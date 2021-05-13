RIP
There's load of stories about him....not many particularly nice! Lobbed some guy 40ft off a load of scaffolding and botched a blade job on some kid who lied about his age! I remember when I was about 14 and watched WWF and my mate watched ECW and raved about him and Axel Rotten.
Yeah the 'Mass Transit incident'.
Lance Storm was telling a few stories about their time in smoky mountain with Jim Cornette. They would do fairground shows in the deep (and racist) south and he would take out a confederate flag and set fire to them or wipe his ass with them etc to get heat. Only after had Storm knew that New Jack had done a deal with the flag seller outside to take a cut of the profits of the flags he eventually sold after due to all the heat he drew.
I'm really surprised WWE gave as much time as they did (Heyman and a pretty decent obituary on their official website) having never actually wrestled under the WWE name.