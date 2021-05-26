I never would think Vince would sell, and still don't really, but in current market he could get like 3 to 5 billion dollars for a company which, if not for the brilliant TV deal negotiators would otherwise be seen as decreasing in value.



Do chuckle at Jim Cornettes utter distain for AEW. His nicknames for all their wrestlers is funny



Twinkle toes McFinger bang/Kenny Olivier

Pockets

Pie face and balding buck

Balding plumber





Agree on it being very unlikely that Vince would sell the company. I think for him it's still very much his legacy and being seen as this big and powerful promoter controlling the wrestling business in the US (or at least large parts of it) is as important to him as earning lmoney. At the end of the day, WWE is what it is today mainly because of him. It would probably be very hard for him to give that up. That said, if neither Shane nor Steph/HHH would want to follow in his footsteps it might be an option for him to sell the company for an insane amount and basically go out with a last bang.The nicknames are not just for AEW-wrestlers, but he talks about them more often, because I don't think he watches the weekly WWE-stuff. I think he calls Johnny Gargano from NXT "Johnny Sameface". The one name that makes me chuckle everytime is "Pizzeria Uno" for one of the guys in the Dark Order (or the Dork Order as he calls them).