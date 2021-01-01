



Whilst AEW has so many factions, each with managers that it's hard to know who is with who, who is face or heel, etc.



For a long time in AEW, the best indicator of face or heel was the tunnel they emerged from (except Cody with his 'Prince of Pro Wrestling' ascension through the centre gates).I like that they seem to be upsetting that dynamic now, the members of Death Triangle appearing from the 'face' entrance despite outright heel actions vs Best Friends recently.'Over factioning' is definitely something that appeals to some but not to others. I saw someone the other day had gone down the mens' roster and picked out any wrestlers who have no natural allies (other faction members, tag partners, manager/valets or even just a good on-screen mate) and found one - Christian Cage, who has been there about 10 minutes. Potentially Miro as well if he is splitting with Kip and not developing it into some sort of abusive friendship role.Personally, I like that everyone on the roster is interlinked somehow to others as it allows you an easy way to bring other people into storylines. More casual fans though (who only watch Dynamite rather than all the YT shows - essentially you need to watch Elevation, Dark and Being the Elite, and Sammy Geuvara's vlog doesn't hurt either) might not be able to tell quite why these dudes are suddenly running out to help, or why something is such a betrayal etc.