Cant see AEW picking up any of the above,



Add Tino Sabatelli to the list as well, who was also let go from WWE last year and turned up in AEW for some Dark tapings. He then proceeded to leak backstage info and upcoming appearances and a short while later got rewarded with being rehired by WWE. 9 months later he's been let go again, having apparently never made another appearance, and with other companies knowing that he can't be trusted.Whether that sours AEW/others on potentially picking up minor WWE guys in future, who knows.Regardless, AEW is pretty stuffed at the moment and have enough guys treading water waiting for Cody's latest side project to stop sucking up TV time. Pinnacle/IC is also probably getting more exposure than really warranted from the reactions I'm reading (too many big matches already, too many spots, and if you considered that the nucleus of it all was MJF and Jericho coming together after their respective losses at All Out 2020 then by their presumed grand blow off at the next PPV it will have run a full year). It's the sort of thing that WWE got away with in the Attitude era, but it's hard to take this feud about who's on top seriously when neither faction hold any of the titles at all.