« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 132908 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 12:29:47 pm »
The use of each sides roster really is on opposite ends of the spectrum

Brawn Stroman on Monday was the first time a WWE wrestler completed a singles, tag team and handicap match in one show.

WWE's reliance on the same core wrestlers is really dragging their product down. They have so many on their other shows that they can start bringing guys through. So many women stuck in NXT whilst we have to watch another tag match where everyone tries to carry Nia Jax through the match.

They technically have more guys on their roster than AEW

Whilst AEW has so many factions, each with managers that it's hard to know who is with who, who is face or heel etc.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 11:18:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:29:47 pm


Whilst AEW has so many factions, each with managers that it's hard to know who is with who, who is face or heel, etc.

For a long time in AEW, the best indicator of face or heel was the tunnel they emerged from (except Cody with his 'Prince of Pro Wrestling' ascension through the centre gates).

I like that they seem to be upsetting that dynamic now, the members of Death Triangle appearing from the 'face' entrance despite outright heel actions vs Best Friends recently.

'Over factioning' is definitely something that appeals to some but not to others. I saw someone the other day had gone down the mens' roster and picked out any wrestlers who have no natural allies (other faction members, tag partners, manager/valets or even just a good on-screen mate) and found one - Christian Cage, who has been there about 10 minutes. Potentially Miro as well if he is splitting with Kip and not developing it into some sort of abusive friendship role.

Personally, I like that everyone on the roster is interlinked somehow to others as it allows you an easy way to bring other people into storylines. More casual fans though (who only watch Dynamite rather than all the YT shows - essentially you need to watch Elevation, Dark and Being the Elite, and Sammy Geuvara's vlog doesn't hurt either) might not be able to tell quite why these dudes are suddenly running out to help, or why something is such a betrayal etc.


Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 