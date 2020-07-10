« previous next »
Live action Mortal Combat.

I am guessing Rey is losing with him having no contract. Does that mean in WWE canon Rey will be blind?
Cant blame Heyman for this writing.
Seems to be building up to a big WM moment next year when Mysterio wins his eye back. Havent seen this sort of long distance booking for a while.
 :lmao :lmao

An Eye For An Eye Match.
As well as dead from falling off a skyscraper...
Evil is IWGP Heavyweight and IC Champion.

Not going to lie, really jot sure on that one. He's not really the best around, nor is he really a main eventer.
Brock is 43 today. Feel like hes been around forever and still has a few part time years left in him.

Personally I think hes one of the greatest ever. I dont think he gets the credit he deserves.
Probably for what hes achieved but hes literally been the same character since he started.
To be fair that's not entirely true. He started young and hungry, a fucking beast.

Then he got a bit more cunning and added a snide element to his brutality.

Then he left

Then he returned as an unstoppable monster

Then he has had a gimmick of seeming too good for wrestling and uninterested. To be fair this has been his longest gimmick, and the shittest. He hasn't been particularly interesting for me since the first Wrestlemania against Roman where Seth cashed in.
What would you like from him? That's what makes him great, legit and believable. Didn't do Ric Flair any harm over his career.
I like that Brock saw right through the bullshit that is 'the business' and did whatever he liked to make sure he was financially set for life.
If you're a certain age, sure. As far as Brock goes, his lack of personality has to count against him. If he'd been booked the same way, Goldberg could have been on the same level.
Goldberg's "Streak" run in WCW  was better than anything Brock has done in wrestling.
Yeah I was gonna say, Goldberg was about as big as it gets if you take out that 99-01 WWF period.
More like if you take out Goldberg out of WWF period.  ;D

His WCW initial run is legendary.
A different style of match, and not looking like he's about to pass out 5 minutes into a match
Yes sorry I mean WWF 99-01 is as big as it gets (Rock/Austin/Angle etc)

Then it's probably Goldberg, maybe 80s Hulkamania.
Now is the best time for any wrestling company to experiment with their talent with fans who are just desperate for any form of entertainment. It suddenly makes EVIL a grand slam champion too I think, after not winning a singles belt for about 5 years ;D I was really unsure of him joining Bullet Club though, they have way too many Japanese guys now when their whole purpose was to be the foreigner faction. EVIL, Togo, Yujiro, Ishimori and KENTA should all just leave and form their own faction.

He's not a consistent main eventer but he is quite decent, over, and has a very protected finisher. I'm not sure I've ever seen someone kick out of his simple-looking STO in the 5 years he's been using it. I'm not a Naito fan but him having the rug pulled out from underneath him during this title reign he worked so hard to get is so so on-brand for Naito and keeps him as an unlucky underdog. EVIL worked on his gammy knees too, so combined with the intimate betrayal from his first stablemate and it makes for the first real challenge LIJ have had in the several years they've been around.

This might've been a 2021 plan that they brought forward due to the pandemic limiting their usable roster so much. Jay White, G.O.D and KENTA are trapped in Covid ridden Florida, Juice and Ospreay are still in England (Ospreay was a massive NJC favourite before Coronavirus happened), and because they are obviously based in Japan they've been unable to bring in any new available western talent to freshen things up.

I also wish it was Sanada getting the massive push instead! Ah well.
