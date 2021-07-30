« previous next »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 30, 2021, 05:06:18 pm
While that is true, how does it effect Hangman's title reign if in his first 2 or 3 months he is playing second fiddle to other feuds. Similarly Hangman vs Punk and Bryan isn't a big a match as them against Omega. Also if they wait, the mystique of Punk and Bryan dies off a little bit the longer they are a part of the furniture.

People are excited for this feud but that's because they are excited for Hangman, not particularly because it is a dream match. All hangman has to do is continue to grow after taking another hit, all Omega had to do is simply exist at the top until Hangman takes him.

I don't think any of this kills off hangman unless they fuck him up which they haven't so far. And I don't think the fans will shit on Punk or Bryan because it's not Hangman, because it is two of the most popular wrestlers of the past decade.

So long as Kenny stays at the top and Hangman continues to grow, the feud will survive. Especially with bigger names to satisfy before the eventual big win.

Still not convinced.  If Kenny faces Punk, Danielson, anyone else, are they going to be the ones to kick out of the OWA?  Does he steam through everyone before Page is the one to take the belt off him?  If anyone else beats him, that devalues the Hangman story.

If WWE had a hot, new wrestler who is as over as Page is and they pushed him back down the card to make way for older guys, we'd be shitting on it.  What happens if they cool Page off (again) and then he loses all his momentum and the crowd aren't with him anymore?  They've already done that part of the story, this is him on his way back up.

Makes no sense for him to just get beat down by The Elite and then dropped back into the midcard, what did that achieve?  He hasn't learned anything from it, there's no progression for him.

I think it's a dumb move and people will rightly be pissed if he doesn't get Omega soon.
It really is a tough decision. People praise AEW for their slow and organic build of Page with the Dark Order alongside Omegas rise as cocky heel that's hoovering up title belts from multiple promotions with the Elite.

But they now have the hottest free agents in wrestling debuting for your company at practically the same time  Everyone knowing that their sole goal is working matches that most have been dreaming on for the past decade. Matches that don't need build because the majority of fans have been building them up in their heads when AEW was conceived. Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Kenny Omega in a promotion capable of having ROH/NJPW/Dave Meltzer 5-7 star matches with WWE production values.

It is probably the worst time for Page to be in this kind of slow build program. There is still time to bring them to a conclusion before punk and Danielson debut. But there is a huge risk Page gets pushed into the shadows if it drags any longer than the start of the Rampage show
Quote from: tubby pls. on July 30, 2021, 09:01:44 pm
Still not convinced.  If Kenny faces Punk, Danielson, anyone else, are they going to be the ones to kick out of the OWA?  Does he steam through everyone before Page is the one to take the belt off him?  If anyone else beats him, that devalues the Hangman story.

If WWE had a hot, new wrestler who is as over as Page is and they pushed him back down the card to make way for older guys, we'd be shitting on it.  What happens if they cool Page off (again) and then he loses all his momentum and the crowd aren't with him anymore?  They've already done that part of the story, this is him on his way back up.

Makes no sense for him to just get beat down by The Elite and then dropped back into the midcard, what did that achieve?  He hasn't learned anything from it, there's no progression for him.

I think it's a dumb move and people will rightly be pissed if he doesn't get Omega soon.

Well as I say Omega has to keep on top for the story. So you have the dream matches and Omega beats Punk and Danielson. They are big enough names, and Kenny protected enough, that I don't believe it hurts them. Of course neither have to beat him.

It's a bit different than dropping a young talent for older guys, it's holding a feud which can continue on, for your star man to have dream matches with the 2 biggest stars the company has ever signed.

And again on Hangman it's not going to work if he is just not learnt anything. He needs to react different from his first big hit he had before, show the growth he has had. If it's a case of "Oh well now he is just what he was before after the lose" but I don't think that's gonna happen. The lose is going to hurt, and he reacts to it. Maybe he gets close to slipping into old habits again and fights it off.

You can easily continue the story, you can easily keep Hangman's road to the title going. You can have your big matches with Kenny going over, and have Hangman grow. You obviously can't do it if Kenny loses to the new stars or if Hangman just becomes a midcarder and just forgets the elite feud, and if that happens sure, poor decision.

But I don't think you need to do the feud now, I don't think fans will shit on Omega vs Punk or Danielson because it isn't Page, and I don't think this is a case of "C'ya Page, your story ends now". He still beats Kenny, it just comes later.

And again I still think it's better to get the big dream matches out the way before Pages win so that he is not a top champion who is just a sideshow to bigger feuds.
Nah, gotta completely disagree here. Page needs to be beat Omega now for him to be credible.

The good thing about AEW's win-loss thing is it's a good excuse for newcomers not to get an automatic title shot. Bryan and/or Punk can feud with Cody, Omega or Moxley before they go straight to a title shot. There can be several top feuds simultaneously, the way it was back in the Attitude Era. Surely, that's what everyone wants?

Incidentally, how has Brian Cage not already become the default cockney rhyming slang for roid rage?
Apparently the main reason they're holding off on Omega vs Hangman is that former will face Jay White in a title match (don't know which title Omega will defend against White but they want him to still be the AEW champion when that happens), and apparently that will be the main event of TNA's Bound for Glory PPV.

With Punk vs Allin likely to be on the card at All Out, you can get away with booking a less glamorous title match as the main event (the rumors are Omega vs Christian) and not suffer from a weak buyrate as Punk will be the main draw as well as not worry about the attendance as the event is legit sold out and the second market tickets are the most expensive in the history of pro wrestling ($320 for the cheapest ticket on the second hand market vs $250 cheapest ticket for the 2015 Rumble).

Speaking of attendance, just the mere allusion to Punk has helped them sell 10,000 tickets for the Rampage episode at the United center which holds 20,000 but will most likely be between 17-18k after the setup for the set, etc. Similar to the sales going at their Arthur Ashe show, they haven't even announced any matches on the card yet.
So apparently WWE planted a fake story in Front Office Sports (a 3rd rate sports website) about Domino's outrage at the AEW main event and started sending it to their advertisers, somehow the author was able to get Domino's to comment on the story while they declined to comment when contacted by every other website.

Vince, however still maintains that AEW is not competition during the quarterly company call.
Vince is working himself into a shoot
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on July 31, 2021, 03:36:20 pm
So apparently WWE planted a fake story in Front Office Sports (a 3rd rate sports website) about Domino's outrage at the AEW main event and started sending it to their advertisers, somehow the author was able to get Domino's to comment on the story while they declined to comment when contacted by every other website.

Vince, however still maintains that AEW is not competition during the quarterly company call.

Vince for some reason is still paranoid about Ted Turner. Has been forever
Bray Wyatt released.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 31, 2021, 05:47:52 pm
Bray Wyatt released.

Imagine if him and Strowman ended up at AEW
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 31, 2021, 05:47:52 pm
Bray Wyatt released.

Wow. There was talk of personal issues with him, wasnt there?
Unless there's some huge issue, Bray could be as big a pick up as Bryan or Punk. One of the best minds currently in wrestling, think what he could have been without Vince in the way.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 31, 2021, 06:25:20 pm
Unless there's some huge issue, Bray could be as big a pick up as Bryan or Punk. One of the best minds currently in wrestling, think what he could have been without Vince in the way.

They absolutely ruined him right from the start to be fair, constantly screwing up his reinventions
Quote from: LiamG on July 31, 2021, 06:27:46 pm
They absolutely ruined him right from the start to be fair, constantly screwing up his reinventions

I think Bray got worse the more they leaned into the supernatural stuff. Just not sure it works in modern wrestling, although could be an age thing. Reckon the best incarnation of Bray is just when he was a cult leader, minus any supposed powers.
Releasing Bray Wyatt!?!?!

Never my cup of tea but clearly a load of talent and ideas.
Keep him away from AEW pls.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2021, 06:36:00 pm
I think Bray got worse the more they leaned into the supernatural stuff. Just not sure it works in modern wrestling, although could be an age thing. Reckon the best incarnation of Bray is just when he was a cult leader, minus any supposed powers.

Yeah I always preferred creepy southern "True Detective" cult leader Bray, where by he was talking in riddles/tounges, and the supernatural stuff was ambiguous.

If he goes elsewhere, I hope he retains that type of gimmick. He has a way of saying gibberish nothing but still holding your attention with it. And coming across as somewhat threatening.
No real shock. They tried so many times to tweak his gimmick. Tried putting him with fiend/Alexa Bliss as a joker/Harley Quinn gimmick. Yet another talent WWE have dropped the ball on.

The death of Jonathan Huber/Luke Harper hit him hard.
Proper implosion this. Punk and Bryan ending up in AEW, Wyatt, Strowman and Black released and yet tv time given to the Viking Raiders, R-Truth and Eddie Guerreros bastard child
Vince's comment now about sending some of their talents to AEW feels even more sickening considering he has to have known Bray's release is coming.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 31, 2021, 06:25:20 pm
Unless there's some huge issue, Bray could be as big a pick up as Bryan or Punk. One of the best minds currently in wrestling, think what he could have been without Vince in the way.

Bray is not on the level of Bryan or Punk.

Also AEW. Stop taking every damn WWE guy who leaves

I don't rate Wyatt. Decent promos. OK in the ring. Danielson and Punk are the best of their generation, both captured a zeitgeist in WWE and made historical moments, and both showed the ability before WWE in promotions like ROH.

Wyatt is a big name to WWE but AEW don't need him.
They could hire him back on a reduced costs contract.
AEW should bring him in but only as Husky Harris.
Got a feeling hes done with wrestling personally. Stacks of money, beautiful wife ans family and some underlying personal issues he needs to sort out.

The bray Wyatt character is dead in the water and he was never returning in my opinion
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 31, 2021, 05:47:52 pm
Bray Wyatt released.

I was absolutely stunned with this, very few people in the company are safe if Strowman and Bray who were top champions within the last 12 months can be future endeavoured.

More profitable than ever... what is the point.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm
I was absolutely stunned with this, very few people in the company are safe if Strowman and Bray who were top champions within the last 12 months can be future endeavoured.

More profitable than ever... what is the point.
Maybe paying for Cena and Goldberg? And possibly also Undertaker for another Saudi show

Wyatt being let go is a massive shame. He didn't half talk some gibberish in his promos but his character was gold and it could've been similar to a modern day Undertaker, crowd certainly took to him. Same with Strowman, not your conventional big guy.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Maybe paying for Cena and Goldberg? And possibly also Undertaker for another Saudi show

Wyatt being let go is a massive shame. He didn't half talk some gibberish in his promos but his character was gold and it could've been similar to a modern day Undertaker, crowd certainly took to him. Same with Strowman, not your conventional big guy.

Nah they make that money anyway, and Undertaker near enough gets paid directly by the Saudi's for that show.

They don't have to cut a single person, never had. But Nick Khan has his spreadsheet and these guys are making too much money for them, so off they go.

Rumours which I don't believe is they are priming to be sold. Don't believe it as I say, but a lot of their actions do mirror a company who is getting ready to be sold.
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:33:55 pm
Bray is not on the level of Bryan or Punk.

Also AEW. Stop taking every damn WWE guy who leaves

I don't rate Wyatt. Decent promos. OK in the ring. Danielson and Punk are the best of their generation, both captured a zeitgeist in WWE and made historical moments, and both showed the ability before WWE in promotions like ROH.

Wyatt is a big name to WWE but AEW don't need him.
Of course he isn't on the same level as them in the ring, but he has that ability to create a compelling storyline and he's great on psychology. AEW have big, tough or smarmy heels, but they're missing someone who's truly sinister in a psychological sense. A Jake Roberts type. That's why I said 'could' - if they let him off the leash and avoid making him into a joke he could be the biggest heel in the company.
