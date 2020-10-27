« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2560 on: October 27, 2020, 11:36:10 PM
That is so grim
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2561 on: October 28, 2020, 08:28:35 AM
Brandon Cutler comes out on top in the feud of the age. Not only did Avalon taste defeat but he seems to have also lost the services of Leva Bates.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2562 on: October 28, 2020, 09:54:39 AM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 27, 2020, 02:06:38 PM
:lmao

Jericho really is going full-on midlife crisis. Or is it just his gimmick? I don't know anymore!

Both. The loud obvious midlife crisis stuff I think is a gimmick, but the quieter stuff he doesn't talk about, like ms painting his hairline and his new found open relationship, thats the stuff you got to worry about.

Quote from: ubb! please on October 27, 2020, 01:58:40 PM
FAO Claus.



I mean why do this? Why?!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2563 on: October 28, 2020, 10:04:17 AM
Be interesting to know how the originals and the independent guys feel about practically every major storyline featuring discarded WWE guys. Wasnt there another company who did that a few years ago?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2564 on: October 28, 2020, 10:13:48 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 28, 2020, 10:04:17 AM
Be interesting to know how the originals and the independent guys feel about practically every major storyline featuring discarded WWE guys. Wasnt there another company who did that a few years ago?

They've been in business for a year, what do you expect?  They needed people like Jericho, Cody and Moxley to get more eyes on the product.

But in the meantime they've introduced and massively raised the profile of MJF, Hangman, OC, Darby, Wardlow, Shida, Santana & Ortiz, Sammy, Kingston, Best Friends, Jungle Boy, etc.  There's lots of wrestlers in that company who people are now aware of and follow and that's not even counting the Elite guys.

It's not been perfect, they've had missteps over the past year and fucked a few things up, but this is a brand new wrestling company.  They've done a lot of good work as well, but you never seem to ever mention it and just come in here to shit on them and wind up people who are happy to have an alternative to WWE.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2565 on: October 28, 2020, 11:03:47 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 28, 2020, 10:04:17 AM
Be interesting to know how the originals and the independent guys feel about practically every major storyline featuring discarded WWE guys. Wasnt there another company who did that a few years ago?

I assume most of them would be pretty happy getting a good paycheck for a change.

It's funny I was listening to Schadenfe podcast, who for those who don't know are a Britwres stable (except 2 are Australian, and one is currently wrestling in Japan). They made a comment actually about fans perception on people wanting to main event shows, they said their preferred position was to be in the first half of the card, because you can work an easy, short match, then go home/rest up/sell merch.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2566 on: October 28, 2020, 11:07:07 AM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 28, 2020, 11:03:47 AM
I assume most of them would be pretty happy getting a good paycheck for a change.

It's funny I was listening to Schadenfe podcast, who for those who don't know are a Britwres stable (except 2 are Australian, and one is currently wrestling in Japan). They made a comment actually about fans perception on people wanting to main event shows, they said their preferred position was to be in the first half of the card, because you can work an easy, short match, then go home/rest up/sell merch.

That's an indie mindset though, if they were wrestling for a large company and main evented they'd be getting way more money and wouldn't have to sit on the merch stand for an hour.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2567 on: October 28, 2020, 11:18:03 AM
Quote from: ubb! please on October 28, 2020, 11:07:07 AM
That's an indie mindset though, if they were wrestling for a large company and main evented they'd be getting way more money and wouldn't have to sit on the merch stand for an hour.

Oh I know, I just thought it was pretty funny anecdotally. But it does show that side of wrestling which for obvious reasons fans don't see; end of the day this is their job, and a lot of what is important is making money while you can without fucking your body up too bad. As Kevin Nash said "only thing that's real is the money and the miles"

Of course some form of professional pride does come into play, but even that is linked to money to a degree; your perceived worth in a company dictates what you earn. If you think you can be a main eventer elsewhere, thats betting on yourself being more successful and making more money elsewhere.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2568 on: October 28, 2020, 12:33:11 PM
Did not know they're bringing back the Halloween Havoc ppv. So TGAB, Starrcade, War Games and now Halloween Havoc, what's next?    :D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2569 on: October 28, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 28, 2020, 11:18:03 AM
Oh I know, I just thought it was pretty funny anecdotally. But it does show that side of wrestling which for obvious reasons fans don't see; end of the day this is their job, and a lot of what is important is making money while you can without fucking your body up too bad. As Kevin Nash said "only thing that's real is the money and the miles"

Of course some form of professional pride does come into play, but even that is linked to money to a degree; your perceived worth in a company dictates what you earn. If you think you can be a main eventer elsewhere, thats betting on yourself being more successful and making more money elsewhere.

You know what's even better? Being the main event guy, getting the most money, and then bailing halfway through the show anyway like Hogan in the 80s haha
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2570 on: October 28, 2020, 03:20:29 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 28, 2020, 12:33:11 PM
Did not know they're bringing back the Halloween Havoc ppv. So TGAB, Starrcade, War Games and now Halloween Havoc, what's next?    :D

Bash at the Beach
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2571 on: October 28, 2020, 04:02:16 PM
Ah would need a pool surrounding.  ;D

Maybe Fall Brawl or Slamboree? I always like that name for some reason.  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2572 on: October 28, 2020, 04:36:42 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on October 28, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
You know what's even better? Being the main event guy, getting the most money, and then bailing halfway through the show anyway like Hogan in the 80s haha

Kevin Nash did it pretty good as well. Worked his way into a huge contract then simply refused to bump for anyone ever.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2573 on: October 28, 2020, 05:41:26 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 28, 2020, 04:36:42 PM
Kevin Nash did it pretty good as well. Worked his way into a huge contract then simply refused to bump for anyone ever.

The Honky Tonk Man effect
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2574 on: October 28, 2020, 10:22:48 PM
Just randomly came across this while wasting time on Youtube, lesson on how to play the absolute perfect heel. If anyone on the current roster could show half of Rock's charisma, they'd be the top guy by far.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjtAgrsnY5g&t=598s&ab_channel=dxinite
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 PM
Anyone interested in a Survivor Series Draft?

It's gonna be a bit different than usual: instead of getting a number and picking in order, there will be 4 or 5 categories from which you have to choose a wrestler, once per 24 hours.

You'll PM your pick to me, but if someone else picks the same wrestler that wrestler is removed entirely from the pool and nobody gets him. Then you have to resubmit that pick along with your second.

Eg

WWE Champions of 2010-2020

Claus: Brock
Samie: Brock
Tubby: Eddy

Me and Samie get nobody, Tubby gets Brock. Samie and I have to send in another pick with Brock completely eliminated and obviously Eddy gone too. It makes for some strategy: do you want to make sure nobody gets a particular wrestler or try and sneak in with an under the radar pick?

There'll be 4-5 rounds, and it will loosely fit the Survivor Series team template: Main event, upper midcard, midcard, tag team, manager (maybe).
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2576 on: Today at 08:59:24 AM
So the Full Gear card is almost complete:

Buy In:

* Orange Cassidy vs viral internet sensation John "4" Silver

Main card (in a running order I just pulled from nowhere):

* Cody vs Darby Allin (TNT championship)
* Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara (it hasn't been confirmed but I believe this will be the long-rumoured cinematic match at the Hardy compound)
* Shida vs Nyla Rose (Womens championship)
* Chris Jericho vs MJF (if MJF wins he gets to join the Inner Circle)
* FTR vs Young Bucks (Tag Team championship)
* Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page (winner to get the next world title shot, but I don't think there's a timescale on that)
* Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston (World championship)

Like most of 2020's PPVs, the Moxley title match is probably the thing I'm least looking forward to. There's no room on the card (yet) for any of Team Taz, Lance Archer, or anyone else from the Dark Order other than Silver (including Brodie Lee). The card is pretty light on tag teams too, for a promotion that vaunts itself has having the best division in the world. I don't know if there's anything else planned to be added but another womens match wouldn't go amiss, you can't leave Britt Baker on the shelf!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2577 on: Today at 12:22:07 PM
Have to say the Moxley match is probably the one I am most looking forward too. Him and Kingston have been killing it in the lead up.

FTR VS Young bucks I am not looking forward too because I think the build has been overly muddled, and FTR are just not very good anymore. They lost the essence of their NXT matches which was them wrestling with a certain story and psychology. Now they do the same spots but just for the sake of doing the spots.

Kenny vs Page should be great.

Hoping for a Darby win or a Cody heel turn, something to freshen Cody up a bit.

The cards a little light but most of the stuff seems more good than bad.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2578 on: Today at 12:23:14 PM
Lads, Claus has suggested another Survivor Series draft but this time it's a Sheep draft are you interested?  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2579 on: Today at 12:40:09 PM
Don't be put off by the fact it's Claus, there'll be normal people in there too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2580 on: Today at 02:24:12 PM
Yeah I'm not actually taking part due to the nature of the draft, so it's ideal really
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2581 on: Today at 02:29:55 PM
Netflix are making a documentary series about Vince (with WWE collaboration) - It will be interesting and of course whitewashed a fair bit.  It will be good to see more about his early life and unseen stuff from the past
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2582 on: Today at 03:12:58 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:59:24 AM
So the Full Gear card is almost complete:


Not really been feeling the build for this, they've somehow managed to fuck up The Bucks vs FTR, that story has been all over the place, and the Jericho/MJF stuff has been a mess as well.  Dunno why Cody is facing Darby Allin again and Sammy should've moved on from Matt ages ago.

There's some good - the rise of Kenny as a smarmy, nerdy dickhead is going to be amazing and this ultra slow burn with him and Hangman is one of the best long term stories in wrestling.  Oh and even though it's a throwaway match, Silver vs OC will be great.  That's the one my missus is most hyped for.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2583 on: Today at 04:55:54 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 03:12:58 PM
Not really been feeling the build for this, they've somehow managed to fuck up The Bucks vs FTR, that story has been all over the place, and the Jericho/MJF stuff has been a mess as well.  Dunno why Cody is facing Darby Allin again and Sammy should've moved on from Matt ages ago.

There's some good - the rise of Kenny as a smarmy, nerdy dickhead is going to be amazing and this ultra slow burn with him and Hangman is one of the best long term stories in wrestling.  Oh and even though it's a throwaway match, Silver vs OC will be great.  That's the one my missus is most hyped for.

I feel that it is a good time to reset a few things. Give Darby the TNT title and have him run with it. There's lots of talent he can work with (Sammy, Starks, Cage, Wardlow, MJF, Kingston, Pentagon and Fenix).

Fully establish Omega and Hangman as singles stars. Maybe give the Bucks the title or at the very least keep them the fuck away from any creative decisions because they seem very bad at it (I think this story and the Dark Order beatdown angle last years was there idea).

Not sure what you do with MJF and Jericho; they bounce off each other well but I dont think MJF should be just a part of a stable,  if he is in one he should be boss. Similarly I dont think Jericho should be by himself yet.

But it does seem the next show (Revolution 2 I imagine) is the big one. It'll likely have Omega vs Moxley for the title, which has really been the big match they've had up their sleeve for the past year or so.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2584 on: Today at 05:05:39 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 10:57:30 PM
Anyone interested in a Survivor Series Draft?

It's gonna be a bit different than usual: instead of getting a number and picking in order, there will be 4 or 5 categories from which you have to choose a wrestler, once per 24 hours.

You'll PM your pick to me, but if someone else picks the same wrestler that wrestler is removed entirely from the pool and nobody gets him. Then you have to resubmit that pick along with your second.

Eg

WWE Champions of 2010-2020

Claus: Brock
Samie: Brock
Tubby: Eddy

Me and Samie get nobody, Tubby gets Brock. Samie and I have to send in another pick with Brock completely eliminated and obviously Eddy gone too. It makes for some strategy: do you want to make sure nobody gets a particular wrestler or try and sneak in with an under the radar pick?

There'll be 4-5 rounds, and it will loosely fit the Survivor Series team template: Main event, upper midcard, midcard, tag team, manager (maybe).

Yeah I'd be game for this
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2585 on: Today at 05:20:33 PM
won the draft last year but i'm away from laptop a lot of day so it'll slow it even more than usual and it can take forever to get sorted at best of times

with that i'm standing down this year

i guess i have just announced my retirement, i'm going out at the top

in my head ive just gone out to the ring and left to a wonderful ovation with rawk there to wish me the best

it was emotional,
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2586 on: Today at 05:37:43 PM
Yeah yeah weve heard it all before Hellrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2587 on: Today at 06:20:13 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:23:14 PM
Lads, Claus has suggested another Survivor Series draft but this time it's a Sheep draft are you interested?  ;D

I'll have no idea who people are in most of the categories so nope. What the hell is a Brock?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #2588 on: Today at 06:24:19 PM
Basically if the category is "WWE Champions of 2010-2020"

All of us PM our selections to the organiser and say 2 of us picks Brock Lesnar, neither one of us would get him.  He would go into the deleted pile.  You basically have to bluff your way to the picks.  :D



