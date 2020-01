Omega doesn't have many people on the same level as him in AEW as he did in NJPW but it seems he's put that "Performance comes first" philosophy to one side right now, when it comes to his career. He is booking the Womens division there, and him and Jericho are trying very hard to get as many new faces over as they can.



The women's division and the god awful Nightmare Collective are the worst thing about AEW. Doesnt bode well if Kenny is behind it.Yeah i was the same hoping for a more sports orientated UFC presentation style but we havent seen that yet which is disappointing. Really want it to do well but your watching it thinkijg they could be doing things better. Taz coming in to replace Excalibur would be a good start. Wont have to hear him scream "topay suicida!!!" 5 times a match wpuld be an improvement.