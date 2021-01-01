« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4640
Quote from: tubby
Austin is a big fan of Owens so I can see he'd be tempted, but this is some real desperation from WWE again.

No problem with them doing an angle - they'd be daft not to use Stone Cold at a Texas Mania - I just think if Austin is coming back for a match it'd need to be something massive, and a quick squash over KO isn't the one.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4641
Doubt he'd able to do much more then a quick squash match.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4642
Doubt he'd need to really, just get him out, Owens eats a stunner, drink some beer etc. Not sure its desperation really, he's the GOAT and its in his home state.

Totally unrelated to desperation....when is Jeff Hardy expected in AEW?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4643
Imagine if wrestlers did medicals the way footballers do when signing for a new company. He'd get a drug ban before his first match.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4644
19 years since Austin's last match, which seems wild.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4645
I think a match is unnecessary, but if he can go in a quick squash I don't see why not. An angle works well too.

It is somewhat the cheapest of cheap pops, with limited build for something so big as a Stone Cold Return, and I doubt much more comes from it (nor should it, as good as he is Stone Cold should stay retired from anything more than a one off match), BUT there is no doubt people will love it (myself included), and with a Mania in Texas, it's a no-brainer to have Stone Cold involved in some way.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4646
I don't want to see Stone Cold challenging himself to have a modern match the way Goldberg, HBK etc have done over the last few years and get dropped on their head repeatedly. Non-match or a 10 second one which only involves a kick and a Stunner is the best option.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4647
Quote from: OsirisMVZ
I don't want to see Stone Cold challenging himself to have a modern match the way Goldberg, HBK etc have done over the last few years and get dropped on their head repeatedly. Non-match or a 10 second one which only involves a kick and a Stunner is the best option.

Yep very much this. The best Goldberg match of the modern era was the first against Brock, where he literally speared him twice and did a jackhammer and that was it, and it was fucking awesome.

If you must promote a match, make it literally one stunner and done. Hell maybe 2 to bring it fully home. But don't go longer than a minute you don't have to.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4648
Yeah no chance Austin works a full match, he's smart about the business and he'll know how best to present himself if this does go ahead.  Wonder if this was a carrot they dangled in front of Owens (along with a truck load of cash) to get him to sign.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4649
Quote from: tubby
Yeah no chance Austin works a full match, he's smart about the business and he'll know how best to present himself if this does go ahead.  Wonder if this was a carrot they dangled in front of Owens (along with a truck load of cash) to get him to sign.

Quite possibly yeah, or maybe this is a thank you for resigning. Honestly with as much as a family man Owens is I think the truck load of cash would be enough.

Some apparently real talk on Cody Rhodes contract being up in the air according to Big Dave - I wonder if this is real or if it is like when Meltzer reported on numerous times on Kenny maybe to WWE stories that were clearly done by Kenny to get his NJPW contract up/build hype for the AEW contract signing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4650
No chance Cody goes anywhere.  His missus has a job for the company and is being presented a lot on TV, they have a reality show with the network, he's on that terrible talent show, and he's in a top level position.  It's just a storyline for his show and working the internet folks.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4651
..maybe Owens just reckons he's better off in WWE anyway, I'm not sure it'd take a 'truck load of cash' (although he'll obviously be very, very well paid regardless). Him and Sami Zayn both seem like pretty intelligent chaps regarding the business. I can't imagine you'd feel particularly 'special' at AEWs tactic of seemingly just signing any remotely big name if they leave WWE.

You can't just keep signing 'the hottest free agent' every other week and expect to keep everyone happy, when the very reason they're free agents in the first place is usually they weren't particularly happy with the booking where they were. Looking at both rosters, AEWs has probably got to the point that its more 'stacked' than WWEs and I wouldn't be surprised if you start seeing people going back the other way.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4652
Quote from: El Lobo
..maybe Owens just reckons he's better off in WWE anyway, I'm not sure it'd take a 'truck load of cash' (although he'll obviously be very, very well paid regardless). Him and Sami Zayn both seem like pretty intelligent chaps regarding the business. I can't imagine you'd feel particularly 'special' at AEWs tactic of seemingly just signing any remotely big name if they leave WWE.

You can't just keep signing 'the hottest free agent' every other week and expect to keep everyone happy, when the very reason they're free agents in the first place is usually they weren't particularly happy with the booking where they were. Looking at both rosters, AEWs has probably got to the point that its more 'stacked' than WWEs and I wouldn't be surprised if you start seeing people going back the other way.

So far at least, I would say every signing from WWE made makes sense (even O'Reilly and Fish make sense with an imminent Cole split from the Elite). A few of the free agent signing not from WWE certainly don't (Jay Lethal comes to mind, but that makes more sense now with Lio Rush gone). I think there's a few who won't go for a long while - the likes of Black and Andrade were burnt too much I feel to make the jump back.

By the looks of things a few more are joining (Swerve Strickland and Athena seem pretty close at the moment, Jeff likely, and I would imagine there would be interest in Tomi Storm and we don't know where Gargano lands currently). While there is bloat there, some contracts run out with AEW and individually those listed are all very very good, but AEW do need to make room.

But I certainly see some people making the jump at some point. And yeah maybe Owens and Zayn thought it was just better to stay. While there is 100% a ceiling for them, they are very much used. And by all accounts it seems they are getting 7 figure salaries which of course makes the decision better for them.

There are certainly still people unhappy (Jeff and Toni Storm walked out recently, and Ali wants out desperately) but of course there will be people happy to stay, or wanting to jump over.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4653
Agree on the Lethal signing, I don't really see the value in bringing him in.  Same with Neese.  They have enough vets on their roster as it is, no need to pad things out even more.  Swerve would be a great pick up and Keith Lee makes sense too, and they definitely need more female talent.

Gargano I would expect to show up at the Owen tournament, that's his kind of jam, even though I'm not really all that keen on him in AEW.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4654
I am seeing Swerve this weekend in Camden for Progress! Somehow got tickets to an Electric Ballroom show, they no longer sell out by the time you've clicked on the phone notification like they used to.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4655
Quote from: tubby
Agree on the Lethal signing, I don't really see the value in bringing him in.  Same with Neese.  They have enough vets on their roster as it is, no need to pad things out even more.  Swerve would be a great pick up and Keith Lee makes sense too, and they definitely need more female talent.

Gargano I would expect to show up at the Owen tournament, that's his kind of jam, even though I'm not really all that keen on him in AEW.

Oh yeah I forgot about Neese too. I think he may be going backstage more, but idk really, he isn't much of a talent signing. Lethal they could work to replace Lio but I have no real love for him.

They do need women and there are at least 3 on the market in Nixon Newell, Toni Storm, and Athena (Athena just wrestled Thunder Rosa to a draw on an indie show, so I see her coming in).

And yeah Swerve really going out there currently with progress, seems NJ Strong against Jay White, and turned up to Defy and it seems confronted Darby. I feel he will likely be one in the TNT Revolution Ladder Match.

Quote from: OsirisMVZ
I am seeing Swerve this weekend in Camden for Progress! Somehow got tickets to an Electric Ballroom show, they no longer sell out by the time you've clicked on the phone notification like they used to.

What's going on with Progress at the moment, I heard they had new owners which all seemed a little dodgy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Reply #4656
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
And yeah Swerve really going out there currently with progress, seems NJ Strong against Jay White, and turned up to Defy and it seems confronted Darby. I feel he will likely be one in the TNT Revolution Ladder Match.

I watched that Janela DEFY match against Nick Wayne, and the kid really does have outstanding talent for his age, but I'm not really comfortable with companies picking up talent that early, he's still only 16.  I know there's caveats about him completing school and then joining up properly once he's 18, but it still feels a little off.

And he could've waited for AEW anyway because there's no way WWE would go near him with him being an actual wrestler.  That's not what they're looking for these days.
