I've signed up everyone that even remotely mentioned it in here (Riquende too). Don't worry, it's easy enough to follow and we can answer any questions in there. The categories are going to be nice and easy too, something like main eventer/midcarder/midcarder/tag team but with a few qualifiers in there to narrow the pool.

Anyone else that wants in please mention it in that thread!
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

Thanks but no thanks, I post in here about ongoing AEW stories and happenings, I'm not interested in wallowing in nostalgia.
You need it more than anyone mate.  ;D

Sign up and relive the good times of your youth.
Exactly instead of him telling us the latest of what's happening in a shit version of mid 00s TNA  ;D
It's less effort across 5 days than one of your AEW posts, I think you'll enjoy it if you give it a try!
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

I think he did one Survivor Series draft previously?  ???
Yeah yeah weve heard it all before Hellrazor


2067 draft

Me "one more run"
So has anyone watched Walter vs Ilja Draganov from NXT UK yet? Obviously NXTUK had a bad rep for good reason, but bloody hell was that a good match. They beat the fucking shit out of each other.

Easily WWE match of the year, maybe my overall match of the year.
A lot of people would have missed it for obvious bigger things happening this week, but I would recommend watching this segment between Kingston and Moxley from AEW last night.

Fantastic promo work from both guys

https://youtu.be/6_x3TNEN51s
Yep that's some good stuff. Haven't watched any wrestling for months and months, the EVIL turn in New Japan started great but the angle just became a never-ending shart, which put me off until they had a chance to move on with the G1 (which I still haven't watched a second of yet).

Omega v Hangman at Full Gear could be the American match of the year.
Yep that's some good stuff. Haven't watched any wrestling for months and months, the EVIL turn in New Japan started great but the angle just became a never-ending shart, which put me off until they had a chance to move on with the G1 (which I still haven't watched a second of yet).

Omega v Hangman at Full Gear could be the American match of the year.

The EVIL stuff was mercifully short, and at least it got a major indication of how big Hiromu can be. They seem to have rectified EVIL too at G1 making him a guy who can be most people, but cheats if he has to (rather than the guy that HAS to cheat to win the title and defend it)

G1 was pretty good, I would suggest watching it. Jay White is really coming into his own now it must be said.

Omega/Hangman should be boss. Not too hot on Bucks/FTR had to be said, but very excited for Kingston/Moxley

Some people have said it, but Kingston is going to make a great baby face soon. He has great promos, and despite being a heel, is a very relatable character; someone who's had to fight and crawl from the bottom, put his life on hold, and maybe had to do some bad shit, to get his chance at the big time. Someone who looked like he may have to walk away, and now has his last shot, and is going to keep fighting to make sure he doesn't lose it again.
Expecting Kingston to go down fighting and get some sympathy heat before PAC comes in and brutalises him.
General reaction to this has one has been positive... I thought it was pretty good. I didn't see much of Deeb's match on the Buy In as I was finishing up some gaming so I won't comment on that, but Thunder Rosa's emergence after the bell probably puts paid to the WWE rumours.

WARNING SOME SPOILERS

Omega/Page had some great moments highlighting them knowing each other well. Ending seemed a little abrupt but the story of the match was really that Omega is a level above Page and was always going to win the tournament (as he said in interviews throughout). This will form the backdrop to their inevitable feud next year and give greater meaning to Hangman's eventual triumph.

Cassidy/Silver will be polarising (Cornette will surely have something to say) but if you like the antics of both of them then it was an excellent showcase. Whilst other Cassidy opponents have been offended by the shin kicks or just laid him out, Silver I think is the first person to shout loudly to the crowd "They don't hurt!". Winner was never in doubt but Silver must be pinching himself he got a singles spot on a major PPV card after the way him and Reynolds came into AEW a year ago.

Cody/Darby was fine and built on the previous meetings well. I'm getting a little bored of Cody in general so liked him losing the title, we really don't need 3 perennial face champions defeating all comers like Moxley and Shida have done for most of the year. The TNT title should be made for shorter reigns and ways to kick off and move along mid-card feuds and hopefully now it will do the rounds with Starks, Hangman, Jungle Boy, Sammy etc. Finally, maybe Taz will now stop imploring Will Hobbs 'for an answer' now he's chased his boys off 3 times with a chair! Move on man, it looks like a bad teenage crush at this point.

Shida/Nyla Rose surprised me with the result, as it just seems that Shida is untouchable by anyone. I can only assume we'll now see Britt pushed as top heel to take the belt, but where does Nyla go from here? Hint at a fallout with Vicki but can Nyla play a face role? The match itself wasn't as good as their previous, I think Shida may have picked up a legitimate knee injury as she seemed to have problems hitting some moves on Nyla.

Young Bucks/FTR had almost a full 30 minutes and they used it well. I've read mentions of 'match of the year' already in reviews this morning. Sadly it was 2:30am and my eyes closed a few times in the first half of the match so can't really comment. The run to the finish was entertaining though and they obviously delighted in hitting tribute double team finishes from their idols - FTR aped the Steiners and Hart Foundation whilst the Bucks hit things from the Hardy playbook. The main downside to the match was the inconsistent booking of the Bucks in the build, which looks to not be going away as the heel-turning Kenny came out to celebrate with them.

Sammy/Matt Hardy in the compound didn't do much for me. Some fun spots such as having Gangrel just randomly show up, but it wasn't my cup of tea, seemed a bit stretched out and thanks to Sammy losing and being driven off in a bin doesn't even seem to have properly ended the feud! I don't see what the purpose of having guys in their 20s losing feuds to guys in their 40s is if you want to establish your roster. Sammy's had a generally awful 2020 (though haven't we all).

MJF/Jericho underwhelmed me as I love both of them, but their chemistry is more suited to promos than wrestling each other! Maybe it's just the dynamic of having 2 heels in the match. It did what it needed to do, the ending was great and the story was clearly that Jericho respected it enough to welcome Max (and Wardlow) into the IC. Phase one of the story is now complete and I expect a lot from the rest.

Moxley/Kingston was expectedly brutal, I was flagging again at 4:30 so can't offer too detailed an opinion. I don't think I've ever seen an I Quit match end with the actual stipulation so that was the only surprising part. Moxley now moves on to the challenge of Omega, what Kingston goes on to is a far more interesting question. Lance Archer has been threatening his entire Family, and if Pac returns he'll probably want to be involved somehow.
Thought it was a really good PPV, the booking all made sense and there weren't any real dud matches (apart from the Hardy thing but it is what it is).

Hangman and Kenny was nice, didn't go too long and it was the right result with the story they're telling.  They have a lot more they could do but they're obviously saving it for when Page battles him for the big one.

OC vs Silver was as expected.  Short and they both got to get their shit in, with Silver getting an opportunity on PPV.  It's so refreshing to see someone get over on BTE and Dark and then get rewarded with a shot like this.  Will be great for Silver.

Darby had to pick up that win and it was a Cody storytelling special.  Would prefer to see Cody heeling out but I dunno how that would work out now he's got that extended group of faces behind him.  Nice framing on that final shot with the skateboard and face of TNT business.

Feel like Shida needs better opponents.  She's decent in the ring but going up against the women they currently have isn't doing her any favours.  Amazing strength on that falcon arrow from the top and she showed a bit more personality in this one.

Bucks vs FTR told a million stories in one match and I dunno if it was all necessary.  Some amazing spots, a couple of little missteps too, but with Matt injured they worked that into the story well and they're so good at near falls.  I'd rate the match they had with Page and Omega higher, and quite comfortably.  But this was a proper fun romp.

Hardy vs Sammy was... whatever.  Sammy has so much potential and he can finally move on to something different now.

MJF vs Y2J was average.  Jericho is so slow these days and they didn't seem to gel all that well.  Great finish, but I dunno how much more of this storyline we need.  It's been dragging on forever.

Mox vs Kingston was alright.  Not really my jam but for what it was they did a good job.  Cannot take Kingston seriously in the ring with his beer gut though.  He's much better as a mouthpiece for his crew.  Surprised PAC didn't appear but I guess that's being saved for Dynamite.
Yeah I thought it was one of the PPV's of the year, simply for the fact that it didn't feel like a Post Covid PPV.

Hangman/Omega was great; told a story of each guy knowing each others moves and having to dig deep for a win, but Omega in the end just being good enough. It left me somewhat satisfied, but knowing they can go up another level and excited to see that. Which is what you want from a feud that is leading to the baby face climbing for the big one later.

OC vs Silver was great. Did what it had to and really showcased Silver as a good bet for an up and coming "cult favourite" talent

Darby vs Cody was excellent, and exactly what it should have been. Cody was too arrogant, got caught out because of it, and in the end was humble in defeat. Darby got the break he has wanted and needed, and finally beat Cody. Excellent, simple story told well in one match. Like most I can give or take Cody's not quite face not quite heel character, but I think this type of Cody works real well; not outwardly heel but clearly a bit cocky, but still follows the rules, and in the end he is the first to accept responsibility when he is beat. And arrogant face so to speak.

Shida/Rose was good, not great. I agree that Shiba needs better opponents but Covid has really fucked up AEW's womens plans; they don't have the pool of Joshi wrestlers they intended to have. The talent they have/can pick up isn't fantastic, but they have picked up some good talent now with Serena Deeb, maybe Allysin Kay and Thunder Rosa. Obviously there is Britt Baker too which it does seem they are going to end up making champ soonish.

Bucks vs FTR was really good I feel, if maybe a little cluttered. I would say the ending worked out great though; FTR play homage to a lot of tag teams, and in the end try to use the Young Bucks own style against them. This goes against their very core values of "fists not flips". And because they went against their way, they ended up fucking up and losing.

Hardy vs Sammy was what it was. I feel if you like cinematic wrestling that's probably a pretty good one. Not for me, but yeah.

MJF vs Jericho was fine. It was what it needed to be. Jericho working a more face-ish style was quite entertaining, and probably shows you how this feud will go. A good finish again, where MJF learnt from the loss against Moxley and used the distracted ref to his advantage, and outsmarted Jericho.

Jericho does need some bells and whistles in his mathes now though; give him credit for a 49 year old he can fucking go, he's no Minoru Suzuki who is a freak of nature wrestling like a 30 year old at the age of 52, but he still looks good. But fact is, he is slower, everything he does he can pull off, but with a grimace. I think he now needs to hide his matches a little bit.

Mox vs Kingston was suitably brutal and unforgiving. Moxley come out looking like a real fighting champ, while Kingston come out looking still sympathetic and like a tough motherfucker despite the loss. Also an I Quit match with an actual finish is so rare these days, jt is refreshing.

So this leaves AEW in a very good place I feel. Omega vs Mox is the big match we've been waiting for, the TNT title feels fresh again, The Bucks are likely settling on heels which is great, PAC is likely coming back soon (the buzz seems to be they are just sorting out US accommodation for him and his family so he can come), most feuds going into this PPV seem suitably tied up (with obvious exceptions which are long term like Hangman/Omega, which I imagine will be on hold for a few months until Hangman is starting his title chase proper).

Overall a great show.
Does anyone know anywhere you can watch a replay? I completely forgot it was even on until Sunday afternoon.
Does anyone know anywhere you can watch a replay? I completely forgot it was even on until Sunday afternoon.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kj66Q7zBs6U&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kj66Q7zBs6U&amp;feature=emb_title</a>
The biggest let down with AEW at the moment is that they keep letting that chap in with Everton top on! ;D

Really liked full gear. Jericho has really slowed down recently, not sure if he's carrying injuries or something else behind the scenes is going on or whether it is just generally his age. I am looking forward to him and MJF aligning now, think that could be good. Maybe see MJF take him out longer term and have him the leader of the Inner Circle.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kj66Q7zBs6U&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kj66Q7zBs6U&amp;feature=emb_title</a>

Mwah. Cheers!
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

Be interesting to know how the originals and the independent guys feel about practically every major storyline featuring discarded WWE guys. Wasnt there another company who did that a few years ago?
The PPV featured MJF beating Jericho, Young Bucks beating FTR and Darby Allin beating Cody. Basically beside the AEW World title, where Mox is their biggest star, all the titles are on AEW originals if you will.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

The PPV featured MJF beating Jericho, Young Bucks beating FTR and Darby Allin beating Cody. Basically beside the AEW World title, where Mox is their biggest star, all the titles are on AEW originals if you will.

So Jericho, Dean Ambrose, The Revival and Cody Rhodes involved in those big storylines then? Matt Hardy too? From what I can see the only matches not featuring old WWE people were the first three on the card, is that right?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:22:02 PM
So Jericho, Dean Ambrose, The Revival and Cody Rhodes involved in those big storylines then? Matt Hardy too? From what I can see the only matches not featuring old WWE people were the first three on the card, is that right?
Need a star to build a star.

Anyway a big surprise is being hyped for tonight, something that will change the landscape of the business apparently.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:09:09 AM
Need a star to build a star.

Anyway a big surprise is being hyped for tonight, something that will change the landscape of the business apparently.

They're signing Hogan and moving to Mondays!
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:43:44 AM
They're signing Hogan and moving to Mondays!

This was way too generous
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.
