WWE is in the mire creatively, and I expect for many AEW has long been the superior promotion. But the reality is that WWE has so many in-built advantages that it will be a long, long time before AEW could ever come close to it in terms of overall revenue or awareness on a global scale. And while AEW is fresh now, the chances are that it will develop problems of its own as it grows.



In the meantime, hopefully AEW can force WWE to try and improve its product because it certainly comes across as stale - although just because we don't like it doesn't mean there isn't a huge audience who do. I like the sound of AEW almost rotating its roster, giving wrestlers time off throughout the year - which obviously is good for the talent but also keeps shows fresh as you don't have the same faces dominating each week. That's definitely something WWE should consider, although with five hours of TV a week and something like 14 PPVs a year over AEW's three hours and four PPVs, they may be loathe to do that.