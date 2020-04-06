« previous next »
Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1600 on: April 6, 2020, 10:41:03 AM
Quote from: courty61 on April  6, 2020, 07:10:33 AM
What's the context of this? Looks amazing.

It was like the last 10 seconds of this, but with Cena as Jimbo:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NLDy0NdbrIE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NLDy0NdbrIE</a>
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1601 on: April 6, 2020, 10:41:55 AM
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April  5, 2020, 12:11:02 PM
Depends purely on the creativity at hand for Undertaker. Matt Hardy has created something very special with "Cinematic Matches".

Come on, let's not forget cinematic matches like Minoru Suzuki vs Mecha Mummy which predates Matt Hardy by a lot  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1602 on: April 6, 2020, 10:48:58 AM
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April  6, 2020, 10:34:04 AM
They are so so determined to make Charlotte the womens' Austin or Rock when its clear she's the Triple H. Not the person that draws but the person that works with the one that draws.

Now she can cut off people's credibility and go over them before they even reach the main roster, show how cool and badass she really is.

It's going to be real fun comparing Io and Charlotte's moonsaults in a match.

I just hope the talk on Io and Kairi's contracts coming up and them wanting to go back to Japan has a solid basis - by far the most talented women on the roster and will have ZERO chance going beyond enhancement talent for Becky and Charlotte (and the rest of the 4 horsewomen and Bliss to a lesser degree)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1603 on: April 6, 2020, 10:54:30 AM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  6, 2020, 10:48:58 AM
Now she can cut off people's credibility and go over them before they even reach the main roster, show how cool and badass she really is.

It's going to be real fun comparing Io and Charlotte's moonsaults in a match.

I just hope the talk on Io and Kairi's contracts coming up and them wanting to go back to Japan has a solid basis - by far the most talented women on the roster and will have ZERO chance going beyond enhancement talent for Becky and Charlotte (and the rest of the 4 horsewomen and Bliss to a lesser degree)

Yeah Asuka being so over and hitting a glass ceiling very early on into her main roster career is a red flag for the both of them.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1604 on: April 6, 2020, 11:05:48 AM
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on April  6, 2020, 10:54:30 AM
Yeah Asuka being so over and hitting a glass ceiling very early on into her main roster career is a red flag for the both of them.

Also, to be quite frank, if I was a wrestler moving from Tokyo to Florida, I think I would either need a lot of money or a big push to want to stay.

Io took a paycut and Bushiroad want to pay them a shit tonne to get them back at Stardom.

Asuka hit the glass ceiling in like 5 months of main roster didn't she? Lauri hit it right away. Up may not even leave NXT before she hits it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1605 on: April 6, 2020, 11:12:29 AM
Quote from: courty61 on April  6, 2020, 07:10:33 AM
What's the context of this? Looks amazing.
Watch WrestleMania, there's no way a post on here can explain the firefly house match.

I now want a firefly house boneyard match.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1606 on: April 6, 2020, 11:27:38 AM
Read last few pages. Laughed out load at suggestion of yokozuna and viscera having a ladder match.

Loved the wm17 stuff too

This boneyard match sounds interesting
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1607 on: April 6, 2020, 11:28:42 AM
Think this kind of stuff is fine every now and then, the worry would be Vince thinking it's turned out amazing and then trying to do similar matches on every PPV.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1608 on: April 6, 2020, 11:31:22 AM
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on April  6, 2020, 11:12:29 AM
Watch WrestleMania, there's no way a post on here can explain the firefly house match.

I now want a firefly house boneyard match.

Seen a few things now. Haha looks a bit mad!

It would have been better if they got Bruce Prichard to do the "damn that's good shit" - unless his impression has got even better
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1609 on: April 6, 2020, 11:32:34 AM
Quote from: Stubby! on April  6, 2020, 11:28:42 AM
Think this kind of stuff is fine every now and then, the worry would be Vince thinking it's turned out amazing and then trying to do similar matches on every PPV.

Absolutely. I think every Undertaker match should be like this, and likely no other match should be in this style.

It's an over the top, B Movie, somewhat exciting in a stupid way match. If you do it rarely, and do it mainly to hide deficiencies it is great. I would rather this than watching Undertaker REALLY struggle in a normal match, which is just sad and depressing.

I fear Vince will see it as the future of wrestling and every match will be cinematic, or at least a one per PPV. It will go stale, they will run out of ideas, it will end up being shitter.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1610 on: April 6, 2020, 11:39:00 AM
Edge v Orton stole the show for me.

Still a bit baffled by the whole Firefly fun house match.

Overall thought night 1 was better than night 2.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1611 on: April 6, 2020, 12:57:17 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  6, 2020, 11:32:34 AM
I fear Vince will see it as the future of wrestling and every match will be cinematic, or at least a one per PPV. It will go stale, they will run out of ideas, it will end up being shitter.
No way they would do something that would cut into their gate receipts. They were going to hold Wrestlemania at a 75,000 capacity stadium with an average ticket price exceeding $200. I can see the appeal but ultimately, I can't imagine anyone convincing Vince to spend money on something you can otherwise charge people to see.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1612 on: April 6, 2020, 01:33:51 PM
Outside of the HBK vs Bret Ironman match at WM 12, Edge vs Orton was the longest match in WM history
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1613 on: April 6, 2020, 01:34:31 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  6, 2020, 12:57:17 PM
No way they would do something that would cut into their gate receipts. They were going to hold Wrestlemania at a 75,000 capacity stadium with an average ticket price exceeding $200. I can see the appeal but ultimately, I can't imagine anyone convincing Vince to spend money on something you can otherwise charge people to see.

Add to that, that it probably cost them a lot more to build that set for the boneyard match (haven't seen the other one yet) and have a film crew there to shoot it than just having a normal match between Undertaker and Styles. The question is, would it be worth it to pay that money in normal circumstances when you have thousands of people in the crowd in a stadium and you're showing the whole thing on the network. How many more people would be willing to get the network for a glorified B-movie? Why pay for something that won't really increase the money you make from the event? They had to do something special for this WM, because nobody would have given a fuck had they had all the matches in an empty arena. So, they were probably happy to pay extra for those two matches....
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1614 on: April 6, 2020, 01:48:09 PM
Edge and Orton was shite, 20 minutes too long. allot of huffing and puffing the lack of trash talk and zero blood (really?!) hurt it

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1615 on: April 6, 2020, 02:57:32 PM
Quote from: stevieG786 on April  6, 2020, 01:48:09 PM
Edge and Orton was shite, 20 minutes too long. allot of huffing and puffing the lack of trash talk and zero blood (really?!) hurt it
I didn't think wwe did colour at all these days unless it happens by accident the hard way?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1616 on: April 6, 2020, 03:31:57 PM
Do it on the very odd occasion, normally involving Lesnar.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1617 on: April 6, 2020, 04:14:08 PM
Is there anywhere I can watch the Undertaker match?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1618 on: April 6, 2020, 04:15:46 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  6, 2020, 04:14:08 PM
Is there anywhere I can watch the Undertaker match?

Will post a link to a site that usually has everything when I get back on my non-work laptop.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1619 on: April 7, 2020, 12:15:04 AM
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1620 on: April 7, 2020, 01:48:03 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April  6, 2020, 04:14:08 PM
Is there anywhere I can watch the Undertaker match?

heard theyre replaying it on RAW and firefly funhouse match on Smackdown this week
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1621 on: April 7, 2020, 02:22:52 PM
Quote from: mgs88 on April  7, 2020, 12:15:04 AM
http://watchwrestling.in
Is that a dodgy website? Every link I click on, takes me to some geek jets website showing me how to fix the wi-fi
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1622 on: April 7, 2020, 02:54:01 PM
Not sure if trying to hang a aging Canadian wrestler with workout equipment was in the best of tastes in hindsight
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1623 on: April 7, 2020, 08:28:09 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on April  7, 2020, 02:22:52 PM
Is that a dodgy website? Every link I click on, takes me to some geek jets website showing me how to fix the wi-fi
Na the website should be fine. I use ad block and the videos just load. I've been using for years with out any issues.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1624 on: April 7, 2020, 08:56:59 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on April  7, 2020, 02:22:52 PM
Is that a dodgy website? Every link I click on, takes me to some geek jets website showing me how to fix the wi-fi

Just play the video. It should be the one you were looking for (i.e. Wrestlemania). The stuff about the wi-fi fixing is just there to make it look like it's something else so it doesn't get taken down or whatever....
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1625 on: Yesterday at 09:20:43 AM
So from the Gargano/Ciampa match, WWE have already found a way to ruin the cinematic style match. It was dull, mediocre as a wrestling match, and had a fucking TNA tier bad finish. Worst of all, there was no reason to have it as a cinematic match, which makes me worried they will do lots of matches like this.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1626 on: Yesterday at 02:44:12 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:20:43 AM
So from the Gargano/Ciampa match, WWE have already found a way to ruin the cinematic style match. It was dull, mediocre as a wrestling match, and had a fucking TNA tier bad finish. Worst of all, there was no reason to have it as a cinematic match, which makes me worried they will do lots of matches like this.

They will over the next few weeks, for obvious reasons.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1627 on: Yesterday at 03:11:54 PM
Even if there is nothing else on i wouldn't watch this. empty arena just doesn't work for me.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1628 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM
The first of AEW's prerecorded shows aired last night, and given the circumstances they're doing a great job. Flying in Jericho for commentary alongside Schiavone was a masterstroke, they have an excellent dynamic together, with Jericho doing his best attempt at Heenan. The show was padded out with VT of course, but the 3 non-squash matches we got were a good quality, and having the roster at ringside helps a lot. This week they let the local enhancement guys come out to watch which led to Jericho getting continually annoyed at one guy he was referring to as 'Pineapple Pete'. By the end he was utterly incensed with him!

https://streamable.com/40rnuu

A clip from Shida/Britt earlier in the evening.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1629 on: Yesterday at 06:16:45 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM

https://streamable.com/40rnuu

A clip from Shida/Britt earlier in the evening.

There's a bit later where britt has blood gushing from her nose so she pulls the latex glove off the ref so she could safely apply her submission
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1630 on: Yesterday at 09:51:39 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:16:45 PM
There's a bit later where britt has blood gushing from her nose so she pulls the latex glove off the ref so she could safely apply her submission

Britt did a lot in that spot. The complaint asking for a glove was to not put blood in Shida's mouth, and then managed to shift her angle so Shida could roll her out of the submission without getting any blood on her.

Just on AEW in general Archer and Jake the Snake are fucking awesome. Jake is doing a good job of bigging Archer up as an unstoppable psychopath, and Archer is putting on what I would call 5 star squash matches.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1631 on: Yesterday at 09:53:34 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 02:44:12 PM
They will over the next few weeks, for obvious reasons.

They can do prerecorded matches without it being cinematic, which they really should do. Leave it for big matches with big stars (especially those who cannot work well, like Taker)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1632 on: Yesterday at 09:54:28 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:53:34 PM
They can do prerecorded matches without it being cinematic, which they really should do. Leave it for big matches with big stars (especially those who cannot work well, like Taker)

Isn't baldybeard vs the other guy their biggest possible match in NXT?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1633 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 09:54:28 PM
Isn't baldybeard vs the other guy their biggest possible match in NXT?

It is for NXT, but I mean save these for Undertaker, Cena, HHH, Shawn Michaels, Edge even, etc.

Not the biggest guys on the 3rd brand, the biggest people in the entire industry, who can still somewhat go. Especially as Gargano and Ciampa can work, they are good wrestlers, but terrible actors.

They didn't need to do it, and it took away from it all, with melodramatic acting shouting out the themes of the feud (in some cases literally) in case you didn't get it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #1634 on: Today at 12:34:13 AM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:09:26 PM
It is for NXT, but I mean save these for Undertaker, Cena, HHH, Shawn Michaels, Edge even, etc.

Not the biggest guys on the 3rd brand, the biggest people in the entire industry, who can still somewhat go. Especially as Gargano and Ciampa can work, they are good wrestlers, but terrible actors.

They didn't need to do it, and it took away from it all, with melodramatic acting shouting out the themes of the feud (in some cases literally) in case you didn't get it

I think the entire concept is shit and I wish they wouldn't do it at all, but I can see that one match in particular getting the treatment. It's their big blow-off match and without a crowd, is a good way of assigning importance to it.
