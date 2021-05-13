« previous next »
May 13, 2021, 11:03:10 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 13, 2021, 10:56:32 pm
Is Stadium Stampede another Pinnacle v Inner Circle match? Feels a bit too soon to do another multi-man gimmick match, I'd have thought they left that for Fyter Fest or something.

Yeah that's what they're going with.  The build for this feud feels like 6 months crammed into 4 weeks, but the original plan was IC vs the Elite for Blood & Guts and they're having to move stuff around.  I'm not really clear on what the endgame is for the feud either, MJF got a huge rub at B&G but then I'd assume the IC will get their win back in the next multi-man, so how can they blow off the angle?  Can't get any bigger than those two gimmick matches.

Unless IC are done and maybe it's to elevate Sammy or something.
Yesterday at 07:15:34 am
Jerome "New Jack" Young has died of a heart attack aged 58.

He was probably best known for his work in ECW. Did a lot of shoot interviews after.
Yesterday at 09:11:46 am
Yeah Heyman talked about him a little, I saw this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVZqv7JOFvc

RIP. He had a hard life. I laughed when Heyman said they couldn't show any footage of him because he was so non-PG, he must've bladed at least a thousand times ;D
Today at 10:14:39 am
RIP

There's load of stories about him....not many particularly nice! Lobbed some guy 40ft off a load of scaffolding and botched a blade job on some kid who lied about his age! I remember when I was about 14 and watched WWF and my mate watched ECW and raved about him and Axel Rotten.
Today at 10:31:46 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:14:39 am
RIP

There's load of stories about him....not many particularly nice! Lobbed some guy 40ft off a load of scaffolding and botched a blade job on some kid who lied about his age! I remember when I was about 14 and watched WWF and my mate watched ECW and raved about him and Axel Rotten.

Yeah the 'Mass Transit incident'.

Lance Storm was telling a few stories about their time in smoky mountain with Jim Cornette. They would do fairground shows in the deep (and racist) south and he would take out a confederate flag and set fire to them or wipe his ass with them etc to get heat. Only after had Storm knew that New Jack had done a deal with the flag seller outside to take a cut of the profits of the flags he eventually sold after due to all the heat he drew.

I'm really surprised WWE gave as much time as they did (Heyman and a pretty decent obituary on their official website) having never actually wrestled under the WWE name.
Today at 11:43:58 am
Not sure I'd call it a "botched blade job". He basically said he did it on purpose in the Dark Side of the Ring episode about him. He was clearly a tragic figure, but at the same time a pretty big shithouse...
Today at 11:53:28 am
Fucking zombies.....
Today at 12:37:26 pm
The stuff they're doing with Roman at the minute is really good.

He looks an absolute beast at the minute, the new theme is great as well.
