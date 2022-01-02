Yeah, I guess it makes sense. I mean, in the old days, Hogan was actually a rare attraction. I guess it's hard to make someone a star when they are there all the time. At some point, bad booking will happen.



I was still shocked though. I got the sense that even the crowds had gotten bored with the same old routine from him.





I think with this Roman just wins the Rumble and challenges Brock at Mania in what might be their 3rd or 4th match together at that show at this point.



Hes at least playing things slightly differently now, hes enjoying being a face.Dont see the logic in Roman winning the Rumble when he has the strap? Could potentially see Brock winning the Rumble though after being screwed out the title by Roman/Heyman earlier in the night though. Not that Brock needs the rub, but the Rumble has lost so much lustre recently that it doesnt really matter.Can kind of only really be Brock or one of the top guys on the Raw side - wont be Edge as he won last year, so youre looking at Big E, Lashley or Owens and none of those are really interesting.