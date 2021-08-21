WWE still managed to sell 50k tickets based on that card which is incredible.



Goldberg, Cena, Lesnar, The Rock.... Rinse and repeat.



They really need to start building guys on the current roster capable of beating Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley when they run out of old legends to come in. I mean the likes of HBK, HHH and taker are gone now. Goldberg should be finished up after this current program he's got. The acting careers of Cena and The Rock should be at a point where they shouldn't be lowering themselves to carry on wrestling.



Big E really should be getting built up into someone capable but he's stuck in the shit program with Corbin the bum.



Drew McIntyre had his chance. Kofi Kingston the same



Orton is at least helping put over Riddle very well.