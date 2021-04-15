« previous next »
Bo Dallas (Last appearance: Oct. 31, 2019 Crown Jewel)

Not bad being paid to stay home
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 15, 2021, 07:52:54 pm
Though I did read that last week's Dynamite had 60 people involved on screen which is insane for a 2 hour show.

Factionz baby.

Serious question, is better having 7 factions with 6 people in them or 4 factions with 10 people each? AEW vs NJPW philosophies at least.
They never really knew how to use Joe after calling him up (hell, even the actual call up he was HHHs enforcer for about two weeks), should have been an absolute monster.

Was never a huge fan, but the splitting up and eventual release of The Iiconics was just utter bizarre, given the absolute state of the womens tag division. An actual tag team, with chemistry, nah lets just keep throwing random shite together and see if something sticks.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 15, 2021, 07:38:36 pm
Samoa Joe and Bo Dallas now too

Joe is a shock - thought him leaving the commentary booth meant he was about to come back. Agree theyve not used him well and yeah, would expect him to show up in AEW.

Amazing to me that they never tried to integrate Bo Dallas into any Wyatt Family stuff.
The Peyton Royce and Billie Kay releases are so strange.

For once you have a women's tag team that actually has personality. Yeah, better split them up (and not even through a feud). Oh they're struggling as singles competitors? Better release them.

AEW will surely pick up some of this talent.
Joe is Keita-tier when it comes to injuries, dude just can't go anymore. 
Quote from: tubby pls. on April 15, 2021, 09:18:19 pm
Joe is Keita-tier when it comes to injuries, dude just can't go anymore.

I mean it may be injuries or it may be WWE take on injuries - they never passed Bryan until the threat of him leaving was imminent, despite him being fit and ready and medically cleared for close to 2 1/2 years
In other news, AEW got 1.2 Million which is WAY BETTER than I ever expected. Is this a one week thing or is this the normal with NXT off Wednesday? Guess we can only wait and see

If it is consistent then it's going to get real close to Raw ratings really soon
Think it'll be NXT viewers having a look and the Stone Cold podcast probably helped raise interest.  The flip side is that NXT didn't get anywhere near that many new viewers running unopposed.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 15, 2021, 09:30:35 pm
In other news, AEW got 1.2 Million which is WAY BETTER than I ever expected.

Their second highest rating ever I think, only one short of the first ep now.
They released Peyton and Bille? You bastards

Quote from: disgraced cake on April 16, 2021, 11:13:05 am
They released Peyton and Bille? You bastards

Billie is amazing on the mic but horrific in-ring, if she wanted to just be a valet for someone I think she'd be a decent pick up.  Peyton isn't anywhere near as charismatic and is barely better at wrestling but she's married to That Ten Guy (hi, Lobo!) so I wouldn't be surprised to see both of them popping up in AEW at some point.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 15, 2021, 09:30:35 pm
In other news, AEW got 1.2 Million which is WAY BETTER than I ever expected. Is this a one week thing or is this the normal with NXT off Wednesday? Guess we can only wait and see

If it is consistent then it's going to get real close to Raw ratings really soon

Excellent, hopefully forces a rethink from WWE if they sustain it
What's more impressive in the AEW rating is they got the quatre hours and it was a consistent 1.2 million - they dropped 30k at most. Of course early days but that's quite a good sign that it is somewhat sustainable. 1.2 million people watched the show, and not it just being a big number to see Tyson who then left right away.

It's good for everyone really. NXT had a good rating, AEW has a good rating. No one is trying to one up each other at the expense of long term stories, and yeah a legit competitor for mainstream WWE can hopefully push WWE to do better. As Mania showed, they can still very much make a good show and at least somewhat logical product.
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 16, 2021, 11:13:05 am
They released Peyton and Bille? You bastards

Ah, didn't realise Peyton got dropped too. Better in a way, they had a good thing going as a tag team and can probably pair up elsewhere.

Surprised Aleister Black wasn't on the list.

Some are probably a victim of the death of the house show. Much harder to justify a huge roster you're just doing two shows a week from one location.
The WWE roster is far too big to be coherent anyway - it's now more than three times as big as it was in the Attitude Era. I do wonder if they'll cut it when the TV renewals come in, as I can't see anyone giving them FOX money again. Hopefully, if AEW can get some decent pick ups they'll be able to streamline their increasingly bloated roster.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 16, 2021, 12:25:55 pm
Ah, didn't realise Peyton got dropped too. Better in a way, they had a good thing going as a tag team and can probably pair up elsewhere.

Surprised Aleister Black wasn't on the list.

Some are probably a victim of the death of the house show. Much harder to justify a huge roster you're just doing two shows a week from one location.

Thing is, most house shows drew so badly that they lost money on them - not doing house shows has actually caused WWE to make more money

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 16, 2021, 01:05:11 pm
The WWE roster is far too big to be coherent anyway - it's now more than three times as big as it was in the Attitude Era. I do wonder if they'll cut it when the TV renewals come in, as I can't see anyone giving them FOX money again. Hopefully, if AEW can get some decent pick ups they'll be able to streamline their increasingly bloated roster.

In one way I agree, but in another you look at any given Raw or Smackdown and it is the same 20 or so people in the exact same matches over and over again. I mean how many times have Shayna and Nia wrestled Dana and Mandy Rose now? They aren't the best in the ring but does it not make sense to have people like Billie and Peytom as a team and mix it up a bit sometimes?

The roster is bloated, but people getting TV time is also significantly and baffling reduced, with real talent available to work it
I think you can justify all of these releases, Samoa Joe included. They signed him at least 5 years too late.

I've heard they are recording promos for Alastair Black's return. He's a good hand and a solid midcarder and I hope he stays
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 16, 2021, 03:04:45 pm

In one way I agree, but in another you look at any given Raw or Smackdown and it is the same 20 or so people in the exact same matches over and over again. I mean how many times have Shayna and Nia wrestled Dana and Mandy Rose now? They aren't the best in the ring but does it not make sense to have people like Billie and Peytom as a team and mix it up a bit sometimes?

The roster is bloated, but people getting TV time is also significantly and baffling reduced, with real talent available to work it
Which proves the point - there are too many wrestlers for the writing team to work with. At some point you'd have to think it would be better for them to go somewhere else where they can be on someone else's payroll, though perhaps it would make just as much sense to stop bringing in veterans to hog TV time.
Quote from: bird_lfc on April 16, 2021, 04:55:28 pm
I think you can justify all of these releases, Samoa Joe included. They signed him at least 5 years too late.

They had some philosophy for a long time about not hiring guys from TNA, which was a bit crazy because the only alternatives were greenhorn pro-athletes who need years in developmental anyway or the indie darlings that were too small to get over with the vets in the back. They missed out on heavyweight guys like Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, James Storm, EC3, etc. Signed them all way too late.
Mad you have Samoa Joe commentate on the biggest show of the year then sack him 3 days later.
First Wrestlemania John Cena has missed since 2002, quite incredible that he's done so many and pretty much always had a high-profile match at every single Mania. Is he retired from WWE now? Don't watch it so no idea who's doing what
One thing I did notice this year - I could be wrong here - was that mania didn't lean on the old guys for the first time since the attitude era this year. This is assuming Edge is kind of full time again.

Other than Shane, no Cena, Triple H, Undertaker, Goldberg etc.
 
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 15, 2021, 07:23:33 pm
Few folk released by WWE today - Billie Kay, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker and Wesley Blake.

I'll take you in Mickie  :'(

 ;)
I'm not really a ratings/TV numbers guy, but last week, AEW's first unopposed Dynamite drew 1.2m viewers, which was fantastic but as a standalone number didn't mean much as it could have been artificially inflated by Tyson's appearance and also by curious NXT viewers with a sudden wrestling-shaped hole in their Wednesday nights, and who knew if they'd stick around?

This week was just over 1.1m which I think is a pretty excellent achievement, especially considering the card was really pushing some of the younger talent who haven't been successful in the WWE system so it's not just people recognising familiar names. Main event was Jungle Boy/Darby Allin, and it was opened by Ricky Starks/Hangman Page.

Admittedly, they did wheel out Christian and Billy Gunn (might be his first actual Dynamite match as he's usually found teaming with his sons on AEW Dark) at points.

Long serving talent relations guy Mark Corano has been fired after Mickie James was sent her WWE belongings back in a black bag.
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 23, 2021, 10:40:59 am
Long serving talent relations guy Mark Corano has been fired after Mickie James was sent her WWE belongings back in a black bag.

Other women have said the same thing happened to them and it's been going on for years.  Just a really scummy company and it all comes from the top.
Quote from: tubby pls. on April 23, 2021, 11:00:31 am
Other women have said the same thing happened to them and it's been going on for years.  Just a really scummy company and it all comes from the top.
from a quick google gail kim said the same
In a company full of madmen and wankers, Drake Wuertz may be the worst. A known QANON cultist who has even used his own kids to promote Q sex trafficking conspiracy theories, has appeared on a councillors meeting promoting the "Sex Traffickers love Covid Masks" conspiracy theory, all the time with his NXT logo on full display.

https://mobile.twitter.com/davidbix/status/1387259525040943104

I actually feel a bit sorry for the man because he is someone who's had a bit of a messed up life, found Jesus, and then found far right conspiracy theories and it has fully taken over his life and mind.

Then again he is allegedly a member/recruiter for Proud Boys so actually yeah I don't feel sorry for him
That's what happens when you used to be a wrestler in a time when nobody gave a fuck about chair shots to the head. What a fucking idiot. 
The wrestling world is filled with right wing nut jobs.

Whilst not as fucked up as the guy above, Chris Jericho is an avid trump supporter who played a fozzy show at a the hight of the US covid wave at a biker rally to get around the mask mandate. He also did the whole 'all lives matter' tweet at the hight of the black lives matter movement.
His wife also attended the insurrection attempt on 6th Jan
AEW Blood & Guts next week (finally!) A year late but I'm sure they've got some good stuff planned. Expecting Pinnacle to win and really establish themselves as top heels and the centrepiece faction of the next couple of years. I would expect them to do Blood & Guts 2 next year which would be Pinnacle vs Elite/Invisible Hand.

Also Yuji Nagata is turning up to challenge Moxley for the IWGP US Title, which should be a great match, despite his age Nagata is still one of the most multi-styled wrestlers around. I'll definitely be watching that episode.
