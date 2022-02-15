Could definitely see a few more following suit once they've had their fill of 'rassling'. Obviously not Punk, but I could definitely see Bryan going back in a few years. Maybe Jericho for another run. You're never going to be a proper star in AEW. The likes of Punk, Bryan, Y2J, Show, Christian etc have all done it in the big leagues and this is a good place to actually enjoy themselves for a few years but for guys like Rhodes and the younger guys who have never had a run in WWE I'm sure most will be tempted eventually (regardless of how shit the booking is)



Jericho for sure I can see going for one last run. Bryan I could maybe see but I can also see him retiring after to be with his family. Moxley - maybe if they offer enough but he just seemed so pissed off after leaving, but you never know I guess.I think a lot of the younger guys who never went to WWE have a good chance of going at some point, definitely. The only one I really cannot see making a move is Darby Allin, mainly because he has other ideas beyond wrestling for his future. I don't know if anyone will go next contract cycle or not, maybe they will, but I for sure see them going at some point (and people going the other way too of course).I think something which may make a difference, especially for the older guys, is touring schedule. The older heads, unless they can get part time deals, may not want to be doing 4 shows a weak, traveling across the US. AEW so far don't seem to be looking to tour, so some of the likes of Bryan may say "Nah I will just do one, two at most, shows a week"