Strange one that. Triple H/Rock could have been a huge main event in its own right, but for some reason they squeezed Big Show and Foley in there.



Then they did do a solo match at Backlash the next month (live on Channel 4 I remember) and it would have been a cracking Mania main event. Still one of the best WWE moments ever for my money, the pop for Austin returning and then when Rock won the title.



I loved that period in WWE, although they didn't half like a title change over that summer. Rock got it at Backlash, straight back to Triple H in the Iron Man match at Judgement Day and then Rock won it back in the next PPV (in a six-man tag match no less).



Angle won it at Unforgiven too if I remember right.Speaking g of Angle I remember they had a feud with HHH fighting over steph, but this happe Ed around the time HHH actually started dating Steph. He didn't want a story where he was a cuck to his GF so they nixed it in a really stupid way.Actually just remembered another story from back then too, the whole "who ran over Stone Cold" was meant to end with it being Billy Gunn, planned months in advance when Billy was actually super over as a heel. But Billy was a huge arsehole backstage so they depushed him and changed it to Rikishi midway into the story, which was kinda silly because no one could take the dancing fat guy seriously.