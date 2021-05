One of AEW's Spanish announce team mocked Shida's accent on air during an ad break last night. Unfortunately for him the audio feed was still being broadcast as part of Fite's stream and he's been summarily sacked for it. Some argument in the fan base as to whether the others in the team were egging him on (he was told to "do Shida" which could be interpreted as translate her words in the upcoming segment)/laughing (they were telling him to stop whilst audibly chuckling after the impression).