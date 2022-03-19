« previous next »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 18, 2022, 11:54:11 pm
Cody has signed his WWE contract. Curious to see how this pans out, sure hell get major star treatment initially but how long will that last?
I always wondered who'd be the first major star to jump from AEW to WWE and Cody would have been bottom five in my list of guesses. Especially with that not so subtle nod to destroying that throne at the first ever event.
It does feel weird, but he probably thinks he can take his current level of mainstream exposure (hosting that 'Go Big' show and reality stuff) and combine it with the WWE platform to break out and becoming an even bigger star. I've seen him say multiple times he wants to retire from the ring at 40.

Said before that he can be rightfully proud of his initial work in AEW to cement the company's status, but he'd gone well off the boil for a year or more, and if they had picked up the contract extension then we might have had another 2 years of repeats of his recent feuds. AEW roster is so stacked now at his level that he hasn't been missed at all, which I don't mean as a knock on him specifically.
Was shocked to see Codys only 36. Hes younger than the likes of Owens, Balor, Priest, only a few months older than Reigns, Big E, Drew, Riddle or Gable, a year older than Rollins. Shows you how early he broke through, I suppose.
Quote from: Riquende on March 19, 2022, 09:54:03 am
It does feel weird, but he probably thinks he can take his current level of mainstream exposure (hosting that 'Go Big' show and reality stuff) and combine it with the WWE platform to break out and becoming an even bigger star. I've seen him say multiple times he wants to retire from the ring at 40.

Said before that he can be rightfully proud of his initial work in AEW to cement the company's status, but he'd gone well off the boil for a year or more, and if they had picked up the contract extension then we might have had another 2 years of repeats of his recent feuds. AEW roster is so stacked now at his level that he hasn't been missed at all, which I don't mean as a knock on him specifically.

He started so well in AEW, but they turned when it became clear it wasn't his main priority, and his feuds hit rinse and repeat as a result. He certainly still leaves a bigger asset than when he started though, and we'll see what WWE do with him.

You'd think that there would be an incentive to push him, because they are desperately thin on the ground, he's good enough to stand out, and him doing well is a sign to disaffected AEW stars that they might do well by jumping ship, but this is modern day WWE so...
Ospreay is getting better at promos: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbU4EAQBQuX/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Still a ways to go, needs to stop and take a breath once in a while, but he's finally settling into a character and style in his mic work.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on March 18, 2022, 07:54:48 am
I remember that match well. Two wrestlers who realised, very early on, that they didn't need to do much, and were able to milk everything as a result. Rock, doing what he did best, leaning heel as soon as he realised he had to, and effortlessly so. It's a dying art.

As action, probably 2 star at best. As spectacle, the full five.
well summed

I knew it was good when my dad who constantly went at me back then "the greatest load of shite ever" was even going
"I wouldnt mind seeing that match"

I rewatched it a few years back, it is still brilliant.
Is Austin actually wrestling at Wrestlemania? Or just doing something during the show and not actually wrestling?

I thought the latter but saw an interview with him and it sounded like he was lacing up his boots again.
Quote from: courty61 on March 21, 2022, 03:39:59 pm
Is Austin actually wrestling at Wrestlemania? Or just doing something during the show and not actually wrestling?

I thought the latter but saw an interview with him and it sounded like he was lacing up his boots again.

Itll be something between an altercation and a full on match. A brawl that gets about 5-10 minutes absolute max.
Yeah something similar to Bret v Vince at Wrestlemania 26 I should imagine. Can't see him being able to manage a full match, as good as it would be.
Quote from: damomad on March 21, 2022, 08:38:49 pm
Itll be something between an altercation and a full on match. A brawl that gets about 5-10 minutes absolute max.

Cheers.

Few more wrestlemanias on the free version of the network.

Watched the beginning of WM30 before. So funny when Hogan got the stadium wrong, must have been high
Apparently the Owens/Austin thing is getting the main event slot on the Saturday, so presumably it's going to be a lot more than a Stunner and a few beers.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 19, 2022, 03:37:12 pm
Was shocked to see Codys only 36. Hes younger than the likes of Owens, Balor, Priest, only a few months older than Reigns, Big E, Drew, Riddle or Gable, a year older than Rollins. Shows you how early he broke through, I suppose.
He debuted on the main roster for WWE in 2007 when he was 21.
Quote from: tubby on March 21, 2022, 02:45:08 pm
Ospreay is getting better at promos: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbU4EAQBQuX/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Still a ways to go, needs to stop and take a breath once in a while, but he's finally settling into a character and style in his mic work.

Can see Moxley and Ospreay going for the US Title - SANADA injured, Ospreay beat him for it, this challenge. Makes sense to me.

I wonder who will win the New Japan Cup. On the current finalists, given who Okada has faced recently, I can only imagine it is ZSJ or Okada choosing an opponent I guess (or Challenging EVIL for the NEVER champ which would be stupid, don't merge more titles)
Kevin Owens cosplaying as Stone Cold and fooling the crowd with Austins music not once, but twice, was pretty great.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 22, 2022, 07:29:30 pm
Kevin Owens cosplaying as Stone Cold and fooling the crowd with Austins music not once, but twice, was pretty great.
haha i just looked

i think a few still thought it was Austin when he reached the first turn buckle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt9TQhJREsk

I think with the bald head and bushy beard he looked a cross between the Warlord and the Barbarian
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:03:31 am
haha i just looked

i think a few still thought it was Austin when he reached the first turn buckle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt9TQhJREsk

I think with the bald head and bushy beard he looked a cross between the Warlord and the Barbarian

That was brilliant, KO is clearly a big Austin mark, loved when he got on the ground and started flopping about shouting at the beer guy, perfect!

Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:53:37 am
That was brilliant, KO is clearly a big Austin mark, loved when he got on the ground and started flopping about shouting at the beer guy, perfect!

Owens is genuinely brilliant. Him and Zayn are so versatile that I will probably always think they should have been used better.

I do enjoy WWE logic. Seth Rollins has been searching for weeks for his 'path' to Wrestlemania - first failing to win the tag titles, then failing to take KO's segment with Austin, then failing to beat AJ Styles for the right to face Edge. As if he can't just be booked in a match with someone... I mean, Pat McAfee, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul are all wrestling on the show but there's just no space for one of the biggest stars in the company  ;D

Obviously all leading to him doing an open challenge at Mania with Cody returning, but it's just daft booking.
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:53:37 am
That was brilliant, KO is clearly a big Austin mark, loved when he got on the ground and started flopping about shouting at the beer guy, perfect!


I dont watch it anymore to the point where i dont know who the champion is right now but I had to look that up, it was hilarious
I've just seen on Twitter that the segment between Brock and Roman where they have a tug of war with the belt was SEVEN years ago today.

Seven years!?!?!?! Time really does go quicker as you get older.
Havent watched wrestling in years, ended up catching an AEW highlight show on youtube the other day, give me more of The Bunny and ill watch it religiously. Fuck me.

Are the storylines still cheesy as ever?
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 06:05:06 am
I've just seen on Twitter that the segment between Brock and Roman where they have a tug of war with the belt was SEVEN years ago today.

Seven years!?!?!?! Time really does go quicker as you get older.
Rock v Cena is also goin to be 10 years next weekend. Time flies at a crazy speed.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 06:24:09 am
Havent watched wrestling in years, ended up catching an AEW highlight show on youtube the other day, give me more of The Bunny and ill watch it religiously. Fuck me.

Are the storylines still cheesy as ever?

Some are, some aren't. The cheesy stuff tends to be very aware of it at least (your party matches, going above and beyond ridiculousness and being sugary fun). Some of the stuff is a bit more rooted (although there is only so far you can go with wrestling at the end of the day).
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 06:24:09 am
Havent watched wrestling in years, ended up catching an AEW highlight show on youtube the other day, give me more of The Bunny and ill watch it religiously. Fuck me.

Are the storylines still cheesy as ever?

Sadly not, its all very real life now. No druids, no supernatural beings, no wife swapping, no burnt brothers, no Japanese mafia chopping off wrestling pornstars dicks, no hall of famers giving birth to plastic hands. Everyone's gimmick now is 'I'm a wrestler'. Its basically the Attitude era but everyone is William Regal with his 'mans man' gimmick.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:10:40 am
No druids, no supernatural beings... Everyone's gimmick now is 'I'm a wrestler'







Hmm.

I know your own gimmick here is 'attempting to troll people with anything remotely positive to say about AEW', but it's been tired and weak for a while. There are plenty of legitimate criticisms to throw their way if you'd so choose but then I guess you'd have to admit to watching it, rather than claiming to just see a clip here and there.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 06:24:09 am
Havent watched wrestling in years, ended up catching an AEW highlight show on youtube the other day, give me more of The Bunny and ill watch it religiously. Fuck me.

Are the storylines still cheesy as ever?

If you just so happen to have a biscuit fetish then you'll love her Youtube channel (Laura Allie), as she spends a lot of time tasting Oreos.

With regards to the types of storylines, it's pretty much a mixed bag. They have plenty of more serious wrestler characters on the show, plus some that are more overt 'showmen' types and then some that are just a bit daft and can put on comedic matches from time to time. AEW's strength is a variety of influences from wrestling's past, and although any individual show might tend towards the stuff you don't particularly care for, overall there's usually something to interest the average fan. Internet commenters looking for clicks or bait love to overreact to some of the most controversial things however minor, I wouldn't (usually) pay them any mind.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:35:53 am
I know your own gimmick here is 'attempting to troll people with anything remotely positive to say about AEW', but it's been tired and weak for a while. There are plenty of legitimate criticisms to throw their way if you'd so choose but then I guess you'd have to admit to watching it, rather than claiming to just see a clip here and there.

You seem to take things way too seriously (and weirdly personally) for a wrestling thread.

How on earth would you take that as 'attempting to troll people with anything remotely positive to say about AEW'? Literally everything I mentioned there was a WWE storyline, and a WWE (well WWF) wrestler at the time. You and a few others are incredibly sensitive with AEW. I dont watch either WWE or AEW save for reading the results and seeing if there's anything interesting that I might chuck into youtube. That tends to be more AEW than WWE these days anyway (mainly Bryan and Punks debuts). My post was more a comment about wrestling in general, you really need to stop being so defensive about AEW. I don't think anyones even arguing anymore that its not a better product :)

(As for the guy in the dinosaur mask.....I dont even know where to start with that. Whats his gimmick, aside from wearing a dinosaur mask? His dad was a dinosaur? Its not really a storyline mover. The point was we had years of Taker and Kanes supernatural storylines, I'm not sure what this guy wearing a dinosaur mask and then being a normal wrestler really proves...)
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:59:51 am

(As for the guy in the dinosaur mask.....I dont even know where to start with that. Whats his gimmick, aside from wearing a dinosaur mask? His dad was a dinosaur? Its not really a storyline mover. The point was we had years of Taker and Kanes supernatural storylines, I'm not sure what this guy wearing a dinosaur mask and then being a normal wrestler really proves...)

I mean there is a guy who is seemingly turning people evil by spitting black mist in their faces so....

There's also an evil skinny devil man who runs around cursing people (which then results in them having misfortune in the match). And a guy who's finisher is a roll up with his hands in his pockets for extra leverage
Another week, another horrible swanton from Jeff.  Good Dynamite otherwise, the Blackpool Combat Club are the best thing in wrestling right now.
Never thought I would see Sting and Jeff Hardy in the same ring again. Just get the Hardys buried by the Young Bucks and let them go.

Using Regal as a manager for Mox and Danielson is a genius move.
