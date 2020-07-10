Evil is IWGP Heavyweight and IC Champion.



Not going to lie, really jot sure on that one. He's not really the best around, nor is he really a main eventer.



Now is the best time for any wrestling company to experiment with their talent with fans who are just desperate for any form of entertainment. It suddenly makes EVIL a grand slam champion too I think, after not winning a singles belt for about 5 yearsI was really unsure of him joining Bullet Club though, they have way too many Japanese guys now when their whole purpose was to be the foreigner faction. EVIL, Togo, Yujiro, Ishimori and KENTA should all just leave and form their own faction.He's not a consistent main eventer but he is quite decent, over, and has a very protected finisher. I'm not sure I've ever seen someone kick out of his simple-looking STO in the 5 years he's been using it. I'm not a Naito fan but him having the rug pulled out from underneath him during this title reign he worked so hard to get is so so on-brand for Naito and keeps him as an unlucky underdog. EVIL worked on his gammy knees too, so combined with the intimate betrayal from his first stablemate and it makes for the first real challenge LIJ have had in the several years they've been around.This might've been a 2021 plan that they brought forward due to the pandemic limiting their usable roster so much. Jay White, G.O.D and KENTA are trapped in Covid ridden Florida, Juice and Ospreay are still in England (Ospreay was a massive NJC favourite before Coronavirus happened), and because they are obviously based in Japan they've been unable to bring in any new available western talent to freshen things up.I also wish it was Sanada getting the massive push instead! Ah well.