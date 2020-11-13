I mean for those guys at least, they are getting paid $500k plus a year to work 2 days a week. Sami apparently has a newborn, Owens has a big family, Bryan is probably on his last run now.



I doubt any of them are actually that mad, and see it more as a 9 to 5. Sami himself has said he is tired of wrestling so probably just wants to support his family now.



I doubt many will make a meaningful stand or jump ship unless they are really unhappy.



But it is telling that they can speak out, as can AJ and Xavier Woods, but Zelina is good to fire. to be honest I think the only reason Paige got away with it with her twitch is that it is bad optics to fire her when she suffered a career ending injury with WWE, otherwise I would expect her to be fire (she may still be to be honest)