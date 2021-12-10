So Danielson/Page ended in a 60 minute draw in a fantastic match. It's not the finish I expected, but in hindsight makes a fair bit of sense - Hangman has been taking swipes for beating Omega in less than 30 minutes, although unlike the Danielson/Omega match, Page had Danielson beat, but not the clock.
Also from a practical point of view, Battle for the Belts is 2 weeks away, over the Christmas and New Year season, they are never gonna build an interesting title match over that time, so continue this feud off the back of a hot match that people want to see the finish to.
It is a little odd though having 2 time limit draws in the space of 3 months, but it can work (Danielson saying Hangman never won, and Hangman saying Danielson can't finish people off in the big matches)