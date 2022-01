Yeah, I guess it makes sense. I mean, in the old days, Hogan was actually a rare attraction. I guess it's hard to make someone a star when they are there all the time. At some point, bad booking will happen.



I was still shocked though. I got the sense that even the crowds had gotten bored with the same old routine from him.





I think with this Roman just wins the Rumble and challenges Brock at Mania in what might be their 3rd or 4th match together at that show at this point.



He’s at least playing things slightly differently now, he’s enjoying being a face.Don’t see the logic in Roman winning the Rumble when he has the strap? Could potentially see Brock winning the Rumble though after being screwed out the title by Roman/Heyman earlier in the night though. Not that Brock needs the rub, but the Rumble has lost so much lustre recently that it doesn’t really matter.Can kind of only really be Brock or one of the top guys on the Raw side - won’t be Edge as he won last year, so you’re looking at Big E, Lashley or Owens and none of those are really interesting.