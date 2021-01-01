Ricochet is a huge WWE mark, would be surprised to see him move. Steen and Generico I'm sure would love to make the jump, but Steen is locked into a long contract. Generico is going to be a free man soon, assuming he doesn't re-sign.



Io Shirai is the one I want in AEW, she'd light up that women's division. Don't care either way about Charlotte.



Cesaro recently re-signed. Sasha would be interesting, and Walter would be amazing, but he doesn't want to live in the US. I can't see Rollins or Becky going anywhere, they're the new WWE golden couple.



Io would be a huge get, and another one is Kairi Sane - apparently she is THE signing Omega wants, and with NXT Japan dying, her contract may be a little funny now.Walter and the US thing may actually work in AEW's favour. As I have said before PAC still lives in Newcastle and it sometimes causes a pain in the arse but they work it. So if WALTER wants to live in Germany still and flies over for maybe a week or 2 at a time AEW are happy to accommodate.I would say they have loads of talent now. There are some you go out your way for but they don't need anyone more now really. Other than Women, but even that division is growing ever stronger. But as I said, an Io or a Kairi are people you move for, considering they are probably the 2 best female wrestlers in the world.