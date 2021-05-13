RIP



There's load of stories about him....not many particularly nice! Lobbed some guy 40ft off a load of scaffolding and botched a blade job on some kid who lied about his age! I remember when I was about 14 and watched WWF and my mate watched ECW and raved about him and Axel Rotten.



Yeah the 'Mass Transit incident'.Lance Storm was telling a few stories about their time in smoky mountain with Jim Cornette. They would do fairground shows in the deep (and racist) south and he would take out a confederate flag and set fire to them or wipe his ass with them etc to get heat. Only after had Storm knew that New Jack had done a deal with the flag seller outside to take a cut of the profits of the flags he eventually sold after due to all the heat he drew.I'm really surprised WWE gave as much time as they did (Heyman and a pretty decent obituary on their official website) having never actually wrestled under the WWE name.