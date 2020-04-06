Isn't baldybeard vs the other guy their biggest possible match in NXT?
It is for NXT, but I mean save these for Undertaker, Cena, HHH, Shawn Michaels, Edge even, etc.
Not the biggest guys on the 3rd brand, the biggest people in the entire industry, who can still somewhat go. Especially as Gargano and Ciampa can work, they are good wrestlers, but terrible actors.
They didn't need to do it, and it took away from it all, with melodramatic acting shouting out the themes of the feud (in some cases literally) in case you didn't get it