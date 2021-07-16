« previous next »
Ooooh excellent. Goldberg.

That'll put some butts in the seats
Ooooh excellent. Goldberg.

That'll put some butts in the seats

Not as much as Gillberg
Finger of Doom loss coming up soon again huh?
Its absolutely wild to me that theyre doing full capacity shows in the US, but cant deny it sent a chill down the spine seeing the start of Smackdown. I found it mostly unwatchable without fans, so to see the reactions there for Roman and Edge was fantastic.
Wembley was full on Sunday so it's not really that surprising to me now. Plus crowds will possibly be the norm next season.

Can't believe they're still trotting out Goldberg for a ratings boost. Guy moves like a cruise ship and is stiffer than me on a Saturday morning
Have to say Vince looked really old there at the beginning of Smackdown. And was a bit disappointing that he didn't really adress the crowd...
Davey Boy Smith Jr back in WWE after 10 years away
Cena back then, and a cracking pop at that. Cena/Reigns, Edge/Rollins and (shudders) Lashley/Goldberg seem to be the big Summerslam matches.

Saw someone say they should have Vin Diesel in Cenas corner and Rock in Romans which really doesnt seem all that unlikely actually?

Have to say I was chuffed to see Big E get the briefcase.
Great pop but.fucking hell if it wasnt already that mid 40s man dressed like an 18 year old from 2004 look has massively aged in the last few years.
Cana back then, and a cracking pop at that. Cena/Reigns, Edge/Rollins and (shudders) Lashley/Goldberg seem to be the big Sunmerslam matches.

Saw someone say they should have Vin Diesel in Cenas corner and Rock in Romans which really doesnt seem all that unlikely actually?

Have to say I was chuffed to see Big E get the briefcase.

Maybe Becky/Charlotte too. Or Becky/Bianca which I think is the bigger, more exciting match (Becky vs Charlotte has been done to death, but Bianca is off the back of a big feud with Sasha, is new and exciting)

They could do that actually, Cena/Diesel and Rock/Roman. But I feel Roman will be fighting Rock soon enough, if he is cleared to wrestle.

They better not fuck Big E up, he SO deserves a big win and title run. Been one of the most charasmatic wrestlers on the roster for a while, and by all accounts a big lockeroom leader with the rest of the New Day
One thing that the Cena return which annoys me, which is a thing for all WWE returns/debuts/run ins, the commentator REALLY annoys me.

Like the pop is wild and the music is going, and without a moment to soak it in you got Michael Cole going "Ohhhh My" in a really fake manner. Like I know Vince is screaming down their ear to talk but it's like, let the moment speak for itself a little bit. The commentary isn't needed at that time
Ccccould it be?!! IT IS!

Hes appalling with returns.
Ccccould it be?!! IT IS!

Hes appalling with returns.

Like maybe I am just fondly remembering the past, but whenever there was a big spot or a return, it always felt like King and JR would wait a moment for the pop to register before they would make a comment. And it would feel organic.

Not Cole where you can absolutely hear what he will say, in the exact same infliction, because it's the same fake comm pop every time
Yeah thats true, I remember the Rocks big return (as WM host) and no one said a word
One thing that the Cena return which annoys me, which is a thing for all WWE returns/debuts/run ins, the commentator REALLY annoys me.

Like the pop is wild and the music is going, and without a moment to soak it in you got Michael Cole going "Ohhhh My" in a really fake manner. Like I know Vince is screaming down their ear to talk but it's like, let the moment speak for itself a little bit. The commentary isn't needed at that time

The commentary is irritating in general. Like around Wrestlemania, everything major is a 'Wrestlemania moment'. Just let it speak for itself, if it's worthy it'll become an iconic moment without commentators willing it into existence. It all starts to feel too meta, I think.
Great having crowds back, makes such a difference to the product.
Cole's reaction way ridiculously fake. Normally all he utters is his trademark "Oh myyy!" but last night you could tell Vince told him to go slightly OTT and it showed

As for Cena, what does it do for his image where first he's playing some big bad guy in Fast and Furious, then he bends over for China because he didn't want to lose money, and now he's back in a high-viz t-shirt playing a children's superhero.
I doubt John Cena cares, he's in The Suicide Squad in a few weeks time which is getting good reviews early on. And the studio was so happy with him and his character he's just finished filming a spinoff show for HBO max were he's the main character.

Re crowds coming back, watched bits of Slammiversary and it looked a bit sad having matches and big moments in such a tiny venue with maybe 100 fans in.
Cole's reaction way ridiculously fake. Normally all he utters is his trademark "Oh myyy!" but last night you could tell Vince told him to go slightly OTT and it showed

As for Cena, what does it do for his image where first he's playing some big bad guy in Fast and Furious, then he bends over for China because he didn't want to lose money, and now he's back in a high-viz t-shirt playing a children's superhero.

What was his image anyway?

The China thing, surely everyone sees that as just the way the game is played. Cena has always been a company man through and through, and Holywood is in China's pocket

Shrug, seems like a total non issue. While I think it sucks, climbing down over Taiwan was absolutely necessary as Hollywood loves that Chinese money
Definitely agree re: the crowds. Thought the product was generally terrible in the last year and a large reason to me felt because of the empty arena stuff. Hopefully it picks up going forward.
Maybe Becky/Charlotte too. Or Becky/Bianca which I think is the bigger, more exciting match (Becky vs Charlotte has been done to death, but Bianca is off the back of a big feud with Sasha, is new and exciting)

They could do that actually, Cena/Diesel and Rock/Roman. But I feel Roman will be fighting Rock soon enough, if he is cleared to wrestle.

They better not fuck Big E up, he SO deserves a big win and title run. Been one of the most charasmatic wrestlers on the roster for a while, and by all accounts a big lockeroom leader with the rest of the New Day

Also Drew vs Jinder  ;D Just need Heath Slater back to make it a triple threat.
Pretty cool to see Nikki Cross get that big moment at the end of the first Raw with live fans in 18 months.

Also, not a fan of Karrion Kross but having him lose to Jeff Hardy in his Raw debut?
Why have they got her dressed as a superhero dildo?

Only saw the highlights, but the actual cash in looked weak as piss.
Why have they got her dressed as a superhero dildo?

Only saw the highlights, but the actual cash in looked weak as piss.

Yeah, a crossbody isn't a great finisher is it? Especially against someone as dominant as Charlotte.

Apparently the gimmick was her idea to be fair, rather than being pushed on her by Vince.
Why have they got her dressed as a superhero dildo?

Only saw the highlights, but the actual cash in looked weak as piss.

She said it was her idea but Vince has wanted a Mighty Mouse type of gimmick on someone since forever.  They tried it with PAC and he blatantly couldn't be bothered with it, but she's getting a push out of it, so happy for Nikki.  Can't imagine she'll keep that title for long though.
Fair enough then, I guess it at least gets her far away from Bliss and all that nonsense.
Cross has always been super goofy as a wrestler back in her independent Nikki Storm days, difference being she could swear back then, but still she was goofy (although a great wrestler). If anything the sanity gimmick was a massive departure from her norm.
She's really good. Her ability to be those two extremes is really impressive.
She was a bit of a goof in Sanity, though, wasn't she?  Basically played a Scrappy Doo kind of role from what I remember.

That's not to say I don't like her as a talent, she can definitely go and she clearly puts everything into it.  Hope she gets a good run with the belt.


In other news, Danhausen has started popping up on my wrestling radar.  Really like that gimmick, and he's also someone who's all in on it, way deeper than Nikki.  Haven't actually seen him wrestle for more than 2 minutes though.
She was a bit of a goof in Sanity, though, wasn't she?  Basically played a Scrappy Doo kind of role from what I remember.

That's not to say I don't like her as a talent, she can definitely go and she clearly puts everything into it.  Hope she gets a good run with the belt.


In other news, Danhausen has started popping up on my wrestling radar.  Really like that gimmick, and he's also someone who's all in on it, way deeper than Nikki.  Haven't actually seen him wrestle for more than 2 minutes though.

He's been making a name for himself somehow. Got endorsed on Twitter by the Rock, and turned up on fucking Conan O'Brien's podcast I believe.

He is someone limited in the ring, but doesn't try to be anything other than funny so eh.

And Nikki in Sanity was goofy, but not MEANT to be. She was meant to be like a crazy woman. It was just poor writing. This Hurricane like gimmick now is more what her tone is.
I've mentioned a few podcasts on here before but really enjoying the Jeff Jarrett one with Conrad at the moment. I was never into TNA but the episodes on that have been great. Such an odd time in the business
I might be in the minority but I like a part timer return. Marked huge for Cena and he looks great and sounds like a star. Hell put over Roman well and then go back to Hollywood

The Kross thing Ive seen a lot of people shit the bed over, but hopefully its either 1) long term storytelling, 2) a one time try out match which will be forgotten and hell turn up again in like months with his wife . No real damage done in my opinion.

Im presuming Big E will get involved with Lashley , Goldberg in some capacity. Theres gotta be a way they can book it where neither Goldberg or Lashley does the job, as they seem intent on bringing Goldberg back regularly

I think the quality has picked up massively with the crowd returns, as expected

Also on a side note with the Jeff hardy thing, Id love to see him get one more run. One because hes one of my favourites, and two because Id like to see it shoved in the face of the bitter mark Matt Hardy himself
Also on a side note with the Jeff hardy thing, Id love to see him get one more run. One because hes one of my favourites, and two because Id like to see it shoved in the face of the bitter mark Matt Hardy himself

Is there some sort of issue between them?  Why wouldn't Matt be happy with his brother getting in the limelight again?
Not sure on all the details but Matt and Jeff's WWE contracts should have expired at the same time so in all likelihood would have signed for AEW together.

But when Jeff got injured WWE basically suspended his contract and only resumed it when he was fit to return. So he still has around 9 months left with WWE

So somewhat legitimate stories of both Daniel Bryan and CM Punk turning up in AEW.

Bryan I can definitely see. Punk I find hard to believe, but the person reporting it is pretty reliable - Sean Ross Sapp for fightful who to use a transfer analogy, is like Neil Jones level of reliable

It's been somewhat public knowledge that Tony initially wanted to start the company with him (and also that Kairi Sane was Omega's first wish for the women, which may become a story in the future if WWE decide to let her go). Will be interesting to see IF something can happen
Both would be amazing but I'll believe it when I see it.
CM Punk will never wrestle again. I don't think he likes AEW as a product and he's burnt his bridges with WWE. Plus there are little things like being in the same locker room as Colt Cabana. I just don't see it. Let him carry on writing comics and making appearances

The only way Daniel Bryan wrestles in AEW is if WWE can't do a deal with New Japan and let him wrestle there while he is under contract with WWE. Even then he apparently has heat with the Young Bucks from their indi days.

WWE will just pay Bryan a fuckload to stay.

Though a 6-12 build towards a babyface Bryan Danielson vs a heel CM Punk
CM Punk will never wrestle again. I don't think he likes AEW as a product and he's burnt his bridges with WWE. Plus there are little things like being in the same locker room as Colt Cabana. I just don't see it. Let him carry on writing comics and making appearances

The only way Daniel Bryan wrestles in AEW is if WWE can't do a deal with New Japan and let him wrestle there while he is under contract with WWE. Even then he apparently has heat with the Young Bucks from their indi days.

WWE will just pay Bryan a fuckload to stay.

Though a 6-12 build towards a babyface Bryan Danielson vs a heel CM Punk

Punk I can't see, the Colt thing is pretty big, and Colt is quite a big figure through the lockeroom

Bryan I can still see. The fact that he isn't in the mix of the current returns I feel is quite telling. We knew Cena, Edge, Goldberg were coming, and Lesnar soon too. Bryan being a high profile departure recently, I feel if he were to resign the stories would already be out there. Instead the stories seem to be people expecting him to sign elsewhere. And the NJPW/WWE thing apparently died a death months ago, it was just a deal to get Bryan to work NJPW and just didn't go further than initial talks

Speaking of NJPW, they seem to be building something between Omega and Jay White on TNA. With White turning up on Slammerversary and going face to face with Omega
What a show from AEW tonight. They have been hitting it out of the ballpark and with fans back, the show has been elevated a few notches.

For what its worth, those reporting Punk and Bryan signing with AEW are very reputable sources so it is not beyond the realm of possibility, one signing would be a huge get for them, two and that would move the needle quite a bit.
Speaking of NJPW, they seem to be building something between Omega and Jay White on TNA. With White turning up on Slammerversary and going face to face with Omega
Been trying to get into TNA but the product in that empty arena of theirs without any fans was not only weird but very hard to get into despite a lot of great reviews and the wrestling being good from the few bits I saw, maybe I will give Impact more time with fans back at their studios.
