realised he had to, and effortlessly so. It's a dying art.As action, probably 2 star at best. As spectacle, the full five.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Is Austin actually wrestling at Wrestlemania? Or just doing something during the show and not actually wrestling?I thought the latter but saw an interview with him and it sounded like he was lacing up his boots again.
Itll be something between an altercation and a full on match. A brawl that gets about 5-10 minutes absolute max.
Was shocked to see Codys only 36. Hes younger than the likes of Owens, Balor, Priest, only a few months older than Reigns, Big E, Drew, Riddle or Gable, a year older than Rollins. Shows you how early he broke through, I suppose.
Ospreay is getting better at promos: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbU4EAQBQuX/?utm_medium=share_sheetStill a ways to go, needs to stop and take a breath once in a while, but he's finally settling into a character and style in his mic work.
Kevin Owens cosplaying as Stone Cold and fooling the crowd with Austins music not once, but twice, was pretty great.
haha i just lookedi think a few still thought it was Austin when he reached the first turn bucklehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt9TQhJREskI think with the bald head and bushy beard he looked a cross between the Warlord and the Barbarian
That was brilliant, KO is clearly a big Austin mark, loved when he got on the ground and started flopping about shouting at the beer guy, perfect!
I've just seen on Twitter that the segment between Brock and Roman where they have a tug of war with the belt was SEVEN years ago today. Seven years!?!?!?! Time really does go quicker as you get older.
Havent watched wrestling in years, ended up catching an AEW highlight show on youtube the other day, give me more of The Bunny and ill watch it religiously. Fuck me.Are the storylines still cheesy as ever?
No druids, no supernatural beings... Everyone's gimmick now is 'I'm a wrestler'
I know your own gimmick here is 'attempting to troll people with anything remotely positive to say about AEW', but it's been tired and weak for a while. There are plenty of legitimate criticisms to throw their way if you'd so choose but then I guess you'd have to admit to watching it, rather than claiming to just see a clip here and there.
(As for the guy in the dinosaur mask.....I dont even know where to start with that. Whats his gimmick, aside from wearing a dinosaur mask? His dad was a dinosaur? Its not really a storyline mover. The point was we had years of Taker and Kanes supernatural storylines, I'm not sure what this guy wearing a dinosaur mask and then being a normal wrestler really proves...)
Sadly not, its all very real life now. No druids, no supernatural beings, no wife swapping, no burnt brothers, no Japanese mafia chopping off wrestling pornstars dicks, no hall of famers giving birth to plastic hands. Everyone's gimmick now is 'I'm a wrestler'. Its basically the Attitude era but everyone is William Regal with his 'mans man' gimmick.
