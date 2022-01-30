It very much feels like with WWE that everything that happened in the last 4 months or so literally does not matter.



What was the point of Big E winning the title just to be booked like a punk, lose it, move back to Smackdown for a midcard feud, and Bobby Lashley win it back anyway just less over than before.



Why did Lesnar win the title just to lose it and win the Rumble anyway



What the fuck are they going to do with either title now - Lashely beat everyone and for Roman the only idea they seemingly have is Brock forever. Not only has he been feuding with him for years, this current run of the feud has seemingly gone on for like 6 months now.



Big E winning the belt was a moment and that's why it happened. Same with Kofi winning the belt at Mania in 2019 it was a moment. So the company can put it into a video package to show how great they are when they try to present the company to non-wrestling people. When they used to do things during WrestleMania week called the "Business Partner Summit" they would air a 5-minute hype video putting themselves over as to how great they are and things like Big E or Kofi winning the belts are the type of "moments" they like to throw into such packages.