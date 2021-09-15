« previous next »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 15, 2021, 02:00:28 pm
Steiners boy is how a wrestler and look and act for me, but Im pretty old school

Early signs are very good however and look forward to seeing more of him. Close your eyes and he sounds just like them!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 15, 2021, 02:04:19 pm
bird_lfc on September 15, 2021, 02:00:28 pm
Steiners boy is how a wrestler and look and act for me, but Im pretty old school

Early signs are very good however and look forward to seeing more of him. Close your eyes and he sounds just like them!

He got his father's voice with his uncle's inflection.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 15, 2021, 02:08:47 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on September 15, 2021, 02:04:19 pm
He got his father's voice with his uncle's inflection.

How's his maths?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2021, 06:38:24 am
So AEW taking chicken shit and turning it into a full 6 course fine dining chicken experience with this Suzuki thing - have little time and cut Suzuki's music off and then turn that crappiness into a real positive with the storyline with Suzuki-gun. The match should be really really good.

This may be the only time I will call production botch a possible work not a shoot, because it is all coming together so well now. And it happened in the one place where they may not turn on a guy for cutting off Suzuki (Moxley in Cincinnati)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2021, 04:40:37 pm
Insane card for next week.  The benefit of only running 4 PPVs a year is that they can put together super shows like that every now and then.

Dragon vs Omega will be insane.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 16, 2021, 04:45:36 pm
Bryan saying 'shit' like he's a 5 year old being told not to say shit :P
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 08:54:57 am
Ric Flair trending on twitter.


Why am I sad that I'm just not surprised? ...Also F' Tommy Dreamer.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 10:30:31 am
These next set of Dark side of the ring episodes are going to be very damaging to WWE. Plane ride from hell and the steroid trial
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 10:38:14 am
The plane ride from hell is just damaging to wrestlers in general I'd say rather than WWE, but its hardly new information. People have known the shit that happened for pretty much the last two decades.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 10:40:14 am
Sheer Magnetism on September  6, 2021, 10:35:00 pm
They've had over a million six of the last eight weeks, lowest 975,000. No idea why you think they aren't interested in a bigger audience, but maybe watching more than two minutes might change your mind. Unless you just don't watch new wrestling on principle.
4 weeks in a row now at 1m+ viewers and they have outsold WWE's recent MSG show by 5,000+ tickets for their Queens TV shows next week.

East Coast is WWE's home territory so that's absolutely massive to do.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 11:06:39 am
fucking appalled on September 17, 2021, 10:38:14 am
The plane ride from hell is just damaging to wrestlers in general I'd say rather than WWE, but its hardly new information. People have known the shit that happened for pretty much the last two decades.

I didn't know the extent of it with Flair and Hall and Lesnar being alleged sexual predators, but yeah.

Having watched it I will say Dreamer comes off really really badly, full on victim blaming. Also RVD being described as "difficult to work with" seems more and more, as time goes on, that he was in fact someone who didn't go along with the toxic fratboy culture of the lockeroom, and thus "difficult".
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 11:21:32 am
WWE will just crack on as always, too big to fail.  They even had that little cartoon story about it, all jokey and funtimes, they don't give a shit.  But Flair might be in a little trouble now, and Dreamer has always been a turbo carny who won't ever burn bridges with Vince in case he gets a job.

It'd be nice if WWE did actually take a hit from this, they're such a scummy company, and hopefully with this stuff, the independent contractor business and AEW cranking up the pressure, they'll start to see their popularity drop.

But then they'll just book another show with another human rights abusing country and bolster their bank account.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 12:38:39 pm
Didnt dreamer admit he was legit going to kill heyman in the middle of the ring then turn the gun on himself?

Always seemed like a bit of a loose cannon to be honest
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 01:49:59 pm
tubby pls. on September 17, 2021, 11:21:32 am
WWE will just crack on as always, too big to fail.  They even had that little cartoon story about it, all jokey and funtimes, they don't give a shit.  But Flair might be in a little trouble now, and Dreamer has always been a turbo carny who won't ever burn bridges with Vince in case he gets a job.

It'd be nice if WWE did actually take a hit from this, they're such a scummy company, and hopefully with this stuff, the independent contractor business and AEW cranking up the pressure, they'll start to see their popularity drop.

But then they'll just book another show with another human rights abusing country and bolster their bank account.

Dreamer is the ultimate 'one of the boys', even if I always assumed that he was a good bloke.

I do think it's more damaging for wrestlers in general than the WWE. What can be said is that the newer generation might not be quite as bad, though the revelations recently might well put that half-assed theory to bed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 17, 2021, 11:58:34 pm
Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by impact.

We are aware of Mr Laughlins (Tommy Dreamer) comments on Dark Side of the Ring. The views expressed by him in the interview are completely unacceptable. We can confirm Mr Laughlin was suspended this morning with immediate effect, pending further action.  IMPACT Wrestling
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2021, 06:09:52 am
Wow now I really want to watch this episode. Any links?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2021, 07:41:14 am
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2021, 07:47:54 am
Thanks!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2021, 12:56:26 pm
Dreamer is a fucking idiot. Did he really think he could go on this program, defend Flair and everyone watching would just laugh along with him? People are thick as pigshit these days.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2021, 04:24:09 pm
I've been a good boy. on September 18, 2021, 12:56:26 pm
People are thick as pigshit these days.

Not saying it's the case here, but there are increasing examples of people mildly famous doing/saying something stupid, railing against 'cancel culture' when the inevitable fallout happens in and leveraging that into notoriety and potentially becoming a figurehead of sorts. Pretty sure that weird ref that WWE let go is now running for state office in Florida.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2021, 07:33:59 pm
G1 started today, Shingo Takagi (top 5 in the world right now) had a MOTY candidate with Ishii.

Tanahashi v Okada tomorrow. Tana looked like he might get put to pasture last year, but has been New Japan's MVP this year putting in some great main event performances in a tough year.

I am also going to a Revolution Pro Wrestling show at York Hall tomorrow with Ospreay in the main event vs Local Talent. The entire show is local talent actually, even the Japanese guys as they live in London on an excursion. First time in a year and a half I'm going to a wrestling event so I hope its good!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 18, 2021, 07:37:11 pm
OsirisMVZ on September 18, 2021, 07:33:59 pm
I am also going to a Revolution Pro Wrestling show at York Hall with Ospreay in the main event vs Local Talent. The entire show is local talent actually, even the Japanese guys as they live in London on an excursion. First time in a year and a half I'm going to a wrestling event so I hope its good!
I'm going to that too. The pop-up show they had last month was great fun.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 19, 2021, 12:25:30 pm
AEW outselling WWE in ticket sales for a show at the UBS Arena by over double.

That's a new York market. Unheard of in the modern era. No Undertaker, HHH, HBK, stone cold, rock, Cena etc to throw in either.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 19, 2021, 05:28:38 pm
Ruby Soho and Britt Baker segment on rampage was very good. Lots of shots fired at each other.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 20, 2021, 10:43:24 am
Looks like the Rev Pro show was good from what I've seen online.

I was at the Manchester show a month or so ago and Aussie Open vs. Young Guns was one of my matches of the year easily.

Saying that it's good to see AO joining Ospreay's United Empire stable, hopefully opens the door for them to be appearing in New Japan as those two are great and deserve to be everywhere.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 20, 2021, 10:54:08 am
RedSandgrounder on September 20, 2021, 10:43:24 am
Looks like the Rev Pro show was good from what I've seen online.

I was at the Manchester show a month or so ago and Aussie Open vs. Young Guns was one of my matches of the year easily.

Saying that it's good to see AO joining Ospreay's United Empire stable, hopefully opens the door for them to be appearing in New Japan as those two are great and deserve to be everywhere.

The bigger lad in Aussie Open is just coming back from a pretty serious leg break right? And the young one is, from what I remember, really really good, like future big singles star good.

I remember listening to them on Schadenfreude's podcast, they seemed like really funny lads.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 20, 2021, 12:04:51 pm
Yeah the last 2 matches were bangers. I am surprised Aussie Open haven't been snapped up by a bigger promotion yet considering they're one of the more consistent tag teams on the British scene and also performed at the NJPW Copper Box show.

Shuddering at the thought of them in WWE with a manager called Matilda or Sheila, and a team name rebrand to Aussie Outback ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 21, 2021, 08:18:59 am
Naito withdrawing from the G1 with a knee injury (we are only 1 round in), he can still go from time to time but how knee injuries have damaged his career in what should have been his prime.

AEW to do an annual tournament for Owen Hart with a trophy called "The Owen", and signed his likeness up for video games, toy deals, etc. I think it will break some people's brains that he counts as an AEW legend and not a WWE one but his widow plainly did not want the company responsible for his death to profit from it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 21, 2021, 09:21:02 am
OsirisMVZ on September 21, 2021, 08:18:59 am
Naito withdrawing from the G1 with a knee injury, he can still go from time to time but how knee injuries have damaged his career in what should have been his prime.

AEW to do an annual tournament for Owen Hart with a trophy called "The Owen", and signed his likeness up for video games, toy deals, etc. I think it will break some people's brains that he counts as an AEW legend and not a WWE one but his widow plainly did not want the company responsible for his death to profit from it.

While I am gutted about Naito, 2 things come to mind 1) better to have it happen in what is already kinda anticipated as the ugly duckling G1. Heal up and be ready for the future. And 2) At least the replacement matches are some absolute bangers, including Hiromu Takahashi vs Ishii
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 21, 2021, 09:26:24 am
Love the Owen stuff, and it's with a company who will do it the right way.  Hopefully Bret will get involved too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 21, 2021, 09:31:31 am
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 21, 2021, 02:10:48 pm
OsirisMVZ on September 20, 2021, 12:04:51 pm
Yeah the last 2 matches were bangers. I am surprised Aussie Open haven't been snapped up by a bigger promotion yet considering they're one of the more consistent tag teams on the British scene and also performed at the NJPW Copper Box show.

Shuddering at the thought of them in WWE with a manager called Matilda or Sheila, and a team name rebrand to Aussie Outback ;D
I thought the last three were all really good and the main event was superb. I'd never seen Ospreay work in the flesh but both he and Ricky Knight Jr were great. The venue was dire though, had to queue for 40 minutes just to get a beer.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 21, 2021, 03:32:47 pm
Sheer Magnetism on September 21, 2021, 02:10:48 pm
I thought the last three were all really good and the main event was superb. I'd never seen Ospreay work in the flesh but both he and Ricky Knight Jr were great. The venue was dire though, had to queue for 40 minutes just to get a beer.
Yes that was grim and we were probably very close to each other in the queue if you were there at the start ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
September 21, 2021, 03:38:45 pm
York Hall was a nightmare for drinks when I was there last, really frustrating venue because it looks great.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
'Nia Jax Out For Undisclosed Amount Of Time, Surgery Required Following Attack By Shayna Baszler'

Should read 'Nia Jax written off TV for a considerably long time so she can learn how to wrestle without hurting everyone'

Also tonights AEW dynamite is from the Arthur Ashe arena. Bryan Danielson making his in ring debut against Omega.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm
gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
Also tonights AEW dynamite is from the Arthur Ashe arena. Bryan Danielson making his in ring debut against Omega.

Actually gonna stay up for this, first weekly I'll have watched live in years.  Should be a banger.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm
tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:55:46 pm
Actually gonna stay up for this, first weekly I'll have watched live in years.  Should be a banger.

Raw hot shotted a PPV match in on Raw on Monday with Reigns, Lashley and Big E. Losing the 18-49 battle on cable really hurt them.

Going to be another really close week between them if tonight goes well. Make no mistake. WWE is in a war
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 01:50:00 am
Great match, and the right result.  They left a lot in the back too, had loads in reserve.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 02:09:44 am
It did have that AEW issue of too many near falls, but otherwise yes, totally agree.
