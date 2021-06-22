« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 145066 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,716
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3360 on: June 22, 2021, 09:27:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 22, 2021, 09:09:50 am
Fair play that they didn't put the expected faces in the Money in the Bank match. Ricochet over Styles, Morrison over Orton, Riddle over Drew. Although assume the winner will be on the Smackdown side.

Seems like classic current WWE. Put loads of younger or more popular, athletic people in the MITB thinking someone new is going to get put over and then halfway through the match Brock Lesnar just returns and destroys everyone and wins the briefcase just because.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3361 on: June 22, 2021, 03:51:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on June 21, 2021, 03:27:16 pm
Also, what the hell?

https://twitter.com/DessiePlex/status/1406806466279837702


The sooner we get fans back, the better.

why the need for a crash pad for a basic bump like that, embarrasing.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3362 on: June 22, 2021, 04:53:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 22, 2021, 09:27:59 am
Seems like classic current WWE. Put loads of younger or more popular, athletic people in the MITB thinking someone new is going to get put over and then halfway through the match Brock Lesnar just returns and destroys everyone and wins the briefcase just because.

While that is true, it was worth it just to be a part of the Brock party.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3363 on: June 25, 2021, 11:05:16 pm »
The following got their Future endeavours today from WWE

Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)
Fandango
Ariya Daivari
Tony Nese
August Grey (fka Anthony Greene)
Tyler Breeze
The Bollywood Boyz (aka The Singh Brothers)
Marina Shafir
Curt Stallion
Arturo Ruas
Killian Dain
Kenice Mobley (writer)
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3364 on: June 26, 2021, 08:26:03 am »
Sucks to see people lose their jobs but again no one of note. I heard rumours of Keith Lee and Naomi being gone as well

Cant see AEW picking up any of the above, a fair few might end up in impact. A more serious Johnny Curtis could do a jog in the upper mid card there as he is a talent
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3365 on: June 26, 2021, 11:19:50 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on June 26, 2021, 08:26:03 am
Cant see AEW picking up any of the above,

Add Tino Sabatelli to the list as well, who was also let go from WWE last year and turned up in AEW for some Dark tapings. He then proceeded to leak backstage info and upcoming appearances and a short while later got rewarded with being rehired by WWE. 9 months later he's been let go again, having apparently never made another appearance, and with other companies knowing that he can't be trusted.

Whether that sours AEW/others on potentially picking up minor WWE guys in future, who knows.

Regardless, AEW is pretty stuffed at the moment and have enough guys treading water waiting for Cody's latest side project to stop sucking up TV time. Pinnacle/IC is also probably getting more exposure than really warranted from the reactions I'm reading (too many big matches already, too many spots, and if you considered that the nucleus of it all was MJF and Jericho coming together after their respective losses at All Out 2020 then by their presumed grand blow off at the next PPV it will have run a full year). It's the sort of thing that WWE got away with in the Attitude era, but it's hard to take this feud about who's on top seriously when neither faction hold any of the titles at all.
« Last Edit: June 26, 2021, 11:42:22 am by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3366 on: June 27, 2021, 12:29:53 am »
https://mobile.twitter.com/AEW/status/1408905762613628931

Tony Khan swooping in and stealing the Sancho signing from Utd  ;D
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3367 on: June 30, 2021, 06:20:12 pm »
The state of this dickhead.



I'm not used to WWE being the good guys, but they did the right thing here.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3368 on: July 1, 2021, 11:02:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on June 30, 2021, 06:20:12 pm
The state of this dickhead.



I'm not used to WWE being the good guys, but they did the right thing here.

Loads of them is that locker room

Sasha Banks has been outed as an anti-vaxxer and they are struggling to get all their employees vaccinated.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3369 on: July 2, 2021, 07:06:53 pm »
Been a pretty good week if you're a wrestling fan.

A better than average Raw and AEW finishing up their stint at Daily's Place with a strong Dynamite.

Vince also spending time at the NXT performance centre which is previously unheard of.
Logged

Offline my usenme changed?

  • Self-appointed moderator for comic topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
  • RAWK Librarian
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3370 on: July 3, 2021, 10:08:31 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  2, 2021, 07:06:53 pm
Been a pretty good week if you're a wrestling fan.

A better than average Raw and AEW finishing up their stint at Daily's Place with a strong Dynamite.

Vince also spending time at the NXT performance centre which is previously unheard of.

Watched Dynamite for the first time in over a year last night. The Sammy/MJF match was good, but far far too many kickouts of moves that should be match enders. Ruined it for me.
Logged
Mid-Ulster Kopite  ---  BELIEVER

                                              77 * 78 * 81 * 84 * 05 * 19
Follow me on Twitter for stuff about LFC and, er, Libraries. www.twitter.com/@cahalboyd

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3371 on: July 5, 2021, 10:40:46 pm »
For anyone not up to date with the story of Hangman Adam Page and interested in it, this is a really good tweet thread explaining the 2 year story which (I assume) is ending at All Out with the big win

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChrisBrosnahan/status/1411638991343042562
Logged

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3372 on: July 5, 2021, 11:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July  5, 2021, 10:40:46 pm
For anyone not up to date with the story of Hangman Adam Page and interested in it, this is a really good tweet thread explaining the 2 year story which (I assume) is ending at All Out with the big win

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChrisBrosnahan/status/1411638991343042562

Great that, the bit backstage on Dynamite with The Dark Order was the most wholesome thing I've seen this year since Ted Lasso
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3373 on: July 6, 2021, 09:44:08 am »
Must admit that I thought they had bodged it, but the reaction Page got was one of a megastar in the making and , thanks to the nature of his finisher, his matches are suitably different enough to stand out, regardless of all the other things that he has going for him.

It needs to be the defining moment here. Page kicking out of the one winged angel could be one hell of a pop.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3374 on: July 6, 2021, 10:35:49 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on July  6, 2021, 09:44:08 am
Must admit that I thought they had bodged it, but the reaction Page got was one of a megastar in the making and , thanks to the nature of his finisher, his matches are suitably different enough to stand out, regardless of all the other things that he has going for him.

It needs to be the defining moment here. Page kicking out of the one winged angel could be one hell of a pop.

See I am not sure if you have that first time or save it for the rematch, and in the first match have Omega not hit it.

Save it for the rematch and Omega still has his "Ace in the Hole" where he can beat Hangman anytime with this one move...until he doesn't of course. On top you will be having the title win pop in the first match so have the other mega pop for the other match
Logged

Offline mgs88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3375 on: July 6, 2021, 12:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July  6, 2021, 10:35:49 am
See I am not sure if you have that first time or save it for the rematch, and in the first match have Omega not hit it.

Save it for the rematch and Omega still has his "Ace in the Hole" where he can beat Hangman anytime with this one move...until he doesn't of course. On top you will be having the title win pop in the first match so have the other mega pop for the other match

I'm still not sold page wins the first title match.  I can see Kenny retaining (with callis help) & another match being set up for a few months down the line where he kicks out of the OWA & wins the big one.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3376 on: July 6, 2021, 01:08:26 pm »
Page shouldn't lose to Omega again before finally beating him, it doesn't make sense.  That'd be two wins in a row for Omega.  They absolutely need him to decisively beat him clean in the ring, kicking out of the OWA with no interference.  I expect The Elite will try and get involved halfway through but the Dark Order will see them off and take it backstage.

I have faith that they know how to switch the title, it 100% needs to be clean, don't want to see anything like the Sting vs Hogan shit show.

But yep, Page's story over the past couple of years has been excellent.  You just don't get slow, nuanced builds like that in WWE.  At least not anymore.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,716
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3377 on: July 6, 2021, 04:36:42 pm »
You say that, but just wait until R-Truth finally wins the big one.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3378 on: July 6, 2021, 05:04:00 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  6, 2021, 04:36:42 pm
You say that, but just wait until R-Truth finally wins the big one.

Nah nah, it's gonna be little jimmy winning the big one, after R-Truth has been training him for the past decade
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3379 on: July 6, 2021, 05:39:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on July  6, 2021, 01:08:26 pm
Page shouldn't lose to Omega again before finally beating him, it doesn't make sense. 

... why? Because of some tally of wins and losses between the two that can't get too far out of balance?

The next few weeks could be a big indicator of timescale and bumps in the road. If they immediately start talking about the title match, then I think Omega retains in a first match. If Hangman instead resists at first but otherwise starts tearing it up to build his belief up, then sure, I can see him taking it.

I'm confident they know what they're doing though. AEW doesn't always get the booking right, but the don't go too far wrong with anything involving the EVPs themselves (excluding Cody).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3380 on: July 6, 2021, 10:24:38 pm »
Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI yesterday. His 3rd DUI arrest and 4th alcohol related arrest.

That will probably be him binned off the current storyline

Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3381 on: July 6, 2021, 10:26:54 pm »
As for AEW, they have some huge events coming up in August and September including their New York Dynamite that needs to be stacked.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3382 on: July 6, 2021, 10:30:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  6, 2021, 10:24:38 pm
Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI yesterday. His 3rd DUI arrest and 4th alcohol related arrest.

That will probably be him binned off the current storyline
Needs to be binned off the company, guy is a complete idiot
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3383 on: July 7, 2021, 12:14:19 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  6, 2021, 10:26:54 pm
As for AEW, they have some huge events coming up in August and September including their New York Dynamite that needs to be stacked.

Somewhat crazy period:

Next 4 Dynamites (all July) are all 'named' shows - Road Rager, Fyter Fest I & II and Fight for the Fallen - AEW back on the road and looking to make up lost time.

Then during August they're building to All Out, but that build includes a big homecoming Jacksonville show (bit early), a big return to Pittsburgh for new champ Britt Baker, and also the launch of Rampage halfway through the month.

Then All Out kicks off September, and after last year's fairly lame effort I expect they'll be gunning for a good one.

And then they're heading towards their New York bow, and Dynamite's 2 year anniversary at the start of October. And then we're only a month away from Full Gear and the first of the Saturday Night Specials!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3384 on: July 7, 2021, 10:40:18 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July  6, 2021, 05:39:32 pm
... why? Because of some tally of wins and losses between the two that can't get too far out of balance?

The next few weeks could be a big indicator of timescale and bumps in the road. If they immediately start talking about the title match, then I think Omega retains in a first match. If Hangman instead resists at first but otherwise starts tearing it up to build his belief up, then sure, I can see him taking it.

I'm confident they know what they're doing though. AEW doesn't always get the booking right, but the don't go too far wrong with anything involving the EVPs themselves (excluding Cody).

This will be key, I think. They need to give it a little bit more time before Hangman and Page come face to face in the ring. And, when they come face to face, I believe it should be a confident Page letting Kenny know it's time.

And no, they need not rush it after that. I think that Hangman has to win, and I think it has to play out exactly as has been suggested. The Elite get involved and the Dark Order send them packing. Kick out of OWA and Page lariats his head off for the title.

It should be epic.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3385 on: July 7, 2021, 01:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July  6, 2021, 05:39:32 pm
... why? Because of some tally of wins and losses between the two that can't get too far out of balance?

Because this is the right time, Omega beat him in their last singles match, if he wins again in a singles match vs Hangman, why should Page get another shot?  Even with Elite shenanigans.

They should definitely have Kenny pin him in a mixed tag or something with the OWA during the build, just to cement that move as a killer, and then play up to no one kicking out of it in years.

The audience is ready for it, and All Out isn't for another couple of months, so there's plenty of time to add a little more nuance to the story and it's their first big PPV with the crowds back - gotta give the people what they want.

In other (AEW Dark) news...

Spoiler
Fuego finally gets a win and the vlog crew celebrate together before they go back on the road.  Which explains why Sammy had some 'technical issues' with his laptop and had to delay the upload.
[close]
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3386 on: July 7, 2021, 06:19:46 pm »
Wondering what happens with Jimmy Uso now. Third time hes been arrested for DUI
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3387 on: July 8, 2021, 04:48:43 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on July  7, 2021, 06:19:46 pm
Wondering what happens with Jimmy Uso now. Third time hes been arrested for DUI

He needs help but I think he's a big enough star for them to insist on rehab. I might be wrong, but I don't think they will do anything to stop the presentation of Roman Reigns, especially now they finally have the character that works for him.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3388 on: July 8, 2021, 05:37:05 pm »
Do they usually do anything with DUI stuff?  They often help out with drug issues, but this is his third one now, why haven't they stepped in before?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3389 on: July 9, 2021, 11:10:56 pm »
Bayley injured in training and will be expected to be out for 9 months.

That's a big loss. Her heel turn had gone so well

They should do what AEW did with Britt Baker
« Last Edit: July 9, 2021, 11:13:21 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,732
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3390 on: Today at 07:41:14 pm »
Mr wonderful Paul orndorff has died

Dementia

Aged 71

Rip
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 