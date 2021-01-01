McMahon in every corner
Strange one that. Triple H/Rock could have been a huge main event in its own right, but for some reason they squeezed Big Show and Foley in there.
Then they did do a solo match at Backlash the next month (live on Channel 4 I remember) and it would have been a cracking Mania main event. Still one of the best WWE moments ever for my money, the pop for Austin returning and then when Rock won the title.
I loved that period in WWE, although they didn't half like a title change over that summer. Rock got it at Backlash, straight back to Triple H in the Iron Man match at Judgement Day and then Rock won it back in the next PPV (in a six-man tag match no less).