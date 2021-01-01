Bryan is a 2 time WrestleMania Main Eventer (arguably 3 as the Kofi match was kinda a joint Main Event). Also highly touted as one of the best wrestlers ever, and a highly knowledgeable wrestling teacher. That's a huge pick up really.



Even beyond what he brings you directly, the amount of teaching he can give to act as an effective Babyface to the likes of Darby Allin and Jungle Boy and the likes is invaluable.



Also if he joins there is a chance Bryan can end up being the first man to win the WWE, ROH, TNA, and AEW world titles, which is pretty cool.



Also as stupid as it sounds, I feel that his retirement injury and the big time off kinda means that he is actually quite fresh for his age - there is a long period of time where he was not destroying his body as other wrestlers have. To refer back to football, it's like how Vardy and Drogba still looked really athletic well into their 30's since they didn't start playing elite football until their late 20's, but Kane and Rooney looked visibly slower by the age of 26 because they've been playing at an elite level from such a young age. Time doing something so physical fucks your body up just by accumulation, by Bryan has like 3 to 5 years of doing nothing