I had both red and white nWo shirts, back when you had to order them from the US without the benefit of paypal etc.I didn't watch a lot of WCW though to be fair. One time though, when I did, was just after the Hollywood and Wolfpac factions had reunited and Hogan was wearing a shirt with a logo like this:It can't have been too common as I can't find any pictures of him wearing it, and not sure if it was ever actually sold, but I wanted it pretty badly at the time and have looked periodically since.Edit: found it on a video about the end of the nWo era. Nash wore it too, at least once: