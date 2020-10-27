So the Full Gear card is almost complete:



Buy In:



* Orange Cassidy vs viral internet sensation John "4" Silver



Main card (in a running order I just pulled from nowhere):



* Cody vs Darby Allin (TNT championship)

* Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara (it hasn't been confirmed but I believe this will be the long-rumoured cinematic match at the Hardy compound)

* Shida vs Nyla Rose (Womens championship)

* Chris Jericho vs MJF (if MJF wins he gets to join the Inner Circle)

* FTR vs Young Bucks (Tag Team championship)

* Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page (winner to get the next world title shot, but I don't think there's a timescale on that)

* Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston (World championship)



Like most of 2020's PPVs, the Moxley title match is probably the thing I'm least looking forward to. There's no room on the card (yet) for any of Team Taz, Lance Archer, or anyone else from the Dark Order other than Silver (including Brodie Lee). The card is pretty light on tag teams too, for a promotion that vaunts itself has having the best division in the world. I don't know if there's anything else planned to be added but another womens match wouldn't go amiss, you can't leave Britt Baker on the shelf!

