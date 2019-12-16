« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 29560 times)

Offline santa tubbytits

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,011
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #840 on: December 16, 2019, 04:42:55 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 16, 2019, 04:36:33 PM
Wasn't it Becky who concussed her?

This Bray shit is almost sucking me back into it

Dunno, people reckon it was the fallaway slam from Charlotte against the barrier, but I've not seen the full match, only clips.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #841 on: December 16, 2019, 06:02:19 PM »
Quote from: Samie on December 16, 2019, 04:42:02 PM
Nice one mate, which ones?  ;D

I think it's just Bash at the Beach because WWE found out and trademarked everything they possibly could haha
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • YNWA
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #842 on: December 17, 2019, 03:02:51 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 16, 2019, 06:02:19 PM
I think it's just Bash at the Beach because WWE found out and trademarked everything they possibly could haha

Bunkhouse Stampede as well I believe. Battlebowl? Or am I imagining that?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,827
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #843 on: December 19, 2019, 08:15:41 AM »
Genuinely excellent match between Best Friends (including Orange Cassidy) and The Hybrid 2 & Pac on AEW Dark this week. I can even forgive Angelico having to drag his stupid hair out of his eyes for once.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline santa tubbytits

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,011
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #844 on: December 19, 2019, 10:24:55 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on December 19, 2019, 08:15:41 AM
Genuinely excellent match between Best Friends (including Orange Cassidy) and The Hybrid 2 & Pac on AEW Dark this week. I can even forgive Angelico having to drag his stupid hair out of his eyes for once.

Cassidy's little sequence was great, nice call back in the middle of it to the last time he faced off against Pac.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,378
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 10:47:50 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #846 on: Today at 04:43:05 AM »
Logged

Online Prince Elzar: Son of King Balthazar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,564
  • Bam!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #847 on: Today at 07:55:41 AM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Yesterday at 10:47:50 PM
:lmao

https://twitter.com/itsklondikebill/status/1207962353867919361?s=21

Massive fuss made of this, but it happens all the time. Sasha during the rumble was embarrasing for things like that.

Just a good job the lad was masked so can't be made fun of even more.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 619
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #848 on: Today at 08:04:12 AM »
Its pretty fucking bad, only excuse could be that hes not used to wearing a mask and it was obscuring his vision.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 