I dont think there is a business model really, is there? Just the whims of a lunatic 76 year old whose ideas were outdated 20 years ago and hasn't improved since then.
Yeah I don't think they have a business model as such, they just spam social media and get money from oil states.

Their model of sorts over the past few years was to buy up all the indie talent to make sure that AEW couldn't get hold of them, and to try and kill the indie scenes in every country.  Vince has always wanted to own wrestling and his idea of wrestling is not what HHH was doing in NXT.  When that failed (even though they were doing alright, all things considered), HHH, NXT and all the smaller indie guys who were putting on great shows, were toast.

You can bet that Vince is absolutely SEETHING about the Punk debut and commotion, and the AEW momentum in general, despite the noises from WWE about AEW not being a competitor.
Daffney, from WCW and TNA, has passed away. Appears to be from suicide as she was talking about taking her life and carrying a gun on IG live last night

Horrible, basically told everyone what she was going to do on a live stream and then cut it off and shot herself.
