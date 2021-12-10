« previous next »
It's fucking hilarious all these vanilla midgets in mainstream promotions ,they would probably be on Sunday night heat or Velocity back in the day . God I can't believe how shit wrestling has become.  Wrestling use to be cool for a nerd like me to watch all these larger than life characters now I just see a reflection of myself a bunch of socially awkward nerds who can't talk without stuttering on the mic dying for a 5 star rating from Dave meltzer.
I've never seen anyone working as hard as Darkness in this thread.
Working themselves into a shoot, brother
Hook can GO.  Looks a real athlete too, the meme has somehow become reality.  Great Rampage.
Jimmy Rave has passed away, he was 39. A very integral part of early ROH as a top heel, working with AJ Styles, CM Punk etc.

He had recently lost most of his limbs due to addictions. A really sad story.
Yeah, very sad that.  A really shitty hand he was dealt in life.  Horrible news.
So.....some weird stuff going on about Jeff Hardy. May be carny talk covering his back, but Matt and Jeff putting out that he was sober the night he left the match, and then there is this video, apparently from Yesterday

Not sure if Jeff is covering himself for falling off the wagon, or WWE are covering themselves for Jeff walking out on them
No 90 day non-compete then
I think there still is but he isn't anything stopping him from doing twitch and an acoustic concert tour
Why would you want Jeff Hardy....? That'd surely just be a case of signing a big ex-WWE name because you can.
The Young Bucks want the Hardy Boyz notch on their bed post to be seen as 'proper' wrestlers. Thats literally the only reason why Jeff goes to AEW.
Him and the Hardy's are popular. Despite not being that pushed he was super over at Survivor Series. I personally don't have much desire to see him but, much like Christian, he's a good and generally popular hand. IF he actually is over his addiction.

Yeah judging by what the Bucks have said about finishing wrestling relatively soon, and how old the Hardy's are, I can see them facing off against each other in a final match for both teams. I think they have already faced each other before, but I feel thats also the obvious final match for both teams
Jeff is 100% appearing in AEW at some point now.  The only reason WWE employed him was to keep him away from them in the first place.

If they want to do the Bucks vs Hardyz in AEW, that's fine with me, providing it's one match and then both Hardy Boyz are done and retired.  Run a little month long angle, give them their send off and then Matt can concentrate on creative stuff in wrestling and Jeff can do as many drugs as he wants.

No need for them to be gumming up the tag division in AEW when there's other teams with much more to offer.
I just dont want to see the stupid Broken Matt/Brother nero shtick
Matt and Tony have already said that it wasn't the right move to use that character when he came in and Matt's been going on and on about playing it more straight as he winds down his career, so hopefully that's done now.

Not that I trust anything a Hardy says.
Shibata is coming out of retirement and wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom
Big moment but you've gotta worry about him taking nasty bumps and his style in general.
It's been what 4 years? Just got to hope he is all clear and works a style that suits him. I'd love to see him with ZSJ again, because it would be awesome, but also because ZSJ is maybe the safest worker in the entire company, whilst still looking fantastic in the ring
Steen has reportedly re-signed with WWE.  Have to say I wasn't expecting that at all, but assume it's a boat load of cash.




And he'll be cut in 6 months anyway.
Would have been interesting to see him in AEW, but in fairness I think he's been pretty well treated in WWE. As far as I can see, he's always been in and around the upper midcard since his debut, with the odd main event feud. Sure he'll have been frustrated plenty of times (Goldberg!) but he's in a good spot and if he's getting a sizeable pay rise, why wouldn't he stay?
Have to say I am somewhat surprised, but in hindsight it makes sense if a man close to 40 with a family signs a deal worth 7 figures.

There is now a chance he wins the title at Day 1. They seem to have zero faith in Big E as champ, booking him like just a guy, and booking Owens as a smart chicken shit heel, so maybe he wins
He's trolled a fair few with that hasn't he! Some were pretty much planning what his first AEW feud was going to be.
So Danielson/Page ended in a 60 minute draw in a fantastic match. It's not the finish I expected, but in hindsight makes a fair bit of sense - Hangman has been taking swipes for beating Omega in less than 30 minutes, although unlike the Danielson/Omega match, Page had Danielson beat, but not the clock.

Also from a practical point of view, Battle for the Belts is 2 weeks away, over the Christmas and New Year season, they are never gonna build an interesting title match over that time, so continue this feud off the back of a hot match that people want to see the finish to.

It is a little odd though having 2 time limit draws in the space of 3 months, but it can work (Danielson saying Hangman never won, and Hangman saying Danielson can't finish people off in the big matches)
Yup. I honestly thought he had checked out and it was a forgone conclusion that he leaves January. A bit like it was clear The Revival and Moxley were going way before they actually left.
Also it appears Brody King has signed with AEW. He is really good - big scary dude covered in tattoos, really good worker, and tag partner of Malakai Black in PWG - by the looks of it they are going to be a tag team in AEW
I'm sure it was a good match but it honestly just seems the same as a DQ finish in a big match to avoid someone taking the loss like WWE have been criticised for, or double count out.
I've argued it before but I think the fact that time limits are a part of the rules and mentioned at the start of every match means it isn't a bullshit finish, and also the fact they don't do it that often (there's been 3 in the company's history, against WWE who does 3 of those types of finish's a week) - you don't want to do it too often but you want to do it every now and then to show a draw is a legitimate finish, the finish they tell you can happen every match, will sometimes happen.

Also it is of course a way to make someone not lose, but in a way to promote a rematch where by there is no time limit. Like this one was done absolutely so no one loses so they can do a rematch in 2 weeks where a winner will be crowned.
What I do think they have to do (and perhaps even in the next Hangman/Danielson match) is have a title match go 59:50 to show the audience that if a match goes 59 minutes doesn't mean that it's bound to end in a draw.
One hell of a match. Danielson looks like a killer and Page looks even better for getting the edge on him.
I really thought that was going to happen this time, to be honest. Tease the draw and then get a Buckshot in with ~15 seconds to go and have Page crawl to get the cover just in the nick of time. When he hit it and they hadn't put a massive timer on the screen... but no.
Yep ROH fucked that with too many 60 minute draws back in the day and not enough 55+ minute finishes. Every time a match went over 45 mins the fans knew what was about to happen.
Don't really enjoy broadway matches like that, but it was one of the better ones.  Much prefer a more intense pace like they had with Omega and Danielson.

I think they're trying to give Hangman moments to elevate his title reign, and putting on a 60 minute match where he didn't look out of place against the best wrestler on the planet will help a lot.  I'd 100% book him to better Danielson in the rematch.  He needs a big win to cement his place at the top, a draw and then moving on to another feud against a lesser opponent will always leave doubt.
I don't think he is moving on. I think he beat Bryan probably at the first TBS show or Battle for the Belts.

I am guessing his next feud after that will be MJF which he wins, and then maybe Punk? Either way I think he's gonna run the gauntlet of the current top challengers and come out on top in all of them.
great segment on smackdown I thought, glad I saw it in full, you lose a lot with the edited version
What with VEER coming to raw ads for last 3 months now. this is has to be some kinda joke they are pulling
Almost as bad as the veer in X-Pac's penis in the Chyna video!
Seth Rollins has tested positive for COVID so of course WWE have taken their usual and measured approach to talent safety and stopped their COVID testing program.

Toni Storm has been released from WWE after she asked to leave.

Heard mumblings that WWE didn't like her because she was "too big" which is ludicrous given how pretty she is, but I believe they would think that. She was noticably slimmer the last few months on Smackdown.

She has a great look, is good in the ring, and seemingly getting over the nervousness/awkwardness she had at the start of her run. Only 26, could have a real big career still
Bad one for WWE - Reigns testing positive on the day of a big PPV main event with Lesnar. Brock now joining the other title match with Big E, Owens, Lashley and Rollins.
That's crazy on the night of a PPV.

Caught up with rampage as well. Pretty bad blade job by the bunny. Her face was covered in blood at the end. Anna Jay and Ford didn't do it.

Oh and Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame will be entering the royal rumble to promote the new jackass film
