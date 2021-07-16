I might be in the minority but I like a part timer return. Marked huge for Cena and he looks great and sounds like a star. Hell put over Roman well and then go back to Hollywood
The Kross thing Ive seen a lot of people shit the bed over, but hopefully its either 1) long term storytelling, 2) a one time try out match which will be forgotten and hell turn up again in like months with his wife . No real damage done in my opinion.
Im presuming Big E will get involved with Lashley , Goldberg in some capacity. Theres gotta be a way they can book it where neither Goldberg or Lashley does the job, as they seem intent on bringing Goldberg back regularly
I think the quality has picked up massively with the crowd returns, as expected
Also on a side note with the Jeff hardy thing, Id love to see him get one more run. One because hes one of my favourites, and two because Id like to see it shoved in the face of the bitter mark Matt Hardy himself