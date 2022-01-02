Poor Big E.
Feels a bit mad to do a big title change like that on the fly, but that's Vince.
Guess they feel it gives things a bit of a short term boost. I think they'll probably do Lesnar/Lashley at the Rumble, and maybe have Heyman/Reigns screw Brock out of the title. That gets Brock back on the Smackdown side of things, and probably allows them to do something with Lashley and Big E at Mania. Although Big E taking the pin last night isn't a great sign, considering they could have had Owens or Rollins be on the receiving end.