..maybe Owens just reckons he's better off in WWE anyway, I'm not sure it'd take a 'truck load of cash' (although he'll obviously be very, very well paid regardless). Him and Sami Zayn both seem like pretty intelligent chaps regarding the business. I can't imagine you'd feel particularly 'special' at AEWs tactic of seemingly just signing any remotely big name if they leave WWE.



You can't just keep signing 'the hottest free agent' every other week and expect to keep everyone happy, when the very reason they're free agents in the first place is usually they weren't particularly happy with the booking where they were. Looking at both rosters, AEWs has probably got to the point that its more 'stacked' than WWEs and I wouldn't be surprised if you start seeing people going back the other way.



So far at least, I would say every signing from WWE made makes sense (even O'Reilly and Fish make sense with an imminent Cole split from the Elite). A few of the free agent signing not from WWE certainly don't (Jay Lethal comes to mind, but that makes more sense now with Lio Rush gone). I think there's a few who won't go for a long while - the likes of Black and Andrade were burnt too much I feel to make the jump back.By the looks of things a few more are joining (Swerve Strickland and Athena seem pretty close at the moment, Jeff likely, and I would imagine there would be interest in Tomi Storm and we don't know where Gargano lands currently). While there is bloat there, some contracts run out with AEW and individually those listed are all very very good, but AEW do need to make room.But I certainly see some people making the jump at some point. And yeah maybe Owens and Zayn thought it was just better to stay. While there is 100% a ceiling for them, they are very much used. And by all accounts it seems they are getting 7 figure salaries which of course makes the decision better for them.There are certainly still people unhappy (Jeff and Toni Storm walked out recently, and Ali wants out desperately) but of course there will be people happy to stay, or wanting to jump over.