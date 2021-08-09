« previous next »
August 9, 2021, 09:54:18 am
The problem is that its just not as popular when you haven't got big, muscly characters in the main events. Like it or not. The smaller, better technical Indie wrestlers just aren't going to sell it on their own. You need the Cenas, Ortons, Batistas, Lesnars, Goldbergs etc. So it makes sense to me that they'd try and go back to NXT trying to be a conveyor belt for that sort of talent rather than its own standalone show offering something different to RAW and Smackdown.
August 9, 2021, 09:59:30 am
WWE is just going through a massive transitional phase at the moment, they need to stop being so obsessed with trying to kill off every competitor and instead just work on getting their own house in order.

NXT is effectively getting punished for getting trounced by AEW and while I think HHH did a lot of good work there, I'm also a sneakily chuffed about how it's all crumbling down around him.  One of the biggest self-marks in the industry, and that's saying alot.
August 9, 2021, 10:16:27 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on August  9, 2021, 09:54:18 am
The problem is that its just not as popular when you haven't got big, muscly characters in the main events. Like it or not. The smaller, better technical Indie wrestlers just aren't going to sell it on their own. You need the Cenas, Ortons, Batistas, Lesnars, Goldbergs etc. So it makes sense to me that they'd try and go back to NXT trying to be a conveyor belt for that sort of talent rather than its own standalone show offering something different to RAW and Smackdown.

You say that but WWF at it's peak wasn't the land of giants. Yeah there were generally big guys, but it was like The Rock and Stone Cold being 6 foot and billed as 6 foot 2. The big guy was there for people to overcome, the monster, but those who were most over and hot were the charasmatic guys. You look at how popular guys like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were, all not massive guys.

The class of 2002 was fantastic and all big guys, but more importantly than them being big was that they were all charasmatic

You need a variety of sizes for sure, some big guys, some little guys, some medium height, all that. But just rely on them being just big is going to result in the tons of cookie cutter big guys over the last 2 decades which fell on their arse.

I agree something has to change in NXT. I think they have an over-abundance of small white dudes in their 30's with beards and receding hairline wrestling forgettable 4 star classics with 20 kickouts at 2.5, but I don't believe in the idea of "Those cruiserweights can Cruiser-Wait". They need a mix of all, and they have to start better training people for main roster and for promo's/charisma.

And in it all, very little will change until the writing and booking changes.
August 9, 2021, 10:28:18 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August  9, 2021, 10:16:27 am
You say that but WWF at it's peak wasn't the land of giants. Yeah there were generally big guys, but it was like The Rock and Stone Cold being 6 foot and billed as 6 foot 2. The big guy was there for people to overcome, the monster, but those who were most over and hot were the charasmatic guys. You look at how popular guys like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were, all not massive guys.

The class of 2002 was fantastic and all big guys, but more importantly than them being big was that they were all charasmatic

You need a variety of sizes for sure, some big guys, some little guys, some medium height, all that. But just rely on them being just big is going to result in the tons of cookie cutter big guys over the last 2 decades which fell on their arse.

I agree something has to change in NXT. I think they have an over-abundance of small white dudes in their 30's with beards and receding hairline wrestling forgettable 4 star classics with 20 kickouts at 2.5, but I don't believe in the idea of "Those cruiserweights can Cruiser-Wait". They need a mix of all, and they have to start better training people for main roster and for promo's/charisma.

And in it all, very little will change until the writing and booking changes.

I don't know who the biggest guy, weight wise, is now? Omos?

There are not many 300 pounders, that's for certain.
August 9, 2021, 10:36:58 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on August  9, 2021, 10:28:18 am
I don't know who the biggest guy, weight wise, is now? Omos?

There are not many 300 pounders, that's for certain.

And they do need them for sure. Other than Omos I also only know of Donovan Dijak and Dio Madden (who are T-Bar and someone or something). And Keith Lee. All of which they aren't doing too much with.

I feel the current NXT model missed out on a guy like Wardlow, who I believe can be a big name and a great big guy, and is exactly the type of person WWE would want now. So it needs refinement for sure, but I don't think all big guys is a good policy as much as all indie guys wasn't a good policy.

It needs a big uprooting top to bottom honestly. It lost a lot with the loss of Dusty and hasn't really rebounded
August 9, 2021, 11:13:43 am
The size thing may be relevant to how Vince thinks but it doesn't seem to be borne out when Strowman's just been released after being made to tag with a child, and Keith Lee is currently being buried. It's like he can't help making them look ridiculous (see also: Big Show, Mark Henry, etc.) In any case, none of Reigns, Lashley or McIntyre are exactly vanilla midgets.
August 9, 2021, 11:26:37 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August  9, 2021, 10:16:27 am
You say that but WWF at it's peak wasn't the land of giants. Yeah there were generally big guys, but it was like The Rock and Stone Cold being 6 foot and billed as 6 foot 2. The big guy was there for people to overcome, the monster, but those who were most over and hot were the charasmatic guys. You look at how popular guys like Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Rey Mysterio were, all not massive guys.

The class of 2002 was fantastic and all big guys, but more importantly than them being big was that they were all charasmatic

You need a variety of sizes for sure, some big guys, some little guys, some medium height, all that. But just rely on them being just big is going to result in the tons of cookie cutter big guys over the last 2 decades which fell on their arse.

I agree something has to change in NXT. I think they have an over-abundance of small white dudes in their 30's with beards and receding hairline wrestling forgettable 4 star classics with 20 kickouts at 2.5, but I don't believe in the idea of "Those cruiserweights can Cruiser-Wait". They need a mix of all, and they have to start better training people for main roster and for promo's/charisma.

And in it all, very little will change until the writing and booking changes.

They always had a good mix (well at their best anyway) but the smaller guys always needed a good mix of bigger guys to work with and that seems to be the biggest problem for them at the moment....they can't produce good bigger guys. They 'produced' Lashley, Reigns and McIntyre over a decade ago. Apart from them they've got Sheamus and Orton, and thats about it. Probably harsh to harp back to 2002 as it was stacked....but they had Batista, Triple H, Rock, Lesnar, Taker, Kane, Show, Booker T, Hogan, Nash, Hall, Henry on the roster along with Cena and Orton coming through. 
August 9, 2021, 11:29:08 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on August  9, 2021, 11:26:37 am
They always had a good mix (well at their best anyway) but the smaller guys always needed a good mix of bigger guys to work with and that seems to be the biggest problem for them at the moment....they can't produce good bigger guys. They 'produced' Lashley, Reigns and McIntyre over a decade ago. Apart from them they've got Sheamus and Orton, and thats about it. Probably harsh to harp back to 2002 as it was stacked....but they had Batista, Triple H, Rock, Lesnar, Taker, Kane, Show, Booker T, Hogan, Nash, Hall, Henry on the roster along with Cena and Orton coming through.

Oh I agree they need a pool of big guys to work with for sure. I just don't think they should go all the way and "Big guys in the main event, cruiserweights in the midcard" it should be mixed.

They certainly do need big guys, but any time you see this type of story it isn't freshening up the roster it's Vince thinks a guy needs to be big to draw ala Rock and Wrestling days.
August 10, 2021, 11:44:09 am
As of now, the only way that AEW Rampage will be legally available in the UK is through Fite TV, it's now been confirmed they'll be showing it as part of the AEW+ subscription at the same cost of $5 per month.
August 10, 2021, 12:36:27 pm
Quote from: Riquende on August 10, 2021, 11:44:09 am
As of now, the only way that AEW Rampage will be legally available in the UK is through Fite TV, it's now been confirmed they'll be showing it as part of the AEW+ subscription at the same cost of $5 per month.

Is that confirmed?  Saw news about it yesterday but folks were saying they might have jumped the gun.
August 10, 2021, 01:12:33 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on August 10, 2021, 12:36:27 pm
Is that confirmed?  Saw news about it yesterday but folks were saying they might have jumped the gun.

Well Rampage is on the Fite site:

https://www.fite.tv/watch/aew-rampage-episode-01-21/2p9uo/

And it says "free with AEW Plus". Also, Fite have tweeted it themselves:

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1424848417440870403

That one does say "selected international markets" but a subsequent tweet did mention UK specifically (and I think Ireland as well).
August 10, 2021, 01:16:37 pm
Nice, ta.  Will definitely sign up.
August 10, 2021, 10:16:16 pm
Five opening the casket on Sammy's latest vlog was one of the best skit jokes I've seen on these vlogs.  Girlfriend nearly spat her dinner all over me.
Yesterday at 07:34:51 am
Do we think AEW will ever do a UK tour?
Yesterday at 07:47:09 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 07:34:51 am
Do we think AEW will ever do a UK tour?

Yeah, Tony Khan has mentioned it at some point recently
Yesterday at 08:26:05 am
Cody too. The Cody v Ogogo match was originally planned to be in England. A tour is definitely something they want to do. I would imagine they run the Copper Box that NJPW used a couple of years ago.
Yesterday at 08:36:37 am
What is happening with Ogogo?

He seemed to take to the personality aspect of wrestling quickly - as he was always going to to be honest - and seemed to be going quite well learning the basics and popping it all together.

Is he just out recovering from the eye surgery?

Yesterday at 08:48:08 am
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 08:36:37 am
What is happening with Ogogo?

They did mention it on one of the Dark shows last week I think, he's had more surgery recently.
Yesterday at 08:51:02 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 07:34:51 am
Do we think AEW will ever do a UK tour?

They've said that Fyter Fest in 2020 was slated to have been held in the UK, that would have been 2 consecutive Dynamite episodes (and probably a couple of house shows in between). Quite what the venues would have been nobody really knows, I'd assume a London show and then somewhere like Birmingham, Manchester or Glasgow?
Yesterday at 09:40:09 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:51:02 am
They've said that Fyter Fest in 2020 was slated to have been held in the UK, that would have been 2 consecutive Dynamite episodes (and probably a couple of house shows in between). Quite what the venues would have been nobody really knows, I'd assume a London show and then somewhere like Birmingham, Manchester or Glasgow?

That's the usual WWE circuit - early UK show in the year in London, late one in Manchester/Glasgow/Birmingham/Nottingham. They also usually filmed the Raw and Smackdown on consecutive nights in the same arena.

If I remember right TNA also had massive tours in the UK, like the only place they get heat so it's the biggest regular shows of the year. I seem to remember them doing Manchester and Bully Ray playing Babyface until he took his shirt off to reveal a Liverpool shirt with Gerrard on the back (the Dudley Boyz being massive reds for some reason, and apparently converting half the TNA lockeroom because of it  ;D)
Yesterday at 10:45:16 am
Hahaha yes I remember that. TNA would do three or four consecutive shows day after day in the UK and it would basically be their TV tapings for about 10-12 weeks, which of course made the product look much better on TV due to hot crowds.
Today at 02:39:04 pm
Dante Martin was made to look a million bucks in defeat this week, and he looks REAL good and only 20.

He really reminds me of seeing Will Ospreay before he become a somewhat regular name as someone who could turn out to be one of the best in the world.

AEW may possibly be building another class of promising young talent to build up, with Dante Martin, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia all looking like really impressive in ring, and all under the age of 25.
Today at 02:46:18 pm
It was a bit of a mad sequence, but really helped the crowd get right into it and buy the near fall.  Not really happy about Cristian challenging Omega, everyone knows he's not winning the belt, but if Hangman is out because of his kid, I guess it does make sense.
Today at 05:30:09 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:46:18 pm
It was a bit of a mad sequence, but really helped the crowd get right into it and buy the near fall.  Not really happy about Cristian challenging Omega, everyone knows he's not winning the belt, but if Hangman is out because of his kid, I guess it does make sense.

I think Christian takes the Impact title on Friday to add a bit of a 'maybe he can actually do it' spice to All Out, as well as protect Omega from having to lose to anyone directly there (when he's already defeated the top of their roster).
Today at 05:46:42 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:30:09 pm
I think Christian takes the Impact title on Friday to add a bit of a 'maybe he can actually do it' spice to All Out, as well as protect Omega from having to lose to anyone directly there (when he's already defeated the top of their roster).

Not sure I'd want anyone beating Omega before Page, it'd take some of the shine off.
Today at 07:01:15 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:46:42 pm
Not sure I'd want anyone beating Omega before Page, it'd take some of the shine off.

On the other hand, how do you effectively hype the All Out title match if the champion beat the challenger a month previously?

I have seen an alternate theory that Omega beats Christian on Friday then refuses to defend the AEW title against him on those grounds, opening up the spot for either a returning Hangman or a debutant.
Today at 07:07:21 pm
10 years ago. What a year that was. And now the majority of those created AEW, wrestled in AEW and due to sign for AEW in the next few weeks

Today at 08:48:14 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:01:15 pm
On the other hand, how do you effectively hype the All Out title match if the champion beat the challenger a month previously?

I have seen an alternate theory that Omega beats Christian on Friday then refuses to defend the AEW title against him on those grounds, opening up the spot for either a returning Hangman or a debutant.

Hangman is gone for a while, for sure.

Think there will be a swerve of sorts because I agree it makes no sense for Christian to get two title shots in a row.  He shouldn't even be getting one.
Today at 09:55:07 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:48:14 pm
Hangman is gone for a while, for sure.

Think there will be a swerve of sorts because I agree it makes no sense for Christian to get two title shots in a row.  He shouldn't even be getting one.

It's a weird one having a TNA title match and AEW title match. Christian is currently more of a 3 star wonder than Cody - in offensive but not really particularly great in this run. It feels like a TV main event title match.

Now Omega/Christian could be an All Out Title match with a stacking of the rest of the card (Darby/Punk, Moxley/Tanahashi)

One thing which I've seen is apparently Jay White is in Chicago for the Rampage show - wouldn't be against a Omega/White main event at All Out. It's a big match Omega can win pretty inconsequentially, and it would likely be a banger too.
