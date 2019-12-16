« previous next »
Online santa tubbytits

December 16, 2019, 04:42:55 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on December 16, 2019, 04:36:33 PM
Wasn't it Becky who concussed her?

This Bray shit is almost sucking me back into it

Dunno, people reckon it was the fallaway slam from Charlotte against the barrier, but I've not seen the full match, only clips.
Something Worse

December 16, 2019, 06:02:19 PM
Quote from: Samie on December 16, 2019, 04:42:02 PM
Nice one mate, which ones?  ;D

I think it's just Bash at the Beach because WWE found out and trademarked everything they possibly could haha
a little break

December 17, 2019, 03:02:51 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on December 16, 2019, 06:02:19 PM
I think it's just Bash at the Beach because WWE found out and trademarked everything they possibly could haha

Bunkhouse Stampede as well I believe. Battlebowl? Or am I imagining that?
Riquende

December 19, 2019, 08:15:41 AM
Genuinely excellent match between Best Friends (including Orange Cassidy) and The Hybrid 2 & Pac on AEW Dark this week. I can even forgive Angelico having to drag his stupid hair out of his eyes for once.
santa tubbytits

December 19, 2019, 10:24:55 AM
Quote from: Riquende on December 19, 2019, 08:15:41 AM
Genuinely excellent match between Best Friends (including Orange Cassidy) and The Hybrid 2 & Pac on AEW Dark this week. I can even forgive Angelico having to drag his stupid hair out of his eyes for once.

Cassidy's little sequence was great, nice call back in the middle of it to the last time he faced off against Pac.
plucking affattedgoose

December 23, 2019, 10:47:50 PM
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Something Worse

December 24, 2019, 04:43:05 AM
Prince Elzar: Son of King Balthazar

December 24, 2019, 07:55:41 AM
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on December 23, 2019, 10:47:50 PM
:lmao

https://twitter.com/itsklondikebill/status/1207962353867919361?s=21

Massive fuss made of this, but it happens all the time. Sasha during the rumble was embarrasing for things like that.

Just a good job the lad was masked so can't be made fun of even more.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

damomad

December 24, 2019, 08:04:12 AM
Its pretty fucking bad, only excuse could be that hes not used to wearing a mask and it was obscuring his vision.
bobadicious

December 24, 2019, 09:34:54 AM
The latest Being The Elite has a pretty funny bit making fun of it.
santa tubbytits

December 24, 2019, 10:21:11 AM
The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

December 24, 2019, 11:25:35 AM
I thought Kevin Owens' "punches" on Jericho when he turned heel on him was bad but this is a joke.
kloppagetime

December 26, 2019, 02:28:37 PM
AEW started off really well but this collective nightmare and Dark Order shit is turning me off the product.
 
The Dark Order is the modern day Dungeon of Doom  :lmao
SprouterAtFart

December 26, 2019, 03:33:15 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on December 26, 2019, 02:28:37 PM
AEW started off really well but this collective nightmare and Dark Order shit is turning me off the product.
 
The Dark Order is the modern day Dungeon of Doom  :lmao

Hey the Dungeon of Doom was entertaining.

Then again I was like 8 when it was on TV
Riquende

December 27, 2019, 01:38:09 PM
I'm liking the Dark Order stuff more now with the commercials etc, but I think they've moved too fast with it. The presenter guy could have done live bits. They could have highlighted the line from the ad - "we could be anywhere, or anyone" and had suspicions rampant in the locker room against anyone on a losing streak.

There are a couple of other things in AEW that aren't quite getting over either, but I'm still pretty happy with it overall - I have found that watching Dark and Being the Elite is required as they help to flesh out storylines, and Dark has often thrown up a surprise gem of a match. The fact that they go up at wildly different times is a pain though - last week on Wednesday you had the Nakazawa kidnap on Dynamite, which was unresolved that night. Then on Monday Being the Elite had Nakazawa back in Omega's locker room looking beat up. Then finally on Tuesday on Dark we get a Pac interview in which he brings out Nakazawa and does the beating up.

I think they should remove the backstage kayfabe stuff from Being the Elite and turn it back into just a vlog from the Bucks, and then splice that footage into Dark instead.

Nice end to the year on Dark though, with Janela dressed as Santa getting the win over Shawn Spears (a feud that isn't really working and I hope doesn't come back next year) and then celebtrating Stone Cold style for some reason.
Stockholm Syndrome

December 29, 2019, 09:37:35 PM
ScottishKopite

December 30, 2019, 10:58:55 AM
Just seen NXT uk takeover has tickets on sale for Glasgow in July going to go not badly priced either.

Has anyone been to a NXT show?
John_P

December 30, 2019, 10:29:12 PM
Last ever Raw on Sky Sports tonight before BT Sports take over the broadcasting on New year's day. Proper end of an era stuff, got into wrestling watching it round at my grandparents in the early 90s.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Barefoot Doctor

December 31, 2019, 11:16:36 AM
BT just announced itll be showing NXT and NXT UK aswell - thats good considering we havent been able to get NXT since it went live in the states.
gerrardisgod

December 31, 2019, 11:39:30 AM
Just seen that Lana/Lashley wedding segment, bloody hell.
santa tubbytits

December 31, 2019, 02:41:12 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 31, 2019, 11:39:30 AM
Just seen that Lana/Lashley wedding segment, bloody hell.

Smells like a Heyman special from what I've read of what happened.
Something Worse

December 31, 2019, 04:37:21 PM
Quote from: santa tubbytits on December 31, 2019, 02:41:12 PM
Smells like a Heyman special from what I've read of what happened.

Only saw bits and pieces but it was 100% a Paul E special. Naturally everyone is mad at Vince though.
santa tubbytits

December 31, 2019, 05:39:40 PM
NXT going to be shown on BT next year.  That's pretty big news and will help bring in more viewers.
gazzalfc

December 31, 2019, 09:23:29 PM
Quote from: santa tubbytits on December 31, 2019, 05:39:40 PM
NXT going to be shown on BT next year.  That's pretty big news and will help bring in more viewers.

All wwe will be on BT. They will stick all their PPVs on Box office
John_P

January 1, 2020, 10:56:46 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 31, 2019, 09:23:29 PM
All wwe will be on BT. They will stick all their PPVs on Box office

Yep, noticed a replay of Raw started after the football and they've been advertising the Rumble being on PPV.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Yesterday at 11:48:46 AM
Quote from: John_P on December 30, 2019, 10:29:12 PM
Last ever Raw on Sky Sports tonight before BT Sports take over the broadcasting on New year's day. Proper end of an era stuff, got into wrestling watching it round at my grandparents in the early 90s.
Its weird to see WWE going to BT, as is everything else these days. Grew up watching Raw on Sky Sports 1, Smackdown on Sky One and PPVs on Sky Box Office.
gazzalfc

Yesterday at 11:52:47 AM
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 11:48:46 AM
Its weird to see WWE going to BT, as is everything else these days. Grew up watching Raw on Sky Sports 1, Smackdown on Sky One and PPVs on Sky Box Office.

Ah you haven't lived setting a VCR to record WWE PPV's on Channel 4 :P
The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Yesterday at 01:25:07 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:52:47 AM
Ah you haven't lived setting a VCR to record WWE PPV's on Channel 4 :P
I was there for that too. Sunday Night Heat and Backlash 2000 ;) For me, still the best ending to a title match ever
Riquende

Yesterday at 05:50:44 PM
Solid start to AEW's 2020 on Dynamite. Wins for those who need them, feuds progressed and heel turns hinted it. Oh, and some insane spots in the main event.

They really just need Riho to drop the women's belt. They've got Jericho doing amazing work elevating everyone around him on short title challenge programmes, and in contrast you've got a women's champion that needs an interpreter to give a 3 word answer to a question. Britt Baker heeled it up a bit when she interrupted the promo but she wasn't far off the truth, she's been in the middle of the promotion, holding it together, whilst Riho turns up periodically for a title match and does a few stomps, escapes a few pins and reverses something into a pin for the win.
Samie

Yesterday at 05:57:58 PM
That other Japanese wrestler is good. I forget her name but she caries a kendo stick or something to the ring.  ;D
Riquende

Today at 12:27:24 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:57:58 PM
That other Japanese wrestler is good. I forget her name but she caries a kendo stick or something to the ring.  ;D

Shida. And despite not really speaking English she's also been interviewed once, giving her thoughts on Sakura/Riho, and has also now featured on a few Being The Elites, showing up Nakazawa in training.

I know I ragged on the womens division a few months ago for introducing too many performers too quickly who then disappeared again entirely but I do think they've got a decent nucleus now (from some of those debutants), with the four this week all putting in a decent shift (and I'm not generally a fan of Britt Baker). Add in Shanna, Swole and Statlander and you've got enough, seeing as we normally get just single match each on Dynamite and Dark.

One thing that did crop up on a recent BtE video was the idea of mixed matches. Kenny said he wants to do one (with Riho) but it wouldn't be able to happen until way down the line. Matt Jackson's reply was "we've got the power, let's just book it for-" and then they ended the video. So I expect it to happen, maybe at Revolution (with Riho dropping the belt in the 8 or so shows beforehand).
santa tubbytits

Today at 12:40:08 AM
Britt Baker is garbage.
Riquende

Today at 12:47:48 AM
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Today at 12:40:08 AM
Britt Baker is garbage.

Fair. I cringed when they gave her that 'Brittsburgh' homecoming episode. Early on (can't remember if it was Dynamite or Dark) when they had her come out for comms on a Riho match and she was just silent, the other guys tried prompting her with some feed lines and she just had nothing.

Although it's also fair when she had a go at Riho today for being absent as champion whilst she's been working programs the last 2 months (mostly losing to Statlander, but whatever).

Riho might be a huge draw in Japan, but she's got zero mic skills and an extremely limited moveset. Having her overcome Nyla Rose was a decent move, but she's not someone to keep a belt on.
