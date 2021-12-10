I'm sure it was a good match but it honestly just seems the same as a DQ finish in a big match to avoid someone taking the loss like WWE have been criticised for, or double count out.



I've argued it before but I think the fact that time limits are a part of the rules and mentioned at the start of every match means it isn't a bullshit finish, and also the fact they don't do it that often (there's been 3 in the company's history, against WWE who does 3 of those types of finish's a week) - you don't want to do it too often but you want to do it every now and then to show a draw is a legitimate finish, the finish they tell you can happen every match, will sometimes happen.Also it is of course a way to make someone not lose, but in a way to promote a rematch where by there is no time limit. Like this one was done absolutely so no one loses so they can do a rematch in 2 weeks where a winner will be crowned.