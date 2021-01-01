Page losing to Danielson would be absolute madness, utterly insane. I don't know if he needs a long reign (I think he does) but certainly he needs to beat the first challenge.



They have set up a load of heels for Page to either go through or lose to (MJF, Cole, Miro, Andrade, Black, a tweener-ish PAC who has bad blood with Page, probably Christian as he will undoubtedly turn on Jungle Boy, maybe a return bout against Omega, a match against Punk even). It seems obvious for him to work with these guys.



Further, Danielson doesn't really need the belt - there are loads of competitors out there for him, and Danielson by himself is a draw. No doubt he will win the belt at some point, as he should, but he really doesn't need it right now.



Idk who takes the title from him, probably MJF although I wouldn't say on the first time of asking, but there are plenty of directions they should go other than Danielson winning this one