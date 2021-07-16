I might be in the minority but I like a part timer return. Marked huge for Cena and he looks great and sounds like a star. Hell put over Roman well and then go back to Hollywood



The Kross thing Ive seen a lot of people shit the bed over, but hopefully its either 1) long term storytelling, 2) a one time try out match which will be forgotten and hell turn up again in like months with his wife . No real damage done in my opinion.



Im presuming Big E will get involved with Lashley , Goldberg in some capacity. Theres gotta be a way they can book it where neither Goldberg or Lashley does the job, as they seem intent on bringing Goldberg back regularly



I think the quality has picked up massively with the crowd returns, as expected



Also on a side note with the Jeff hardy thing, Id love to see him get one more run. One because hes one of my favourites, and two because Id like to see it shoved in the face of the bitter mark Matt Hardy himself