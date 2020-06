People have to be allowed to speak for themselves, no matter how much or how little power they wield. Madness to suggest otherwise.



But you’re right, there’s always a weird mixture in these things. There are some people who you can already tell are implicated and then others who might have done nothing much wrong at all. Sensitive ground, which is why it’s best not rush in. Everyone will though.



They do but on a public forum I believe is the worry. With internal investigations, they can have their say and this can be looked into fairly one would hope. On Twitter, these people have control over the public (their fans) and their fans are intricate to the wrestling business. These fans are also largely tribal, and follow the individual. So if they say "I didn't do it" a lot of their fans will just blindly believe that, and they then get off scott free - their Booker friends still book them, and they still have a loyal fan base.What I said is outlandish and wrong to be frank, but I do genuinely worry that they can just make it all go away largely, even if they are abusers.I dont know what the balance is so they can defend themselves but not bury the whole accusation, but it has to be thought about.