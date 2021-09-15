« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 168751 times)

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4000 on: September 15, 2021, 02:00:28 pm »
Steiners boy is how a wrestler and look and act for me, but Im pretty old school

Early signs are very good however and look forward to seeing more of him. Close your eyes and he sounds just like them!
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4001 on: September 15, 2021, 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 15, 2021, 02:00:28 pm
Steiners boy is how a wrestler and look and act for me, but Im pretty old school

Early signs are very good however and look forward to seeing more of him. Close your eyes and he sounds just like them!

He got his father's voice with his uncle's inflection.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,188
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4002 on: September 15, 2021, 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 15, 2021, 02:04:19 pm
He got his father's voice with his uncle's inflection.

How's his maths?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4003 on: September 16, 2021, 06:38:24 am »
So AEW taking chicken shit and turning it into a full 6 course fine dining chicken experience with this Suzuki thing - have little time and cut Suzuki's music off and then turn that crappiness into a real positive with the storyline with Suzuki-gun. The match should be really really good.

This may be the only time I will call production botch a possible work not a shoot, because it is all coming together so well now. And it happened in the one place where they may not turn on a guy for cutting off Suzuki (Moxley in Cincinnati)
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,188
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4004 on: September 16, 2021, 04:40:37 pm »
Insane card for next week.  The benefit of only running 4 PPVs a year is that they can put together super shows like that every now and then.

Dragon vs Omega will be insane.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4005 on: September 16, 2021, 04:45:36 pm »
Bryan saying 'shit' like he's a 5 year old being told not to say shit :P
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 08:54:57 am »
Ric Flair trending on twitter.


Why am I sad that I'm just not surprised? ...Also F' Tommy Dreamer.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 am »
These next set of Dark side of the ring episodes are going to be very damaging to WWE. Plane ride from hell and the steroid trial
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,126
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 10:38:14 am »
The plane ride from hell is just damaging to wrestlers in general I'd say rather than WWE, but its hardly new information. People have known the shit that happened for pretty much the last two decades.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,219
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September  6, 2021, 10:35:00 pm
They've had over a million six of the last eight weeks, lowest 975,000. No idea why you think they aren't interested in a bigger audience, but maybe watching more than two minutes might change your mind. Unless you just don't watch new wrestling on principle.
4 weeks in a row now at 1m+ viewers and they have outsold WWE's recent MSG show by 5,000+ tickets for their Queens TV shows next week.

East Coast is WWE's home territory so that's absolutely massive to do.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:54 am by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:38:14 am
The plane ride from hell is just damaging to wrestlers in general I'd say rather than WWE, but its hardly new information. People have known the shit that happened for pretty much the last two decades.

I didn't know the extent of it with Flair and Hall and Lesnar being alleged sexual predators, but yeah.

Having watched it I will say Dreamer comes off really really badly, full on victim blaming. Also RVD being described as "difficult to work with" seems more and more, as time goes on, that he was in fact someone who didn't go along with the toxic fratboy culture of the lockeroom, and thus "difficult".
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,188
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 am »
WWE will just crack on as always, too big to fail.  They even had that little cartoon story about it, all jokey and funtimes, they don't give a shit.  But Flair might be in a little trouble now, and Dreamer has always been a turbo carny who won't ever burn bridges with Vince in case he gets a job.

It'd be nice if WWE did actually take a hit from this, they're such a scummy company, and hopefully with this stuff, the independent contractor business and AEW cranking up the pressure, they'll start to see their popularity drop.

But then they'll just book another show with another human rights abusing country and bolster their bank account.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 12:38:39 pm »
Didnt dreamer admit he was legit going to kill heyman in the middle of the ring then turn the gun on himself?

Always seemed like a bit of a loose cannon to be honest
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 01:49:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 11:21:32 am
WWE will just crack on as always, too big to fail.  They even had that little cartoon story about it, all jokey and funtimes, they don't give a shit.  But Flair might be in a little trouble now, and Dreamer has always been a turbo carny who won't ever burn bridges with Vince in case he gets a job.

It'd be nice if WWE did actually take a hit from this, they're such a scummy company, and hopefully with this stuff, the independent contractor business and AEW cranking up the pressure, they'll start to see their popularity drop.

But then they'll just book another show with another human rights abusing country and bolster their bank account.

Dreamer is the ultimate 'one of the boys', even if I always assumed that he was a good bloke.

I do think it's more damaging for wrestlers in general than the WWE. What can be said is that the newer generation might not be quite as bad, though the revelations recently might well put that half-assed theory to bed.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 pm »
Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by impact.

We are aware of Mr Laughlins (Tommy Dreamer) comments on Dark Side of the Ring. The views expressed by him in the interview are completely unacceptable. We can confirm Mr Laughlin was suspended this morning with immediate effect, pending further action.  IMPACT Wrestling
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,478
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 06:09:52 am »
Wow now I really want to watch this episode. Any links?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 