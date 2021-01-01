So AEW taking chicken shit and turning it into a full 6 course fine dining chicken experience with this Suzuki thing - have little time and cut Suzuki's music off and then turn that crappiness into a real positive with the storyline with Suzuki-gun. The match should be really really good.



This may be the only time I will call production botch a possible work not a shoot, because it is all coming together so well now. And it happened in the one place where they may not turn on a guy for cutting off Suzuki (Moxley in Cincinnati)