Page shouldn't lose to Omega again before finally beating him, it doesn't make sense. That'd be two wins in a row for Omega. They absolutely need him to decisively beat him clean in the ring, kicking out of the OWA with no interference. I expect The Elite will try and get involved halfway through but the Dark Order will see them off and take it backstage.
I have faith that they know how to switch the title, it 100% needs to be clean, don't want to see anything like the Sting vs Hogan shit show.
But yep, Page's story over the past couple of years has been excellent. You just don't get slow, nuanced builds like that in WWE. At least not anymore.