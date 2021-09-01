« previous next »
Online tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm »
Ricochet is a huge WWE mark, would be surprised to see him move.  Steen and Generico I'm sure would love to make the jump, but Steen is locked into a long contract.  Generico is going to be a free man soon, assuming he doesn't re-sign.

Io Shirai is the one I want in AEW, she'd light up that women's division.  Don't care either way about Charlotte.
Offline John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 05:02:09 pm »
Really enjoyed that show, great time to be a wrestling fan.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 04:34:26 pm
Its not quite kicking someone when they are down but it just starts to feel a bit small time/preaching to the choir - we get it, WWE is corporate and a bit dull and now I'm at this new place and you are all the bestest most coolest smartestest marks every because you were clever enough to come here.

Still some quality on the roster - unfair to say otherwise - but Reigns, Usos, Rollins certainly aren't going. Maybe Charlotte goes?

Ricochet could get a career revival tbf?

Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Walter and Tyler Black would be the next big targets if I was AEW. I imagine the likes of Cesaro, Generico and Keith Lee would love to make the jump too. 
Online tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm »
Cesaro recently re-signed.  Sasha would be interesting, and Walter would be amazing, but he doesn't want to live in the US.  I can't see Rollins or Becky going anywhere, they're the new WWE golden couple.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 05:14:51 pm »
Speak to me when AEW gets more than a million television viewers and then doing so on a regular basis. Until then they are irrelevant and only marks watch that show. i've never watched more than 2 mins of AEW and I don't intend to watch more. I've long given up on WWE.

What are AEW without wanting to gain a bigger appeal and audience? A show for marks. Which it is.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 05:21:02 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 05:14:51 pm
Speak to me when AEW gets more than a million television viewers and then doing so on a regular basis. Until then they are irrelevant and only marks watch that show. i've never watched more than 2 mins of AEW and I don't intend to watch more. I've long given up on WWE.

What are AEW without wanting to gain a bigger appeal and audience? A show for marks. Which it is.

This gimmick is over with me, brother.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm
Ricochet is a huge WWE mark, would be surprised to see him move.  Steen and Generico I'm sure would love to make the jump, but Steen is locked into a long contract.  Generico is going to be a free man soon, assuming he doesn't re-sign.

Io Shirai is the one I want in AEW, she'd light up that women's division.  Don't care either way about Charlotte.

They dont need anyone else though. The roster is stacked with so much potential, I cant see what the likes of Owens and Zayn offer what they dont have already

Cesaro is a good worker, nothing more and they have plenty of those. Hes absolutely trash on the mic
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm »
If this doesn't make you smile and understand exactly what CM Punk is trying to do with this run then nothing will

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTeelRQl3RY/?utm_medium=copy_link

And JR called both matches....
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm
Ricochet is a huge WWE mark, would be surprised to see him move.  Steen and Generico I'm sure would love to make the jump, but Steen is locked into a long contract.  Generico is going to be a free man soon, assuming he doesn't re-sign.

Io Shirai is the one I want in AEW, she'd light up that women's division.  Don't care either way about Charlotte.

Io would be a huge get, and another one is Kairi Sane - apparently she is THE signing Omega wants, and with NXT Japan dying, her contract may be a little funny now.

Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
Cesaro recently re-signed.  Sasha would be interesting, and Walter would be amazing, but he doesn't want to live in the US.  I can't see Rollins or Becky going anywhere, they're the new WWE golden couple.

Walter and the US thing may actually work in AEW's favour. As I have said before PAC still lives in Newcastle and it sometimes causes a pain in the arse but they work it. So if WALTER wants to live in Germany still and flies over for maybe a week or 2 at a time AEW are happy to accommodate.

I would say they have loads of talent now. There are some you go out your way for but they don't need anyone more now really. Other than Women, but even that division is growing ever stronger. But as I said, an Io or a Kairi are people you move for, considering they are probably the 2 best female wrestlers in the world.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 07:54:41 pm »
Oh and AEW crowning their places as the best current protion by announcing Full Gear will be on a Saturday, which as someone 5 hours behind American PPV times, is greatly appreciated  ;D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm »
Oh and Jeff Hardy will be in AEW the second his contract expires
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 05:14:51 pm
Speak to me when AEW gets more than a million television viewers and then doing so on a regular basis. Until then they are irrelevant and only marks watch that show. i've never watched more than 2 mins of AEW and I don't intend to watch more. I've long given up on WWE.

What are AEW without wanting to gain a bigger appeal and audience? A show for marks. Which it is.


Jim Cornette step away from the keyboard.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm
Oh and Jeff Hardy will be in AEW the second his contract expires

You're probably right, and I guess it'll be nice to see him and Matt get one more run together, but hard to get excited about Jeff in AEW.

What about Gargano and Ciampa? No idea on their contract situations, but the changes in NXT might spell the beginning of the end for them. Maybe the remaining Undisputed Era guys too.

I do think Owens is probably the most obvious AEW target though. I guess Balor is someone they'd be high on too, with the Bullet Club connections?

Any news on Bray Wyatt? Think I read it's possible he ends up in Impact rather than AEW.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm
You're probably right, and I guess it'll be nice to see him and Matt get one more run together, but hard to get excited about Jeff in AEW.

What about Gargano and Ciampa? No idea on their contract situations, but the changes in NXT might spell the beginning of the end for them. Maybe the remaining Undisputed Era guys too.

I do think Owens is probably the most obvious AEW target though. I guess Balor is someone they'd be high on too, with the Bullet Club connections?

Any news on Bray Wyatt? Think I read it's possible he ends up in Impact rather than AEW.

Honestly could see Hardy's and Young Bucks doing their retirement match together in AEW. Hardy's because they are old of course, and Bucks because they already talked about retiring young.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 05:14:51 pm
Speak to me when AEW gets more than a million television viewers and then doing so on a regular basis. Until then they are irrelevant and only marks watch that show. i've never watched more than 2 mins of AEW and I don't intend to watch more. I've long given up on WWE.

What are AEW without wanting to gain a bigger appeal and audience? A show for marks. Which it is.
They've had over a million six of the last eight weeks, lowest 975,000. No idea why you think they aren't interested in a bigger audience, but maybe watching more than two minutes might change your mind. Unless you just don't watch new wrestling on principle.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm »
How this thread has changed. I remember being frustrated at nobody reacting to episodes of Dynamite in favour of bitching about RAW and reminiscing about PPVs of yesteryear.

It's been a crazy couple of years (in more ways than one).

PPV was top notch, only slight disappointment was Flair not being about after saying on NWA he'd be front row. But if the plan was for him to get involved in Andrade/Pac, then I guess we have to wait for Naitch too. Edit - it appears he was there, just not on screen.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:00 am by Riquende »
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 08:29:46 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 05:14:51 pm
Speak to me when ...

With an attitude like that, why would anyone want to speak to you ever?
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 08:51:11 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:29:46 am
With an attitude like that, why would anyone want to speak to you ever?

Yep that post had "Come back when you've won 18" vibes
Online ianburns252

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 08:53:48 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
Yeah its not a great promo when the company you're slating still has the Viking Raiders going strong, keeps pushing Goldberg and apparently has a gymnast as their 'hardcore 24/7' champion.

Its almost at the point where you can't imagine who else could go to AEW, because its mainly shite and company men left.

Your point re: 24/7 champ came back to mind when I was reading the Raw results this morning and Reggie had his mate - is Orange Cassidy any better than Reggie in terms of what he does in the ring as part of his gimmick.

Not knowledgeable enough to judge either on pure talent, just looking at what we see in the ring and, for me  Reggie is much more fun than someone who starts matches by tapping the other guys shins.

It is impressive how he does the majority of a match hand in pockets and he can move and tell a story (with the right opponent) but right now he is just doing a load of fancy jumps and so it is not really any different to what Reggie does except Reggie isn't focused on being too cool and pretending he doesn't give a shit
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 09:17:27 am »
There was speculation that the next PPV, Full Gear, was going to move from Saturday 6th to Sunday 7th, but it's now confirmed as being pushed back a full week to Saturday 13th. Great news for Europeans with no Sunday plans.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 09:46:55 am »
Great PPV. Only came back for Punk and Bryan and hey it delivered

That cage match was astonishingly good. Always liked Penta and Fenix and the Young Bucks are obviously supremely good.

Just enjoyed all of it really. Very few mis steps.

Contrary to the fool above who thinks it is a bad thing to mark, I absolutely love a match so gripping and entertaining is suspends my disbelief. Can't actually see any other reason to watch it.

WWE are now the alternative, and a shoddy one at that
Online fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:46:55 am
Great PPV. Only came back for Punk and Bryan and hey it delivered

That cage match was astonishingly good. Always liked Penta and Fenix and the Young Bucks are obviously supremely good.

Just enjoyed all of it really. Very few mis steps.

Contrary to the fool above who thinks it is a bad thing to mark, I absolutely love a match so gripping and entertaining is suspends my disbelief. Can't actually see any other reason to watch it.

WWE are now the alternative, and a shoddy one at that

I'm not sure you can really call WWE 'the alternative' when the best AEW rating ever is still lower than the worst Raw rating in 28 years.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 10:25:39 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:54:12 am
I'm not sure you can really call WWE 'the alternative' when the best AEW rating ever is still lower than the worst Raw rating in 28 years.

Because I don't work in TV and don't care about ratings one bit, I care about a quality product I enjoy

Besides, most these ratings talks are about America. It means nothing

If you want to enjoy wrestling, WWE is second rate to AEW
Online fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3863 on: Today at 10:28:58 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:25:39 am
Because I don't work in TV and don't care about ratings one bit, I care about a quality product I enjoy

Besides, most these ratings talks are about America. It means nothing

...it means generally around twice as many people watch WWE than AEW (and probably more frankly worldwide)

I wouldnt say its like ECW Vs WWF, because WWE isn't really like WWF. More like WCW Vs ECW in the 90s. Certainly looks like a better product but WWE will be dining out on its reputation and historical fanbase for a good few years before they become the 'alternative to AEW'.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3864 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Watch AEW if you like pro-wrestling, watch WWE if you like sports entertainment.

That's all there is to it these days.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3865 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:28:58 am
...it means generally around twice as many people watch WWE than AEW (and probably more frankly worldwide)

I wouldnt say its like ECW Vs WWF, because WWE isn't really like WWF. More like WCW Vs ECW in the 90s. Certainly looks like a better product but WWE will be dining out on its reputation and historical fanbase for a good few years before they become the 'alternative to AEW'.

So what though. I'm not about to vote Tory cause most others do. Throw out my Nick Drake CDs as Lorde exists. You tend to know your real choices and they don't always correlate with what the most people do.

I'm clearly talking artistically about my personal enjoyment of what a wrestling show "should " be

 and I sub to F4W and understand all Dave's bits about ratings and demographics but none of it actually touches what. When it comes down to it, I sit my arse down to enjoy.

Which out of AEW and WWE is closest to your ideal of what a promotion should offer?  Genuine question. You didn't agree with me when I answered this myself. Maybe ratings etc. Is a lot more important to you though.

Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:46:32 am
Watch AEW if you like pro-wrestling, watch WWE if you like sports entertainment.

That's all there is to it these days.

Or, yknow

This
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:21 am by ToneLa »
Online fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3866 on: Today at 11:30:30 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:13:50 am
So what though. I'm not about to vote Tory cause most others do. Throw out my Nick Drake CDs as Lorde exists. You tend to know your real choices and they don't always correlate with what the most people do.

I'm clearly talking artistically about my personal enjoyment of what a wrestling show "should " be

 and I sub to F4W and understand all Dave's bits about ratings and demographics but none of it actually touches what. When it comes down to it, I sit my arse down to enjoy.

Which out of AEW and WWE is closest to your ideal of what a promotion should offer?  Genuine question. You didn't agree with me when I answered this myself. Maybe ratings etc. Is a lot more important to you though.

Or, yknow

This

I genuinely have absolutely fuck all idea what you're talking about, so I'll leave you to it  :wave
Offline ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3867 on: Today at 11:36:21 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:30:30 am
I genuinely have absolutely fuck all idea what you're talking about, so I'll leave you to it  :wave

That's convenient isn't it?  ;)

Me: AEW provide what to me is the definitive wrestling product.

You: more people watch WWE

Me: that metric isn't always a reliable way to understand an art form or indeed life.

You: I can't parse this so I duck out

Yeah yeah. Run away.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3868 on: Today at 11:37:00 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:36:21 am
That's convenient isn't it?  ;)

Me: AEW provide what to me is the definitive wrestling product.

You: more people watch WWE

Me: that metric isn't always a reliable way to understand an art form or indeed life.

Yeah yeah. Run away.

Who are you even arguing with? :D
Offline ToneLa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3869 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:37:00 am
Who are you even arguing with? :D

You. I asked you a question.

Obviously
Online fucking appalled

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3870 on: Today at 11:42:10 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:38:26 am
You. I asked you a question.

Obviously

I'm not quite sure why you're getting so angry and upset about me saying 'WWE isn't 'the alternative' just yet' and started talking about voting Tory, but yeah as you were :thumbup
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3871 on: Today at 11:43:06 am »
WWE is in the mire creatively, and I expect for many AEW has long been the superior promotion. But the reality is that WWE has so many in-built advantages that it will be a long, long time before AEW could ever come close to it in terms of overall revenue or awareness on a global scale. And while AEW is fresh now, the chances are that it will develop problems of its own as it grows.

In the meantime, hopefully AEW can force WWE to try and improve its product because it certainly comes across as stale - although just because we don't like it doesn't mean there isn't a huge audience who do. I like the sound of AEW almost rotating its roster, giving wrestlers time off throughout the year - which obviously is good for the talent but also keeps shows fresh as you don't have the same faces dominating each week. That's definitely something WWE should consider, although  with five hours of TV a week and something like 14 PPVs a year over AEW's three hours and four PPVs, they may be loathe to do that.
Online ianburns252

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3872 on: Today at 11:44:04 am »
Clearly no way to solve this other than creating the inaugural Rawkamania and letting you hash things out in the ring...
