Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 02:00:28 pm »
Steiners boy is how a wrestler and look and act for me, but Im pretty old school

Early signs are very good however and look forward to seeing more of him. Close your eyes and he sounds just like them!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 02:00:28 pm
Steiners boy is how a wrestler and look and act for me, but Im pretty old school

Early signs are very good however and look forward to seeing more of him. Close your eyes and he sounds just like them!

He got his father's voice with his uncle's inflection.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:04:19 pm
He got his father's voice with his uncle's inflection.

How's his maths?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 06:38:24 am »
So AEW taking chicken shit and turning it into a full 6 course fine dining chicken experience with this Suzuki thing - have little time and cut Suzuki's music off and then turn that crappiness into a real positive with the storyline with Suzuki-gun. The match should be really really good.

This may be the only time I will call production botch a possible work not a shoot, because it is all coming together so well now. And it happened in the one place where they may not turn on a guy for cutting off Suzuki (Moxley in Cincinnati)
