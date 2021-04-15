I'm not really a ratings/TV numbers guy, but last week, AEW's first unopposed Dynamite drew 1.2m viewers, which was fantastic but as a standalone number didn't mean much as it could have been artificially inflated by Tyson's appearance and also by curious NXT viewers with a sudden wrestling-shaped hole in their Wednesday nights, and who knew if they'd stick around?
This week was just over 1.1m which I think is a pretty excellent achievement, especially considering the card was really pushing some of the younger talent who haven't been successful in the WWE system so it's not just people recognising familiar names. Main event was Jungle Boy/Darby Allin, and it was opened by Ricky Starks/Hangman Page.
Admittedly, they did wheel out Christian and Billy Gunn (might be his first actual Dynamite match as he's usually found teaming with his sons on AEW Dark) at points.