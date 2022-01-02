« previous next »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  2, 2022, 12:11:25 am
Caught up with rampage as well. Pretty bad blade job by the bunny. Her face was covered in blood at the end. Anna Jay and Ford didn't do it.

She's always been someone who's been willing to do some mad stuff in hardcore-style matches.  All four of them put in a very good showing to end a feud which has been bubbling away for a few months now.
Poor Big E.

Feels a bit mad to do a big title change like that on the fly, but that's Vince.

Guess they feel it gives things a bit of a short term boost. I think they'll probably do Lesnar/Lashley at the Rumble, and maybe have Heyman/Reigns screw Brock out of the title. That gets Brock back on the Smackdown side of things, and probably allows them to do something with Lashley and Big E at Mania. Although Big E taking the pin last night isn't a great sign, considering they could have had Owens or Rollins be on the receiving end.
Looks like mcintyre is going to be out a while as well.

Meltzer said he's wrestled the most number of matches in WWE in 2021 (including house shows).

Lashley was the only one to come out of that match unburied so looks like he'll be the next in line.
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  2, 2022, 01:54:46 pm
Looks like mcintyre is going to be out a while as well.

Meltzer said he's wrestled the most number of matches in WWE in 2021 (including house shows).

Lashley was the only one to come out of that match unburied so looks like he'll be the next in line.

Lashley needs a proper programme with Lesnar and he needs to get the belt, relatively cleanly, if anything. I suspect he will be the first challenger and then done with though.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on January  3, 2022, 03:00:29 pm
Lashley needs a proper programme with Lesnar and he needs to get the belt, relatively cleanly, if anything. I suspect he will be the first challenger and then done with though.

Dont think Lesnar will keep the belt long though. It was proper on the fly booking, theyll want the title back on a Raw guy pronto. Its still going to be Brock/Roman at Mania, no need for two titles to be involved. Assume Lesnar drops it to Lashley, either at the Rumble or whatever the PPV is between that and Mania (No Way Out in the old days!)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  3, 2022, 03:07:26 pm
Dont think Lesnar will keep the belt long though. It was proper on the fly booking, theyll want the title back on a Raw guy pronto. Its still going to be Brock/Roman at Mania, no need for two titles to be involved. Assume Lesnar drops it to Lashley, either at the Rumble or whatever the PPV is between that and Mania (No Way Out in the old days!)
Pretty sure they have Elimination Chamber and Fast Lane in there now, don't they? They've also renamed Pay-Per-View to "Premium Live Event" ???

I think with this Roman just wins the Rumble and challenges Brock at Mania in what might be their 3rd or 4th match together at that show at this point.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January  3, 2022, 03:12:55 pm
They've also renamed Pay-Per-View to "Premium Live Event" ???

Some joker on Reddit bought the domain for that and set it to redirect to AEW's page.
Quote from: tubby pls. on January  3, 2022, 03:17:08 pm
Some joker on Reddit bought the domain for that and set it to redirect to AEW's page.
I saw that ;D
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  3, 2022, 03:07:26 pm
Dont think Lesnar will keep the belt long though. It was proper on the fly booking, theyll want the title back on a Raw guy pronto. Its still going to be Brock/Roman at Mania, no need for two titles to be involved. Assume Lesnar drops it to Lashley, either at the Rumble or whatever the PPV is between that and Mania (No Way Out in the old days!)

I hope so. They can use Lashley to build the next big Raw guy.

Was shocked at the reaction Brock got though. Might be a case of the last guy built up properly, with relatively little error, in WWE and he is still a star in the eyes of the crowd.
Brock will always be over because he's booked like a big deal and disappears for a while to stay fresher than the rest of the folks at the top of the card.  And to be fair, he is a pretty big deal.
Quote from: tubby pls. on January  3, 2022, 03:42:14 pm
Brock will always be over because he's booked like a big deal and disappears for a while to stay fresher than the rest of the folks at the top of the card.  And to be fair, he is a pretty big deal.

Yeah, I guess it makes sense. I mean, in the old days, Hogan was actually a rare attraction. I guess it's hard to make someone a star when they are there all the time. At some point, bad booking will happen.

I was still shocked though. I got the sense that even the crowds had gotten bored with the same old routine from him.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on January  3, 2022, 03:54:27 pm
Yeah, I guess it makes sense. I mean, in the old days, Hogan was actually a rare attraction. I guess it's hard to make someone a star when they are there all the time. At some point, bad booking will happen.

I was still shocked though. I got the sense that even the crowds had gotten bored with the same old routine from him.

Hes at least playing things slightly differently now, hes enjoying being a face.

Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January  3, 2022, 03:12:55 pm

I think with this Roman just wins the Rumble and challenges Brock at Mania in what might be their 3rd or 4th match together at that show at this point.

Dont see the logic in Roman winning the Rumble when he has the strap? Could potentially see Brock winning the Rumble though after being screwed out the title by Roman/Heyman earlier in the night though. Not that Brock needs the rub, but the Rumble has lost so much lustre recently that it doesnt really matter.

Can kind of only really be Brock or one of the top guys on the Raw side - wont be Edge as he won last year, so youre looking at Big E, Lashley or Owens and none of those are really interesting.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  3, 2022, 04:03:18 pm
Hes at least playing things slightly differently now, hes enjoying being a face.

Dont see the logic in Roman winning the Rumble when he has the strap?

Ah apologies I thought the 5-way match was for Roman's title and he vacated it. It was for Big E's belt, right?
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January  3, 2022, 04:13:10 pm
Ah apologies I thought the 5-way match was for Roman's title and he vacated it. It was for Big E's belt, right?

Yeah, exactly.

Apparently it was meant to be a 25 minute match, but ended up running just eight minutes cos Brock was in it  ;D
Anybody into the UK indies seen much of Lizzy Evo? I know she's been on Progress and Rev Pro (think she might have had some dark's for NXT UK) but she's had some really good reviews from the smaller indies. TNT, C4TCH and PCW champ (although I think she might have recently dropped TNT). Seen some clips of her and she does look impressive and still very young.
Bron Breakker the new NXT champ already. Guy is going to be on the main roster soon, going to be pushed hard and fast by Vince.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:16:40 am
Bron Breakker the new NXT champ already. Guy is going to be on the main roster soon, going to be pushed hard and fast by Vince.

I dunno, once Vince sees him stood next to Roman and the big difference in height he might have second thoughts.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:16:40 am
Bron Breakker the new NXT champ already. Guy is going to be on the main roster soon, going to be pushed hard and fast by Vince.

So expect his release by April then :P
Quote from: Billy Elliot on January  4, 2022, 09:39:08 pm
Anybody into the UK indies seen much of Lizzy Evo? I know she's been on Progress and Rev Pro (think she might have had some dark's for NXT UK) but she's had some really good reviews from the smaller indies. TNT, C4TCH and PCW champ (although I think she might have recently dropped TNT). Seen some clips of her and she does look impressive and still very young.

Checked out a couple of matches and she does look very promising for her age.  Hits hard and has a bit of character.  Should stick to the Indies for a couple of years, work Japan more and then hopefully get picked up by one of the big promotions.
I don't think anyone can be called a sure fire hit in WWE anymore - Bron is great but Vince hate collegate wrestlers and he is only 5'10. Grayson Waller will get whated to oblivion. Von Wagner is just "The Good Khali". Tony DeAngelo is just too gimmicky.

To top it all off, Vince himself has seemingly deteriorated badly the last 5 years, and he wasn't particularly good 5 years ago either.

I think Big E's "push" is sign enough of no one being a sure fire hit, as Big E was the biggest soft ball in the business and they still managed to fumble badly.
Whats next for seth and kevin then? their partnership was few good thing about wwe in past few months
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 06:41:00 pm
Whats next for seth and kevin then? their partnership was few good thing about wwe in past few months

Would guess they'll go against Riddle/Orton.
A few cuts in NXT to staff happening now, Road Dogg the biggest name so far.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm
A few cuts in NXT to staff happening now, Road Dogg the biggest name so far.

Can imagine how that conversation started.

"OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW?!"
Regal too now.
Gutting all the old NXT for the new one.

Regal getting sacked is a real shock honestly. Road Dogg not as much as he fell all the way down the QAnon/Covid Conspiracy rabbit hole
Yeah Road Dogg is a proper dickhead so whatever, but Regal is a surprise.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm
Yeah Road Dogg is a proper dickhead so whatever, but Regal is a surprise.

He seemingly JUST convinced his son to leave NJPW for NXT UK and look what happens hahaha
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:14:37 am
To top it all off, Vince himself has seemingly deteriorated badly the last 5 years, and he wasn't particularly good 5 years ago either.
That's the first I've read of that. I know he's been a bit more insane than usual backstage but didn't realise he was in a bad way Got to wonder how many more years he has left in him and where this company in headed once he's gone.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
That's the first I've read of that. I know he's been a bit more insane than usual backstage but didn't realise he was in a bad way Got to wonder how many more years he has left in him and where this company in headed once he's gone.

I don't know anything specific other than rumours and innuendo (the shoot headbutt he took from Owens did his poorly).

BUT whatever is happening, just looking at the booking decisions and how borderline incomprehensible storylines are, it's hard to imagine it getting much better - he is an old man and whether via health concerns or just getting older and behind the times, it's probably just going to get worse. And with that, any sure fire prospects aren't sure fire at the moment, imho.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:31:27 pm
Would guess they'll go against Riddle/Orton.

meh. rather have tag team division for real tag teams. but we know vince hate that  ::)
So it sounds like literally all the coaches bar Samoa Joe have been let go. I am a little surprised Joe hasn't gone as it is apparently him being resigned that put NXT in Vince's sight (as rumour is HHH apparently signed him acting as head of talent relations under Vince's nose)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:18:12 pm
I don't know anything specific other than rumours and innuendo (the shoot headbutt he took from Owens did his poorly)
I'm surprised more hasn't been made of this, it was hard AF on a guy in his 70's and Vince has clearly never been the same since.

On a side note, was fascinated to find out late 2000's indie jobber Get Cape Wear Cape Fly is a major wrestling mark. Does anyone know anyone who's an unlikelier megafan?
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm
A few cuts in NXT to staff happening now, Road Dogg the biggest name so far.

Imagine if he reformed the New Age Outlaws! Money that.
A real shame about Regal who is a bonafide legend being treated as collateral.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:23:30 pm
Can imagine how that conversation started.

"OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW?!"

That's made me laugh this morning  ;D
So AEW was very eventful last night and overall seems a great show. But a few injuries - Rey Fenix broke his arm, and Jake Atlas (who was just signed and seemingly got some big idea's for him since he is instantly going into a match with Cole) blew his knee out although may not be as bad as first appears.
