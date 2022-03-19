It does feel weird, but he probably thinks he can take his current level of mainstream exposure (hosting that 'Go Big' show and reality stuff) and combine it with the WWE platform to break out and becoming an even bigger star. I've seen him say multiple times he wants to retire from the ring at 40.



Said before that he can be rightfully proud of his initial work in AEW to cement the company's status, but he'd gone well off the boil for a year or more, and if they had picked up the contract extension then we might have had another 2 years of repeats of his recent feuds. AEW roster is so stacked now at his level that he hasn't been missed at all, which I don't mean as a knock on him specifically.