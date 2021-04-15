Ah, didn't realise Peyton got dropped too. Better in a way, they had a good thing going as a tag team and can probably pair up elsewhere.



Surprised Aleister Black wasn't on the list.



Some are probably a victim of the death of the house show. Much harder to justify a huge roster you're just doing two shows a week from one location.



The WWE roster is far too big to be coherent anyway - it's now more than three times as big as it was in the Attitude Era. I do wonder if they'll cut it when the TV renewals come in, as I can't see anyone giving them FOX money again. Hopefully, if AEW can get some decent pick ups they'll be able to streamline their increasingly bloated roster.



Thing is, most house shows drew so badly that they lost money on them - not doing house shows has actually caused WWE to make more moneyIn one way I agree, but in another you look at any given Raw or Smackdown and it is the same 20 or so people in the exact same matches over and over again. I mean how many times have Shayna and Nia wrestled Dana and Mandy Rose now? They aren't the best in the ring but does it not make sense to have people like Billie and Peytom as a team and mix it up a bit sometimes?The roster is bloated, but people getting TV time is also significantly and baffling reduced, with real talent available to work it