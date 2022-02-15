« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 204618 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,177
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4680 on: February 15, 2022, 10:06:21 pm »
Looks like he's on his way back to WWE
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4681 on: February 15, 2022, 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 15, 2022, 04:08:12 pm
Is it that big a deal, really? He was a midcarder in WWE, and fell down the pecking order in AEW once they started to build and/or bring in bigger stars. I get that he was an EP there, but he's not really going to be missed in AEW and isn't going to move the needle in WWE.
He's nothing special but people are just surprised because of his attachment to AEW. I liked him as Undashing Cody Rhodes but apart from that not really followed his career at all.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,841
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4682 on: February 16, 2022, 12:48:34 pm »
Could definitely see a few more following suit once they've had their fill of 'rassling'. Obviously not Punk, but I could definitely see Bryan going back in a few years. Maybe Jericho for another run. You're never going to be a proper star in AEW. The likes of Punk, Bryan, Y2J, Show, Christian etc have all done it in the big leagues and this is a good place to actually enjoy themselves for a few years but for guys like Rhodes and the younger guys who have never had a run in WWE I'm sure most will be tempted eventually (regardless of how shit the booking is)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4683 on: February 16, 2022, 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 16, 2022, 12:48:34 pm
Could definitely see a few more following suit once they've had their fill of 'rassling'. Obviously not Punk, but I could definitely see Bryan going back in a few years. Maybe Jericho for another run. You're never going to be a proper star in AEW. The likes of Punk, Bryan, Y2J, Show, Christian etc have all done it in the big leagues and this is a good place to actually enjoy themselves for a few years but for guys like Rhodes and the younger guys who have never had a run in WWE I'm sure most will be tempted eventually (regardless of how shit the booking is)

Jericho for sure I can see going for one last run. Bryan I could maybe see but I can also see him retiring after to be with his family. Moxley - maybe if they offer enough but he just seemed so pissed off after leaving, but you never know I guess.

I think a lot of the younger guys who never went to WWE have a good chance of going at some point, definitely. The only one I really cannot see making a move is Darby Allin, mainly because he has other ideas beyond wrestling for his future. I don't know if anyone will go next contract cycle or not, maybe they will, but I for sure see them going at some point (and people going the other way too of course).

I think something which may make a difference, especially for the older guys, is touring schedule. The older heads, unless they can get part time deals, may not want to be doing 4 shows a weak, traveling across the US. AEW so far don't seem to be looking to tour, so some of the likes of Bryan may say "Nah I will just do one, two at most, shows a week"
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4684 on: February 16, 2022, 03:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 16, 2022, 02:23:48 pm
Jericho for sure I can see going for one last run. Bryan I could maybe see but I can also see him retiring after to be with his family. Moxley - maybe if they offer enough but he just seemed so pissed off after leaving, but you never know I guess.

I think a lot of the younger guys who never went to WWE have a good chance of going at some point, definitely. The only one I really cannot see making a move is Darby Allin, mainly because he has other ideas beyond wrestling for his future. I don't know if anyone will go next contract cycle or not, maybe they will, but I for sure see them going at some point (and people going the other way too of course).

I think something which may make a difference, especially for the older guys, is touring schedule. The older heads, unless they can get part time deals, may not want to be doing 4 shows a weak, traveling across the US. AEW so far don't seem to be looking to tour, so some of the likes of Bryan may say "Nah I will just do one, two at most, shows a week"

Jericho will 100% be back in WWE at some point, he only signed for one more year with AEW and he's not really ever burned any bridges.  Think Danielson will pop up there again in a few years once he's got what he wanted, which is one last run as a proper wrestler, picking his opponents.

WWE might be a dumpster fire at the moment but they're printing money over there so can offer huge contracts and there's no jeopardy for them because they can just cut you whenever they want, even mid-way through your contract.

It's crazy to me that someone like Sami re-signed with a company who are effectively the Man City of wrestling, with massive cash injections from all the Saudi Arabia garbage and he's not allowed to wrestle over there because their blood money paymasters forbid it because of his ethnicity.

The real news will be if someone like Sammy, Starks, Wardlow, etc does make the jump to WWE.  Homegrown AEW stars moving on might be time for them to re-assess things, but I think we're a couple of years off that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4685 on: February 16, 2022, 03:11:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 16, 2022, 03:08:48 pm
Jericho will 100% be back in WWE at some point, he only signed for one more year with AEW and he's not really ever burned any bridges.  Think Danielson will pop up there again in a few years once he's got what he wanted, which is one last run as a proper wrestler, picking his opponents.

WWE might be a dumpster fire at the moment but they're printing money over there so can offer huge contracts and there's no jeopardy for them because they can just cut you whenever they want, even mid-way through your contract.

It's crazy to me that someone like Sami re-signed with a company who are effectively the Man City of wrestling, with massive cash injections from all the Saudi Arabia garbage and he's not allowed to wrestle over there because their blood money paymasters forbid it because of his ethnicity.

The real news will be if someone like Sammy, Starks, Wardlow, etc does make the jump to WWE.  Homegrown AEW stars moving on might be time for them to re-assess things, but I think we're a couple of years off that.

I think they will get some of them at some point, as is the nature of the business. I don't think it will be until a good few years yet (like not until another 5 years or so), but I do see the whole industry being a bit fluid in time with being going between both as their taste takes them.

I think while some of their relationship is antagonistic, I can see AEW and WWE growing to a point of a form of co-existence; one show being where you stretch your limbs creatively as a wrestler and live or die by your own application, and somewhere you go for a more "cushy" job physically and structured, for big big money
« Last Edit: February 16, 2022, 03:17:45 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4686 on: February 16, 2022, 03:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 16, 2022, 03:11:36 pm
I think they will get some of them at some point, as is the nature of the business. I don't think it will be until a good few years yet (like not until another 5 years or so), but I do see the whole industry being a bit fluid in time with being going between both as their taste takes them.

Yup, and I think that'll be a really good time for wrestling.  If WWE does ever get its act together (hopefully when Vince croaks), then we could see another boom of sorts.  It'll never hit the heights of the attitude era stuff, you just can't make that sort of product anymore, but if the right type of wrestlers/gimmicks cross over, I think viewership could go up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4687 on: February 16, 2022, 04:14:45 pm »
If you can fine it, Wade Keller seems to have the inside line on Tony Khans view on Cody - basically

no one backstage liked Brandi,

Brandi wanted a much bigger push than she got (talks of title picture)

Cody become distant spending big money, he was "in his lockeroom or in his bus, not interacting with people".

Cody wanted money on the level of Punk/Bryan/Jericho/Moxley and Khan didn't seem him as worth it.

Also says the whole weird character from Cody wasn't a slow heel turn, but instead Cody doing a weird meta narrative and refusing to turn, and his reactions devalued him in Tony's eyes.

Was also mention that Cody got somewhat upset when Khan took the reigns from him and the Bucks and Kenny

Now of course, take this all with a pinch of salt as one sides argument, but yeah seemed as though relations somewhat strained and Tony didn't think Cody was worth what he was asking. Keller does in fact seem to be the guy Tony talks to (like how the Bucks and Jericho clearly talk to Meltzer and SRS talks to Ethan Page and I believe Ricky Starks)
« Last Edit: February 16, 2022, 04:17:32 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4688 on: February 16, 2022, 04:16:26 pm »
Yeah that's real pinch of salt stuff, but I can totally buy the bits about Brandi being a bit of a pain backstage and Cody stubbornly refusing to turn heel when it was so obviously what was needed.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4689 on: February 16, 2022, 04:20:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 16, 2022, 04:16:26 pm
Yeah that's real pinch of salt stuff, but I can totally buy the bits about Brandi being a bit of a pain backstage and Cody stubbornly refusing to turn heel when it was so obviously what was needed.

There has been talk of distance between Cody and the EVP for a while, and the big money spending is true for sure. How true the extent of feeling is is of course for debate.

I think for sure Cody asked for more than Tony was willing to give - whether that was unreasonable or not is up for question, and whether it was a bad faith offer from either side either (Cody wants to go so really high balls Tony, or vice versa)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4690 on: February 16, 2022, 04:23:15 pm »
Listening to Cody's weird Ladder Match promo now in hindsight is super odd because it now makes more sense jn that he has digs in there - digs against punk, against new signings, against the crowd, and against Tony. All somewhat subtle but really there.

The lines about the Forbidden Door, the crowd jeering him, and "Tony taking the Baton and running with it" look like swipes in hindsight.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4691 on: February 16, 2022, 04:24:10 pm »
If he wanted to be a face so bad then he should never have got that god awful tattoo.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,841
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4692 on: February 16, 2022, 04:30:46 pm »
The uncomfortable truth being that he's probably got fair points... This is always going to be the problem, you keep buying more shiny toys and not only do the old toys get neglected but even the less shiny slightly older new toys too. Its an age old problem in wrestling, the big promotions (and absolutely include AEW in that) tend to sign whoever they can, regardless of if they should or not. Since the Attitude era, when WWF, WCW and ECW were all strong, I think only WWE for a couple of years managed to have a properly stacked roster and make it work.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4693 on: February 16, 2022, 04:31:06 pm »
The fucking worst. Like there's arguments to be had of that whole timing of it was a means of conserving some heat when he is putting a new guy over, because people don't talk about the MJF win that night but the fucking Tattoo
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4694 on: February 16, 2022, 04:37:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 16, 2022, 04:30:46 pm
The uncomfortable truth being that he's probably got fair points... This is always going to be the problem, you keep buying more shiny toys and not only do the old toys get neglected but even the less shiny slightly older new toys too. Its an age old problem in wrestling, the big promotions (and absolutely include AEW in that) tend to sign whoever they can, regardless of if they should or not. Since the Attitude era, when WWF, WCW and ECW were all strong, I think only WWE for a couple of years managed to have a properly stacked roster and make it work.

Yeah there is certainly a point, but by the same degree of course he is going to be below Punk and Bryan and Jericho and Moxley. That's like Bobby Lashley getting a cob on that Brock Lesnar takes his spot. It wasn't your Keith Lee's that took his spot it was those guys, and AEW absolutely should have signed them all because they are top names and willing to go.

Also if Cody was pushing this current character, and he wasn't building to a heel turn, well he did himself no favors. MJF, Hangman, Darby, and recently to a lesser extent, Sammy and Jungle Boy worked hard to make themselves main eventers with these stars still there. Kenny and the Bucks kept themselves looking fresh at this time. If Cody refuses to move from a character which isn't landing it's his own fault really.

If that's what happened. Pinch of Salt and all that.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,841
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4695 on: February 16, 2022, 04:39:58 pm »
Oh yeah he's always been a bit of a dick hasn't he? Seems to have a mega chip on his shoulder because of who his dad was.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4696 on: February 16, 2022, 04:41:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 16, 2022, 04:30:46 pm
The uncomfortable truth being that he's probably got fair points... This is always going to be the problem, you keep buying more shiny toys and not only do the old toys get neglected but even the less shiny slightly older new toys too. Its an age old problem in wrestling, the big promotions (and absolutely include AEW in that) tend to sign whoever they can, regardless of if they should or not. Since the Attitude era, when WWF, WCW and ECW were all strong, I think only WWE for a couple of years managed to have a properly stacked roster and make it work.
It wasn't neglect though, was it? Cody was more focused on his reality show, and when he was there his promo work was confusing and his decisions around his character self defeating. I'm not saying it isn't true for other members of the roster, just that it isn't applicable in this case. Centring the booking around Cody made sense in the beginning but why would you continue to do so when your roster is so much stronger now?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4697 on: February 16, 2022, 04:45:42 pm »
Tony Khan giving briefings to friendly journalists to badmouth an outgoing wrestler heading to a rival company? He's becoming more like Vince  ;D
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4698 on: February 16, 2022, 04:46:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 16, 2022, 04:39:58 pm
Oh yeah he's always been a bit of a dick hasn't he? Seems to have a mega chip on his shoulder because of who his dad was.

One of the comments Keller made was that maybe Cody was in the same stage Dusty was of spending money he didn't have, or spending money he expected to get.

But again this is all in the mudslinging between Tony and Cody.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4699 on: February 16, 2022, 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 16, 2022, 04:45:42 pm
Tony Khan giving briefings to friendly journalists to badmouth an outgoing wrestler heading to a rival company? He's becoming more like Vince  ;D

He's got a loooong way to go on that front, but his obvious coke habit should help.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4700 on: February 16, 2022, 04:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 16, 2022, 04:45:42 pm
Tony Khan giving briefings to friendly journalists to badmouth an outgoing wrestler heading to a rival company? He's becoming more like Vince  ;D

You gotta be a carny to run in this business, no other way  ;D

I will give some credit that he is a tad more subtle than WWE with Ryan Satin and that ThisisNasty dude for Forbes

Quote from: tubby on February 16, 2022, 04:48:23 pm
He's got a loooong way to go on that front, but his obvious coke habit should help.

As long as we sign Carvalho he can have as much of the stuff as he wants. There's some Liverpool branded stuff, he may be interested in lieu of tribunal
« Last Edit: February 16, 2022, 04:51:07 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,841
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4701 on: February 16, 2022, 04:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 16, 2022, 04:41:26 pm
It wasn't neglect though, was it? Cody was more focused on his reality show, and when he was there his promo work was confusing and his decisions around his character self defeating. I'm not saying it isn't true for other members of the roster, just that it isn't applicable in this case. Centring the booking around Cody made sense in the beginning but why would you continue to do so when your roster is so much stronger now?

Another problem right there. Quite often other people know best. The whole 'AEW is unscripted, we can say what we want' seems daft to me when wrestlers are pretty much all egomaniacs. There's no middle ground between AEWS 'do what you want' and WWEs 'we're only doing it this way, you WILL wear that pink wig and tutu and then be in a tag team with Randy Orton'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4702 on: February 16, 2022, 05:01:02 pm »
Some people flourish, and it is true Tony did start editing a for AEW as booker with final say, but the core work is still largely unstructured, and that doesn't work for some people. Some people start bad and get better (Miro) some people hit the ground running with it (Bryan Danielson twice as a face and a heel), and some people just never get it. I do think AEW does need some more structure for certain people who can't get the whole thing, who haven't got the mind for it.

I don't think anyone in wrestling has ever actually found that middle ground. Not in America at least. The best there was is the Attitude era which was by in large a committee of Russo, Shane, and Vince, with all 3 pulling each other into a compromise which worked for the time and place. Individually they all were just not as good to varying degrees.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,079
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4703 on: February 16, 2022, 05:36:02 pm »
Back in the 'good old days', before the cross-promotion antagonism that grew out of the MNW, talent seemed to flip between WWF/WCW fairly commonly (the traditional route was to get fired for drugs abuse), and I don't remember fans thinking much of it. Yet another wedge in society that people want to argue the toss over.

AEW and the current WWE appear to have vastly differing philosophies around how the business should be conducted. From a talent perspective, the opportunity to be a huge name (even one with appeal outside of wrestling) will be a huge draw to WWE for some, but they have to be willing to play it WWE's way - most will lose their name, gimmick, and any creative input into their careers. For some, this is probably a boon - they can go in the ring, but need a team of writers to shape their personalities. They also need to accept the frequency of WWE's talent culls and that they might be part of that.

Others will want the sort of career AEW can offer, and thrive in that situation.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4704 on: February 16, 2022, 07:44:38 pm »
Sounds like Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy) is joining AEW.

This one I am honestly not sure about - he is pretty good a wrestler but I feel there is better out there, even among the WWE Releases
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,177
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4705 on: February 16, 2022, 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February 16, 2022, 04:45:42 pm
Tony Khan giving briefings to friendly journalists to badmouth an outgoing wrestler heading to a rival company? He's becoming more like Vince  ;D

Lets see what uncle Dave Meltzer has to say.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4706 on: February 16, 2022, 08:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 16, 2022, 07:44:38 pm
Sounds like Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy) is joining AEW.

This one I am honestly not sure about - he is pretty good a wrestler but I feel there is better out there, even among the WWE Releases

Why bring in Kenny Omega at home when you have Kenny Omega.  Unless he's joining up with his buddy in the House of Black.

Think he's a decent worker, but he's someone who'll be exposed when he doesn't have the WWE formula helping him out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4707 on: February 16, 2022, 08:44:07 pm »
Jake Atlas unfortunately did suffer a torn ACL in his match against Adam Cole. Will be out for a bit, but still young so hopefully can make a big return and grow
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4708 on: February 16, 2022, 08:52:07 pm »
That's really shitty news, hopefully doesn't rush back and just takes it slow and sensibly.  I do wonder if he could lose a little weight, considering his style.  He's a chunky boy and that can't be fun for his knees.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4709 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 am »
What do you think they'll do with Cody back in WWE? I read that the plan is to push him hard, which makes sense - as petty as Vince is, surely they'll want to show AEW talents that they won't just be buried if they make the move.

Struggle to even think who his first feud would be with. Only thing that came to mind was Cody/Brandi versus Miz/Maryse  ;D which doesn't seem entirely unlikely.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4710 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 am »
Everyone in WWE will be so excited to see Cody come back... until he's 30 seconds into his first match.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,079
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4711 on: Yesterday at 10:55:18 am »
Revolution 2022 card really does seem to be coming together now...

Adam/The Other Adam - World title
Jurassic Express/Bucks/reDragon - Tag title (so this isn't announced, but there really isn't another explanation for the announcement of the 3 way match, qualifying process and promo from both teams afterward)
MJF/Punk - Dog collar match
Moxley/Danielson
Jericho/Kingston
Thunder Rosa/Britt Baker - Womens title
Andrade/Sammy Guevera - TNT title
Keith Lee/Wardlow/4 others TBC - Face of the Revolution match

Some of these might not be singles matches as they have wider storylines going on around them, but it's the clear nucleus of something happening. That's 8 matches, I assume Jade will defend the TBS title on the buy-in, and there might be time to squeeze something else in.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4712 on: Yesterday at 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:55:18 am
Revolution 2022 card really does seem to be coming together now...

Adam/The Other Adam - World title
Jurassic Express/Bucks/reDragon - Tag title (so this isn't announced, but there really isn't another explanation for the announcement of the 3 way match, qualifying process and promo from both teams afterward)
MJF/Punk - Dog collar match
Moxley/Danielson
Jericho/Kingston
Thunder Rosa/Britt Baker - Womens title
Andrade/Sammy Guevera - TNT title
Keith Lee/Wardlow/4 others TBC - Face of the Revolution match

Some of these might not be singles matches as they have wider storylines going on around them, but it's the clear nucleus of something happening. That's 8 matches, I assume Jade will defend the TBS title on the buy-in, and there might be time to squeeze something else in.

Rampage spoilers

Spoiler
Hobbs beat Dante Martin to be added to the ladder match, which seems interesting to me as it means the ladder match so far is all big scary dudes - and I honestly would be interested to see what a ladder match looks like with just Hioses  ;D
[close]
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,514
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 04:35:01 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on February 15, 2022, 10:52:39 am
I don't want to see Stone Cold challenging himself to have a modern match the way Goldberg, HBK etc have done over the last few years and get dropped on their head repeatedly. Non-match or a 10 second one which only involves a kick and a Stunner is the best option.

Ideal non-match would be finding some reason for Austin to come out during a KO match that ends with them both doing stunners on the opponents to end it, quick beer salute between the two of them before Austin turns on KO and stunners him too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 