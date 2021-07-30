Still not convinced. If Kenny faces Punk, Danielson, anyone else, are they going to be the ones to kick out of the OWA? Does he steam through everyone before Page is the one to take the belt off him? If anyone else beats him, that devalues the Hangman story.



If WWE had a hot, new wrestler who is as over as Page is and they pushed him back down the card to make way for older guys, we'd be shitting on it. What happens if they cool Page off (again) and then he loses all his momentum and the crowd aren't with him anymore? They've already done that part of the story, this is him on his way back up.



Makes no sense for him to just get beat down by The Elite and then dropped back into the midcard, what did that achieve? He hasn't learned anything from it, there's no progression for him.



I think it's a dumb move and people will rightly be pissed if he doesn't get Omega soon.



Well as I say Omega has to keep on top for the story. So you have the dream matches and Omega beats Punk and Danielson. They are big enough names, and Kenny protected enough, that I don't believe it hurts them. Of course neither have to beat him.It's a bit different than dropping a young talent for older guys, it's holding a feud which can continue on, for your star man to have dream matches with the 2 biggest stars the company has ever signed.And again on Hangman it's not going to work if he is just not learnt anything. He needs to react different from his first big hit he had before, show the growth he has had. If it's a case of "Oh well now he is just what he was before after the lose" but I don't think that's gonna happen. The lose is going to hurt, and he reacts to it. Maybe he gets close to slipping into old habits again and fights it off.You can easily continue the story, you can easily keep Hangman's road to the title going. You can have your big matches with Kenny going over, and have Hangman grow. You obviously can't do it if Kenny loses to the new stars or if Hangman just becomes a midcarder and just forgets the elite feud, and if that happens sure, poor decision.But I don't think you need to do the feud now, I don't think fans will shit on Omega vs Punk or Danielson because it isn't Page, and I don't think this is a case of "C'ya Page, your story ends now". He still beats Kenny, it just comes later.And again I still think it's better to get the big dream matches out the way before Pages win so that he is not a top champion who is just a sideshow to bigger feuds.