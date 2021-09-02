« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 163098 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,875
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3800 on: September 2, 2021, 03:13:47 pm »
I dont think there is a business model really, is there? Just the whims of a lunatic 76 year old whose ideas were outdated 20 years ago and hasn't improved since then.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,384
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3801 on: September 2, 2021, 03:42:29 pm »
Quote
@TheChrisWilcox on Twitter: Bruce Prichard went from doing a podcast with Conrad where he tells old stories that may or may not be true and bitches about the dirt sheets and somehow used that platform to take control of all three WWE brands and get back at everyone who got him fired the first time.

Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,075
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3802 on: September 2, 2021, 03:45:00 pm »
Yeah I don't think they have a business model as such, they just spam social media and get money from oil states.

Their model of sorts over the past few years was to buy up all the indie talent to make sure that AEW couldn't get hold of them, and to try and kill the indie scenes in every country.  Vince has always wanted to own wrestling and his idea of wrestling is not what HHH was doing in NXT.  When that failed (even though they were doing alright, all things considered), HHH, NXT and all the smaller indie guys who were putting on great shows, were toast.

You can bet that Vince is absolutely SEETHING about the Punk debut and commotion, and the AEW momentum in general, despite the noises from WWE about AEW not being a competitor.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3803 on: September 2, 2021, 07:21:14 pm »
Daffney, from WCW and TNA, has passed away. Appears to be from suicide as she was talking about taking her life and carrying a gun on IG live last night
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,075
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3804 on: September 2, 2021, 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  2, 2021, 07:21:14 pm
Daffney, from WCW and TNA, has passed away. Appears to be from suicide as she was talking about taking her life and carrying a gun on IG live last night

Horrible, basically told everyone what she was going to do on a live stream and then cut it off and shot herself.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3805 on: September 3, 2021, 09:20:37 am »
bloody hell

i dont know her but that is absolutely tragic and sad
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3806 on: September 3, 2021, 10:23:23 am »
Really sad. Always hoped she would be picked up after the sale of WCW.
 
Desperately sad situation. I'll be checking in on a few people. I think we often ask them to 'reach out', but it's tough.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,384
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3807 on: September 3, 2021, 11:39:01 pm »
AEW worried about covid restrictions in New York for the Arthur Ashe Stadium show on the 22nd

So much so that they may debut Bryan Danielson on Sunday and ride the wave of the CM Punk in ring debut.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm »
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 03:00:14 pm »
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 05:23:09 pm »
Considering NXT UK has just signed on to sponsor Enfield Town for the season, I would be shocked if they were wrapping it up.

Looks to simply be that an entity that they used to trade under has been dissolved for admin purposes
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 08:21:20 pm »
Yeah I think that's right to be fair.

I know NXT Japan actually HAS dissolved a few days ago so part of it was halfway expecting NXT UK to be dissolved  ;D
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,075
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 04:57:44 am »
One of the best PPVs I've ever seen.  Blimey.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 07:09:36 am »
They've got absolutely everyone in now
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 08:04:49 am »
AEW is on fire!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
I need to watch it (had too early a start today to watch live) but from what I am hearing that's an all-time classic PPV
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,384
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 08:28:41 am »
Well if you are calling your PPV 'All Out' then you really have to go All Out and they really did.

That is one majorly stacked roster.

You could question if they have tried to do too much too soon. But they can easily ride this wave til at least the end of the year.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 08:36:58 am »
At what point does Vince start shitting himself then? He's seen what Punk and Bryan are doing, no reason why others won't follow suit. They may not be a direct threat yet but could be in years to come.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:36:58 am
At what point does Vince start shitting himself then? He's seen what Punk and Bryan are doing, no reason why others won't follow suit. They may not be a direct threat yet but could be in years to come.
Vince taking control of NXT over HHH and rebranding, bleaching, purifying, "pouring salt on the earth so nothing ever grows there again" to the Triple H-lead era of it is the start.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,384
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 08:57:13 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:36:58 am
At what point does Vince start shitting himself then? He's seen what Punk and Bryan are doing, no reason why others won't follow suit. They may not be a direct threat yet but could be in years to come.

Once those profits start dropping off and the TV deals get renegotiated.

But by the time they do Vince will either have sold the company off or be dead.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 09:05:27 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:46:25 am
Vince taking control of NXT over HHH and rebranding, bleaching, purifying, "pouring salt on the earth so nothing ever grows there again" to the Triple H-lead era of it is the start.

I said in this thread a couple of years ago that WWE are the Man Utd of wrestling these days, they just exist as a megabrand to sell their image to companies, they are business-to-business and could not care less about the customers want. All that matters is the profits. They've essentially surpassed the wrestling part of being a wrestling business, which is fine if you're a moneymark but the fact that transcends and unites all sports is that fans can't celebrate spreadsheets.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 09:12:34 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:36:58 am
At what point does Vince start shitting himself then? He's seen what Punk and Bryan are doing, no reason why others won't follow suit. They may not be a direct threat yet but could be in years to come.

Honestly I think Adam Cole is a really bad sign. Punk and Bryan are the bigger stars, and they somewhat poached Bryan from WWE, but with both of them they are older, in the twilight of their career, it's not a shock to see people move then. To use an analogy it is Milner moving to Liverpool when he has done everything with City. Or comparatively maybe they are bigger stars (no offence Milly, love you  ;D) so maybe say Aguero to Barca, or Thiago to us.

Adam Cole is one of their young signings earmarked for big things (whether Vince renegged on that or not is another thing), and AEW snapped him up, and seemingly it was an easy decision. That's a worrying sign, that it's not just people they fire or their older stars, they are taking their present and future stars too.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:55 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,384
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 09:19:28 am »
The scariest thing about the Adam Cole move is that if WWE had just let him keep his Twitch stream he probably would have re-signed.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 09:25:39 am »
Excited to see Punk and Bryan once the hype from their debuts die down and they settle into things. Bryan in particular will have a blast, thought his heel run post-retirement was lowkey great and I'm sure he's excited to push things further away from just being the 'yes man'.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:12:34 am
Honestly I think Adam Cole is a really bad sign. Punk and Bryan are the bigger stars, and they somewhat poached Bryan from WWE, but with both of them they are older, in the twilight of their career, it's not a shock to see people move then. To use an analogy it is Milner moving to Liverpool when he has done everything with City.

Adam Cole is one of their young signings earmarked for big things (whether Vince renegged on that or not is another thing), and AEW snapped him up, and seemingly it was an easy decision. That's a worrying sign, that it's not just people they fire or their older stars, they are taking their present and future stars too.

I'm sure WWE pushed to keep him, but the reality (which I'm sure Cole saw) is that he's been on NXT for four years and still hadn't been bumped to the main roster. If Vince saw him as a potential big star, he'd have been promoted years ago. By my reckoning only three NXT champions haven't got promoted - Cole, Gargano and Ciampa, although the latter two did get a short run as a team on Raw.

So I'm not surprised Cole jumped at the chance to go to AEW, especially as his wife (and lots of mates I think?) are there. Plus he's probably getting a payrise on his NXT money, and unlike if he went to Raw/Smackdown, he won't have a crazy touring schedule to deal with - not to mention Vince's booking.

Wouldn't rule out the possibility of him (and others in AEW) making the jump across to WWE a few years down the line. It's creatively stagnant now, but who knows what the landscape is in five years if Vince is gone.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,875
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 09:38:17 am »
They're definitely going for it aren't they!?

I imagine Vinces response so far is 'Get the Rock on the phone, see if Undertaker will wrestle again.......bring back Kane!'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 