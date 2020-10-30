General reaction to this has one has been positive... I thought it was pretty good. I didn't see much of Deeb's match on the Buy In as I was finishing up some gaming so I won't comment on that, but Thunder Rosa's emergence after the bell probably puts paid to the WWE rumours.



Omega/Page had some great moments highlighting them knowing each other well. Ending seemed a little abrupt but the story of the match was really that Omega is a level above Page and was always going to win the tournament (as he said in interviews throughout). This will form the backdrop to their inevitable feud next year and give greater meaning to Hangman's eventual triumph.



Cassidy/Silver will be polarising (Cornette will surely have something to say) but if you like the antics of both of them then it was an excellent showcase. Whilst other Cassidy opponents have been offended by the shin kicks or just laid him out, Silver I think is the first person to shout loudly to the crowd "They don't hurt!". Winner was never in doubt but Silver must be pinching himself he got a singles spot on a major PPV card after the way him and Reynolds came into AEW a year ago.



Cody/Darby was fine and built on the previous meetings well. I'm getting a little bored of Cody in general so liked him losing the title, we really don't need 3 perennial face champions defeating all comers like Moxley and Shida have done for most of the year. The TNT title should be made for shorter reigns and ways to kick off and move along mid-card feuds and hopefully now it will do the rounds with Starks, Hangman, Jungle Boy, Sammy etc. Finally, maybe Taz will now stop imploring Will Hobbs 'for an answer' now he's chased his boys off 3 times with a chair! Move on man, it looks like a bad teenage crush at this point.



Shida/Nyla Rose surprised me with the result, as it just seems that Shida is untouchable by anyone. I can only assume we'll now see Britt pushed as top heel to take the belt, but where does Nyla go from here? Hint at a fallout with Vicki but can Nyla play a face role? The match itself wasn't as good as their previous, I think Shida may have picked up a legitimate knee injury as she seemed to have problems hitting some moves on Nyla.



Young Bucks/FTR had almost a full 30 minutes and they used it well. I've read mentions of 'match of the year' already in reviews this morning. Sadly it was 2:30am and my eyes closed a few times in the first half of the match so can't really comment. The run to the finish was entertaining though and they obviously delighted in hitting tribute double team finishes from their idols - FTR aped the Steiners and Hart Foundation whilst the Bucks hit things from the Hardy playbook. The main downside to the match was the inconsistent booking of the Bucks in the build, which looks to not be going away as the heel-turning Kenny came out to celebrate with them.



Sammy/Matt Hardy in the compound didn't do much for me. Some fun spots such as having Gangrel just randomly show up, but it wasn't my cup of tea, seemed a bit stretched out and thanks to Sammy losing and being driven off in a bin doesn't even seem to have properly ended the feud! I don't see what the purpose of having guys in their 20s losing feuds to guys in their 40s is if you want to establish your roster. Sammy's had a generally awful 2020 (though haven't we all).



MJF/Jericho underwhelmed me as I love both of them, but their chemistry is more suited to promos than wrestling each other! Maybe it's just the dynamic of having 2 heels in the match. It did what it needed to do, the ending was great and the story was clearly that Jericho respected it enough to welcome Max (and Wardlow) into the IC. Phase one of the story is now complete and I expect a lot from the rest.



Moxley/Kingston was expectedly brutal, I was flagging again at 4:30 so can't offer too detailed an opinion. I don't think I've ever seen an I Quit match end with the actual stipulation so that was the only surprising part. Moxley now moves on to the challenge of Omega, what Kingston goes on to is a far more interesting question. Lance Archer has been threatening his entire Family, and if Pac returns he'll probably want to be involved somehow.