Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3840 on: Today at 04:49:26 pm
Ricochet is a huge WWE mark, would be surprised to see him move.  Steen and Generico I'm sure would love to make the jump, but Steen is locked into a long contract.  Generico is going to be a free man soon, assuming he doesn't re-sign.

Io Shirai is the one I want in AEW, she'd light up that women's division.  Don't care either way about Charlotte.
John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3841 on: Today at 05:02:09 pm
Really enjoyed that show, great time to be a wrestling fan.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3842 on: Today at 05:05:48 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:34:26 pm
Its not quite kicking someone when they are down but it just starts to feel a bit small time/preaching to the choir - we get it, WWE is corporate and a bit dull and now I'm at this new place and you are all the bestest most coolest smartestest marks every because you were clever enough to come here.

Still some quality on the roster - unfair to say otherwise - but Reigns, Usos, Rollins certainly aren't going. Maybe Charlotte goes?

Ricochet could get a career revival tbf?

Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Walter and Tyler Black would be the next big targets if I was AEW. I imagine the likes of Cesaro, Generico and Keith Lee would love to make the jump too. 
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3843 on: Today at 05:07:44 pm
Cesaro recently re-signed.  Sasha would be interesting, and Walter would be amazing, but he doesn't want to live in the US.  I can't see Rollins or Becky going anywhere, they're the new WWE golden couple.
PatriotScouser

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3844 on: Today at 05:14:51 pm
Speak to me when AEW gets more than a million television viewers and then doing so on a regular basis. Until then they are irrelevant and only marks watch that show. i've never watched more than 2 mins of AEW and I don't intend to watch more. I've long given up on WWE.

What are AEW without wanting to gain a bigger appeal and audience? A show for marks. Which it is.
tubby pls.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3845 on: Today at 05:21:02 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 05:14:51 pm
Speak to me when AEW gets more than a million television viewers and then doing so on a regular basis. Until then they are irrelevant and only marks watch that show. i've never watched more than 2 mins of AEW and I don't intend to watch more. I've long given up on WWE.

What are AEW without wanting to gain a bigger appeal and audience? A show for marks. Which it is.

This gimmick is over with me, brother.
bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3846 on: Today at 07:33:32 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:49:26 pm
Ricochet is a huge WWE mark, would be surprised to see him move.  Steen and Generico I'm sure would love to make the jump, but Steen is locked into a long contract.  Generico is going to be a free man soon, assuming he doesn't re-sign.

Io Shirai is the one I want in AEW, she'd light up that women's division.  Don't care either way about Charlotte.

They dont need anyone else though. The roster is stacked with so much potential, I cant see what the likes of Owens and Zayn offer what they dont have already

Cesaro is a good worker, nothing more and they have plenty of those. Hes absolutely trash on the mic
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3847 on: Today at 07:46:00 pm
If this doesn't make you smile and understand exactly what CM Punk is trying to do with this run then nothing will

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTeelRQl3RY/?utm_medium=copy_link

And JR called both matches....
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3848 on: Today at 07:52:13 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:49:26 pm
Ricochet is a huge WWE mark, would be surprised to see him move.  Steen and Generico I'm sure would love to make the jump, but Steen is locked into a long contract.  Generico is going to be a free man soon, assuming he doesn't re-sign.

Io Shirai is the one I want in AEW, she'd light up that women's division.  Don't care either way about Charlotte.

Io would be a huge get, and another one is Kairi Sane - apparently she is THE signing Omega wants, and with NXT Japan dying, her contract may be a little funny now.

Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:07:44 pm
Cesaro recently re-signed.  Sasha would be interesting, and Walter would be amazing, but he doesn't want to live in the US.  I can't see Rollins or Becky going anywhere, they're the new WWE golden couple.

Walter and the US thing may actually work in AEW's favour. As I have said before PAC still lives in Newcastle and it sometimes causes a pain in the arse but they work it. So if WALTER wants to live in Germany still and flies over for maybe a week or 2 at a time AEW are happy to accommodate.

I would say they have loads of talent now. There are some you go out your way for but they don't need anyone more now really. Other than Women, but even that division is growing ever stronger. But as I said, an Io or a Kairi are people you move for, considering they are probably the 2 best female wrestlers in the world.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3849 on: Today at 07:54:41 pm
Oh and AEW crowning their places as the best current protion by announcing Full Gear will be on a Saturday, which as someone 5 hours behind American PPV times, is greatly appreciated  ;D
gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3850 on: Today at 08:21:22 pm
Oh and Jeff Hardy will be in AEW the second his contract expires
damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #3851 on: Today at 08:22:45 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 05:14:51 pm
Speak to me when AEW gets more than a million television viewers and then doing so on a regular basis. Until then they are irrelevant and only marks watch that show. i've never watched more than 2 mins of AEW and I don't intend to watch more. I've long given up on WWE.

What are AEW without wanting to gain a bigger appeal and audience? A show for marks. Which it is.


Jim Cornette step away from the keyboard.
