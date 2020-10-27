Be interesting to know how the originals and the independent guys feel about practically every major storyline featuring discarded WWE guys. Wasnt there another company who did that a few years ago?
They've been in business for a year, what do you expect? They needed people like Jericho, Cody and Moxley to get more eyes on the product.
But in the meantime they've introduced and massively raised the profile of MJF, Hangman, OC, Darby, Wardlow, Shida, Santana & Ortiz, Sammy, Kingston, Best Friends, Jungle Boy, etc. There's lots of wrestlers in that company who people are now aware of and follow and that's not even counting the Elite guys.
It's not been perfect, they've had missteps over the past year and fucked a few things up, but this is a brand new wrestling company. They've done a lot of good work as well, but you never seem to ever mention it and just come in here to shit on them and wind up people who are happy to have an alternative to WWE.