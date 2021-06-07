« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 142049 times)

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3320 on: June 7, 2021, 03:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  7, 2021, 10:20:59 am
It's not the worst thing in the world, AEW have shown they can have dodgy/bad debuts and turn them great pretty quickly. Look at Miro being some weirdo streamer gimmick for ages, and then in the space of maybe 5 weeks they've turned him into the scary fucking monster he should have always been, and he is great for the show now.

And of course Andrade has the advantage for being incredible in the ring. Just stick in the ring with Fenix or Pac and let that speak for itself

Yup, agree that they've been really good at pivoting people away from shitty gimmicks and reworking them.  They react quickly as well, so let's see how it goes with Vicky, but I just don't see what she brings to the table.

Also I just caught the end of the bullrope match and that Comoroto needs a LOT of ring time.  He's nowhere near ready.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3321 on: June 7, 2021, 10:42:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on June  7, 2021, 10:14:05 am
Don't want to see Andrade anywhere near Vicky, feels like that's a big misstep for him already and she kind of fudged his reveal by not letting the crowd heat die down a little before announcing him.

He's an amazing talent, though, and there's a whole bunch of people I already want to see him up against.

They need Zelina Vega really. Outside of being handy in the ring, he doesnt really offer much. If he did hes still have a job in the WWE over Carrillo and Garza.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3322 on: June 9, 2021, 04:25:34 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on June  7, 2021, 10:42:31 pm
They need Zelina Vega really. Outside of being handy in the ring, he doesnt really offer much. If he did hes still have a job in the WWE over Carrillo and Garza.

In AEW he doesn't have to be so much of a personality. If they can ape the initial run he had in NXT on his way to becoming champ, just with Vicki instead, that'll be enough.

I don't think he is a tip top guy though, but he can be in the conversation when facing a beloved championship face.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3323 on: June 9, 2021, 09:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June  7, 2021, 12:53:51 pm
Spoiler
FUCK YEAH SHINGO!!!   ;D
[close]
Spoiler
I watched it live and was very happy. NJPW have taken a chance on their last 3 champs now.
[close]
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3324 on: June 9, 2021, 10:02:46 pm »
Vince is hitting his 'break glass for a ratings bump' emergency button and throwing all the money at Cena for Summerslam.

Also Lio Rush has been forced into full retirement after his debut on AEW Double or Nothing where he injured his AC Joint in his shoulder. Though he did say he would fulfill his New Japan obligations after he has healed up so dunno what that means
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3325 on: June 9, 2021, 10:20:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June  9, 2021, 10:02:46 pm
Vince is hitting his 'break glass for a ratings bump' emergency button and throwing all the money at Cena for Summerslam.

Also Lio Rush has been forced into full retirement after his debut on AEW Double or Nothing where he injured his AC Joint in his shoulder. Though he did say he would fulfill his New Japan obligations after he has healed up so dunno what that means

His "New Japan obligations" are for the US brand at least so he won't be flying anywhere ;D
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3326 on: June 14, 2021, 04:44:23 pm »
Samoa Joe is back, exclusive to NXT, and judging by last night not a moment too soon. They need to freshen up the show quite a lot - it's the same stuff over and over again at the minute, and Kross is possibly the least over champ they have ever had (including Bo Dallas). Takeovers are usually brilliant even if the show is bad, but last night was just such a wet fart of a show.

They keep Cole heel despite no one cheering against him, which puts O'Reilly in the shit as he is the face against him. The main event scene is dominated by the same guys, and the undercard has no one really breaking through other than LA Knight (who is trash) and Bronson Reed (who is great to be fair). Mix in as well HHH seems pretty damn frustrated at NXT losing significance, his guys getting fired, and people like Nick Khan overtaking him in the company.

Hopefully Joe can shake the main event up a bit, but the whole show has gone very stale
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3327 on: June 15, 2021, 06:39:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 14, 2021, 04:44:23 pm
Samoa Joe is back, exclusive to NXT, and judging by last night not a moment too soon. They need to freshen up the show quite a lot - it's the same stuff over and over again at the minute, and Kross is possibly the least over champ they have ever had (including Bo Dallas). Takeovers are usually brilliant even if the show is bad, but last night was just such a wet fart of a show.

They keep Cole heel despite no one cheering against him, which puts O'Reilly in the shit as he is the face against him. The main event scene is dominated by the same guys, and the undercard has no one really breaking through other than LA Knight (who is trash) and Bronson Reed (who is great to be fair). Mix in as well HHH seems pretty damn frustrated at NXT losing significance, his guys getting fired, and people like Nick Khan overtaking him in the company.

Hopefully Joe can shake the main event up a bit, but the whole show has gone very stale

Yeah, NXT was always the steak rather than the sizzle - the one weakness I think in Triple H's vision of professional wrestling, as a booker at least - and it will always be a good show, but it's not got a lot of flavour right now. I think Cameron Grimes is a prospect, and still young, but Kross would be better suited in the main shows and they need a fresh batch coming through.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3328 on: June 15, 2021, 12:27:45 pm »
NXT's success has been built on a revolving door of wrestlers. For the first time ever, they have people who have been there for years and it just becomes harder and harder to write good stuff and feel fresh. Previously, someone came into NXT, got built up over the course of a few months, then eventually hit the main event. And usually when someone would win the title, they'd be promoted to Raw/Smackdown within months. Then new faces come into the main event and so on and so forth. Now you've got the likes of Cole, Gargano and Ciampa who are still kicking around when they should have made the move ages ago.

I'd expect NXT to freshen things up once WWE starts touring again, as I reckon they'll take a bunch of guys to Raw/Smackdown.

But I don't know who the next big main eventers in NXT are. Kross feels dull to me, a boring monster champ. Are there big guys out there to sign and bring across, like they did with Balor/Nakamura/Joe etc?
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,283
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3329 on: June 15, 2021, 12:33:31 pm »
It does seem a bit daft.

Its a bit like players in the U23s staying there for years and never wanting to play for the main team, because they're so comfortable where they are. I'm sure Ciampa has literally said before he'd rather retire than get onto one of the main rosters.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3330 on: June 15, 2021, 01:22:02 pm »
I don't really blame them considering the fed's track record of burying talent who are their size. If there's no downside guarantee, what's the point of leaving somewhere where you're putting on great matches to go to an environment where you're forced to put on five-minute matches, get squashed, put into horribly written storylines and eventually shifted to the 205 Live graveyard?

It is having a negative effect on NXT but that's the hole the WWE have dug themselves. They don't believe in the cruiserweight guys enough to give them a real push on the main roster, but can't release them because they'll be snapped up by AEW and become successful. And you know AEW must be champing at the bit to get hold of those #DIY and Undisputed Era guys.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3331 on: June 15, 2021, 01:29:13 pm »
Plus they get to be at home most of the time, rather than travelling the country 300+ days a year like WWE guys have to do when there are live shows. It's not a bad gig (and I imagine the guys at the top of NXT are taking home decent money).

Quote from: fucking appalled on June 15, 2021, 12:33:31 pm
It does seem a bit daft.

Its a bit like players in the U23s staying there for years and never wanting to play for the main team, because they're so comfortable where they are. I'm sure Ciampa has literally said before he'd rather retire than get onto one of the main rosters.

I think that's more because of his neck, and knowing that it won't hold up with the WWE's touring schedule.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3332 on: June 15, 2021, 04:21:15 pm »
Nice to see that Viper got a debut on RAW, even if it's with someone as worthless as Eva Marie.  The sooner she batters her the better.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3333 on: June 15, 2021, 10:29:43 pm »
What does everyone think of Roman Reigns?

Comparing his title reign with Kenny Omega's, it's not even close for me; Reigns is doing career best work and Omega seems like he is waiting around for Page. But, Omega is being booked to bring guys in to that main event level, but it looks like Reigns is just wrecking through everything. I worry that WWE, instead of building a guy to beat Reigns, are hoping to turn Roman superface at the end of it all by taking out The Rock.

If they are planning on building a face to beat him then they'll have to start working on the undercard and soon.
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3334 on: June 16, 2021, 08:17:44 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June 15, 2021, 10:29:43 pm
If they are planning on building a face to beat him then they'll have to start working on the undercard and soon.

Drew to lose against Lashley and therefore move across to Smackdown, setting up Lashley v Lesner & Drew v Roman
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3335 on: June 16, 2021, 09:30:06 am »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on June 16, 2021, 08:17:44 am
Drew to lose against Lashley and therefore move across to Smackdown, setting up Lashley v Lesner & Drew v Roman

So, Drew becomes the one to beat Roman? To a certain extent, he's already made, so don't see it as the best mood.

If Drew doesn't beat him, then it's definitely time to build that midcard.

I know they can get mileage for the Roman Reigns title reign. He can do something with Seth, Drew (as you said), Big E can slot in there, the Lesnar match would be doable if he comes back...but who is the one who gets the rub.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3336 on: June 16, 2021, 09:42:07 am »
They are teasing Kofi for a run at Lashley

Reigns is not dropping the title to anyone except the Rock, Lesnar or Cena. If they are going to go down the 'Tribal Chief' route then The Rock is the obvious choice but that will need some build.

Lesnar is interesting because of the Heyman factor. Roman is a far better promo than Lesnar.

Cena is the break glass for ratings and that is needed more on Raw right now.

Outside of that, there is no one on the current roster capable. No one on NXT to come through. Outside of CM Punk, no free agents.

Right now we are going to get Mysterio and the Usos to carry the card to Summerslam.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3337 on: June 16, 2021, 09:56:26 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 16, 2021, 09:42:07 am
They are teasing Kofi for a run at Lashley

Reigns is not dropping the title to anyone except the Rock, Lesnar or Cena. If they are going to go down the 'Tribal Chief' route then The Rock is the obvious choice but that will need some build.

Lesnar is interesting because of the Heyman factor. Roman is a far better promo than Lesnar.

Cena is the break glass for ratings and that is needed more on Raw right now.

Outside of that, there is no one on the current roster capable. No one on NXT to come through. Outside of CM Punk, no free agents.

Right now we are going to get Mysterio and the Usos to carry the card to Summerslam.

You see, I think this is a mistake on their part. The three men don't need it, and average close to 50 in age. There might be nobody who looks capable at the moment, but they really do need to think about promoting people up to that level.

Sadly, Jon Moxley would have been the best contender.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,283
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3338 on: June 16, 2021, 10:32:51 am »
There's no way the Rock is coming back to go over Reigns
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3339 on: June 16, 2021, 01:40:19 pm »
Reigns is going to go over all 3 I feel (if they can get Rocky back) issue is then....who beats him?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3340 on: June 16, 2021, 02:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 16, 2021, 01:40:19 pm
Reigns is going to go over all 3 I feel (if they can get Rocky back) issue is then....who beats him?

Aside from Drew, the one who jumps out to me is Big E.

They're also apparently really high on Riddle, although I'm not a fan.

Slim, slim pickings.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3341 on: June 17, 2021, 11:17:44 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 16, 2021, 02:21:28 pm
Aside from Drew, the one who jumps out to me is Big E.

They're also apparently really high on Riddle, although I'm not a fan.

Slim, slim pickings.

Vince is really high on Riddle in the same sense he is really high on R-Truth. He finds it funny to see him act like a dumb dumb on TV and that will give him a job for life and millions of dollars, maybe not a future world champ though.

But yeah there is Drew kinda. Big E if they were smart cause guys a powderkeg of potential. Other than that the safe option of good ol Randy Orton.

Or someone not as good or respected, but can cheat a win with the MITB briefcase, which would be a waste of the reigns build but I mean how long since this company hasn't dropped the ball on these sorta things
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3342 on: June 17, 2021, 07:10:45 pm »
Cesaro would have been good but he's had years of being buried.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3343 on: June 18, 2021, 12:16:45 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 15, 2021, 12:33:31 pm
It does seem a bit daft.

Its a bit like players in the U23s staying there for years and never wanting to play for the main team, because they're so comfortable where they are. I'm sure Ciampa has literally said before he'd rather retire than get onto one of the main rosters.
If you have a manager who insists on playing past it players in all the big games and a track record that shows little to no faith in young players, you'd want to stay in the reserves, especially if you are making big money and the reserve team is probably the third best in the league.

Vince is a dinosaur that should not be involved in any way shape or form with the product.

One a sidenote, Vince & WWE are being sued For selling stock while failing to disclose collapse of Middle East deals, the second instance in the last six months. It is becoming harder to even care about a company whose track record is becoming more appalling by the day.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3344 on: June 18, 2021, 12:38:23 am »
Is there any traction to the stories about WWE being sold? Seems unthinkable, but the way things have been going...
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3345 on: June 18, 2021, 05:17:50 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 18, 2021, 12:38:23 am
Is there any traction to the stories about WWE being sold? Seems unthinkable, but the way things have been going...
Depends on who you're listening to, but won't be surprised if in 3 years or so NBC or FOX put an offer to buy it.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3346 on: June 18, 2021, 07:02:11 pm »
So for some reason theyve moved the Reigns/Mysterio Hell in a Cell match from Sundays PPV to tonights Smackdown.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3347 on: June 19, 2021, 02:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 18, 2021, 07:02:11 pm
So for some reason theyve moved the Reigns/Mysterio Hell in a Cell match from Sundays PPV to tonights Smackdown.

It was actually a really good watch. Mysterio does not get the credit he deserves considering his age. Him using weapons from the early actually made the match look somewhat believable.

Reigns is the MVP in wrestling at the moment in my opinion. Destined for bigger things
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,692
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3348 on: June 19, 2021, 10:15:54 pm »
NBC pissed at FOX getting the ratings bump and them losing a match that would have been part of the PPV (which would have been on NBC owned peacock)
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,151
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3349 on: June 19, 2021, 10:54:26 pm »
Impact/TNA started 19 years ago today which is impressive seeing how people were expecting it to only last a few weeks at the time.

Still one of the best live shows I've been to when their first UK tour came to the Olympia.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Picaro
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3350 on: June 19, 2021, 11:15:29 pm »
Quote from: John_P on June 19, 2021, 10:54:26 pm
Impact/TNA started 19 years ago today which is impressive seeing how people were expecting it to only last a few weeks at the time.

Still one of the best live shows I've been to when their first UK tour came to the Olympia.
I went to that one! Or one of them anyway. I got to meet some midcarder I don't remember and Gail Kim next to him, who was radiant ;D Teenage me developed something that day.

Wrestling shows when you're there are the best when its just pure wrestling, no angles and promos taking up half of the show time. It was relentless match after match.

Pretty sure I went to this one: https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/TNA_House_Show_(June_12,_2008)
« Last Edit: June 19, 2021, 11:42:14 pm by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,151
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3351 on: June 19, 2021, 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on June 19, 2021, 11:15:29 pm
I went to that one! Or of them anyway. I got to meet some midcarder I don't remember and Gail Kim next to him, who was radiant ;D Teenage me developed something that day.

Wrestling shows when you're there are the best when its just pure wrestling, no angles and promos taking up half of the show time. It was relentless match after match.

Pretty sure I went to this one: https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/TNA_House_Show_(June_12,_2008)

Yeah it was 2008, was a great show with some unreal talent on it. (main event Samoa Joe vs Booker T, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Motorcity Machine Guns, and plenty of others as well).

Kurt Angle came out and cut a promo to thank everyone for coming as well.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,886
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3352 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 am »
I laughed

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nj8B4af9EEI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nj8B4af9EEI</a>
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,886
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3353 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 am »
That guys youtbe content is good craic. Loads of short clips so you fall right down the rabbit hole

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iDLwZpbjHdM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iDLwZpbjHdM</a>
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm »
Miro is really showing what he's capable of at AEW, pleased with how it's gone for him after the fumbled video game debut.  His Eastern European psycho gangster gimmick has been excellent.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3355 on: Today at 03:27:16 pm »
Also, what the hell?

https://twitter.com/DessiePlex/status/1406806466279837702


The sooner we get fans back, the better.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 