Thats what I mean though, if you keep hoovering up pretty big names from WWE there surely comes a point where the guys who got there earlier start going 'Hang on a sec.....I'm back to where I started'. I guess it probably works better with less shows and guys having more time off but again....surely that goes the more popular AEW gets.



I think there is for sure a fine line, but I think they've done it well. There is no one they've picked up from WWE who doesn't have a place or is just in because WWE, other than maybe Shawn Spears (but even he is a decent guy to use as midcard jobber).FTR are still a top tag team, Malakai Black and Miro are very good upper midcard acts used well, Punk and Bryan and Moxley are/will be main eventers but they are stars, but also (for Punk and Bryan at least) this is probably their last run so they'll be working to elevate the younger wrestlers. Christian I know divides people but he can really still go in the ring, he's a good hand to have I think. Similar role to what Jeff Hardy is in WWE now (again another one I see joining eventually, but again I can see his use in a Christian like role). Andrade is what he is, but if they can turn it around that's a very real asset there; I think he has put a bit too much bulk on and needs to balance out a bit.Cole they can likely pick up with enough room as he is young and over, and I think they can pick up any of the women from WWE fine as the division still needs a bit of a push (I believe Ruby Soho/Ruby Riot debuts at the All Out women's battle royal).Even the older heads have a place as commentators, managers, PR people, and even the occasional match doesn't offend me much (I think Paul Wight vs QT in a real 2 minute squash is fine. Doesn't make me want to buy but doesn't make me wanna turn off either, personally).I don't think they will be picking up the likes of EC3 for example, or Bronson Reed, or the Iconics, maybe not even Buddy Murphy, nor do I think they should. But I do feel there is a model to be had in picking up real talent not utalised or recently released, and there is spaces for them - say if Cesaro ever become available I would definitely want to see him there in a role just beneath the main event like Black and Miro. But also keep it not disturbing the piece. It's a fine line but they've tread it very well so far.