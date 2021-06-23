« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 98320 times)

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 23, 2021, 10:12:59 pm
.
Completed Group Stages; Fixtures, Results, and Tables...

(click on the image below to enlarge)




^ from www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/jun/10/euro-2020-overview-group-tables-results-fixtures-and-the-knockouts



(click on the image below to enlarge)





or...



^ from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Bracket & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020_knockout_phase



UK TV Listings for the 'Last 16'...

Saturday 26th June...

Wales vs Denmark : 5pm : BBC One / S4C / BBC iPlayer
Italy vs Austria : 8pm : BBC One / BBC iPlayer


Sunday 27th June...

Netherlands vs Czech Republic : 5pm : ITV and ITV Hub
Belgium vs Portugal : 8pm : ITV and ITV Hub


Monday 28th June...

Croatia vs Spain : 5pm : ITV and ITV Hub
France vs Switzerland : 8pm : ITV and ITV Hub


Tuesday 29th June...

England vs Germany : 5pm : BBC One & BBC iPlayer
Sweden vs Ukraine : 8pm : BBC One / BBC iPlayer


^ www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2020-on-tv.html & www.itv.com/football/articles/the-bbc-and-itv-have-now-confirmed-their-broadcast-selections-for-the-last-16-euro2020


Listings for TV stations showing matches around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-european-championship

Streams: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Logged
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 23, 2021, 10:31:49 pm
Jeez that bracket is top heavy... England or Germany must be fancying themselves to get to the final
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 23, 2021, 10:46:21 pm
UEFA:
refused to light the #AllianzArena in Rainbow flag

Germany:
Gave out Rainbow flags at the match.
cities lit up buildings
over 40 stadiums lit
protested at the match
Neuer wore Rainbow flag captains armband

all in solidarity with Hungarian LGBT ppl

https://twitter.com/ScotCuthbertson/status/1407811388916092943?s=20

Photos ˄
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 23, 2021, 10:54:04 pm
Quote from: oojason on June 23, 2021, 08:00:30 pm
'Damien Duff and Richie Sadlier weigh in with their views on UEFA's rainbow stance. #EURO2020 #RTEsoccer':-

https://twitter.com/RTEsoccer/status/1407768412709965827 (with 5 minute video)


^ Great stuff from Duff and Sadlier there.

"Their core values, and not just because of today but my experience with them, it's just money and power."



Superb. We forget sometimes that football has produced some wonderful spokesmen and that it continues to do so. Speaking as a footy fan, I'm proud of you Damien (and the imperious Richie Sadlier). Thank fuck the Hungarians are out.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:55:03 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 23, 2021, 10:46:21 pm
UEFA:
refused to light the #AllianzArena in Rainbow flag

Germany:
Gave out Rainbow flags at the match.
cities lit up buildings
over 40 stadiums lit
protested at the match
Neuer wore Rainbow flag captains armband

all in solidarity with Hungarian LGBT ppl

https://twitter.com/ScotCuthbertson/status/1407811388916092943?s=20

Photos ˄

Thanks for posting. First class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:20:45 am
Hungarian blackshirts had a homophobic banner in the stands last night. Good fucking riddance.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:43:57 am
Lots of meffs on twitter posting 'And the RAF from England (or comically, place where clearly no RAF flew from) shot them down'

Twats
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:51:06 am
I don't think this would've happened if Munich decided that before the Hungarian parliament vote. UEFA found it easy to suggest politics because Munich requested to light up their stadium rainbow after the vote.

Neuer wore rainbow armband. The case was opened and closed quicker than I could blink. I don't think there is politics in the rainbow flag in itself. But the timing of it, could be interpreted as a political stance.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:44:05 am
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 04:20:45 am
Hungarian blackshirts had a homophobic banner in the stands last night. Good fucking riddance.
Are they allowed to keep the banner up? Disgrace if so
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:53:28 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:44:05 am
Are they allowed to keep the banner up? Disgrace if so

It would probably be a "political" stance to ask them to take it down....  ::)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:08:09 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:44:05 am
Are they allowed to keep the banner up? Disgrace if so
Don't know if it was confiscated but there are pictures of it from last night. They had the same one in the two games at Budapest but I doubt the authorities would have taken any action over there.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:09:48 am
Quote from: RedInside on June 23, 2021, 10:31:49 pm
Jeez that bracket is top heavy... England or Germany must be fancying themselves to get to the final
Two tournaments running that England has enjoyed a Man City style draw in a major tournament. Can they make it count his time? I couldn't envisage them making the final from the other half of the draw.

Germany has gone from looking ordinary to great to shite so far; hard to know what they'll be like next week. However, England was merely okay in a couple of games and poor versus Scotland. It is a fascinating match and the winner will really fancy the quarter final game.

Poor old Portugal got the shitty end of the stick. A group with France and Germany, followed by a likely path of Belgium, Italy, and France just to get to the final!
Logged
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:19:56 am
germany were poor last night, lots of teams struggling to get any kind of rhythm. but I just don't see england beating germany. think southgate will manage to grind out a 1-0 defeat
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:24:34 am
I was hoping England would draw Germany

Such a smalltime mentality hoping to avoid big teams in every tournament, if they're gonna be successful at any point they are going to have to get over this complex they carry on every single time. And Germany are very beatable

Fucking do it and stop moaning, or get beat again and then moan ....the fans that go the game and boo the knee, the ones that trash cities all over the world at every opportunity do not deserve it. The journalists that big them up and tear them down do not deserve it either.
But the quiet majority who don't act  the twat - would be nice for them to see England actually perform on the big stage against worthy opps

I think it'll be a good game, both teams can win - the Germans won't be scared and it's international footy so it's all fun and games. Let's see what happens!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:56:08 am
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 09:24:34 am
I was hoping England would draw Germany

Such a smalltime mentality hoping to avoid big teams in every tournament, if they're gonna be successful at any point they are going to have to get over this complex they carry on every single time. And Germany are very beatable

Fucking do it and stop moaning, or get beat again and then moan ....the fans that go the game and boo the knee, the ones that trash cities all over the world at every opportunity do not deserve it. The journalists that big them up and tear them down do not deserve it either.
But the quiet majority who don't act  the twat - would be nice for them to see England actually perform on the big stage against worthy opps

I think it'll be a good game, both teams can win - the Germans won't be scared and it's international footy so it's all fun and games. Let's see what happens!

I actually am starting to warm to England a bit more. Like you say, fans booing the taking of the knee (to be fair it is a smaller amount now), the incessant moaning of the fans and media about the team, players like Sterling and you know Henderson being earmarked as potential scapegoats etc.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:07:15 am
If England had a decent manager, they would beat Germany - with Southgate, you can't have much hope that will happen.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:09:16 am
 
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:56:08 am
I actually am starting to warm to England a bit more. Like you say, fans booing the taking of the knee (to be fair it is a smaller amount now), the incessant moaning of the fans and media about the team, players like Sterling and you know Henderson being earmarked as potential scapegoats etc.

 ;D
Not about warming to England's success...I am a Liverpool fan after all. Main thing is always our players returning home unscathed and hopefully more confident.
Just sick of the "inferiority complex" moan that is inescapable across all platforms...I want to see good entertaining games because I like major international tournaments- and England are a waste of space unless they get over their mentality issues

And fucking sick of re-runs from the 90s in all the buildup! I just avoid it now and start watching from kickoff
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:04:48 am
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 04:20:45 am
Hungarian blackshirts had a homophobic banner in the stands last night. Good fucking riddance.

UEFA don't seem bothered by such homophobic or anti-equality banners having appeared at all 3 Hungary matches.

Nor the racist gestures and monkey noises in the game vs France. Or the anti-kneeling march by some fans on the way to the French match.

The same racist noises, homophobic banners, and anti-equality marches will likely be there in their next matches too - and UEFA, FIFA, or whoever won't do much about it at all... except when taking swift action to actually stop a display for equality, of course.



'Rainbow stadiums: German football lights up for solidarity  in pictures':-

www.theguardian.com/football/gallery/2021/jun/24/rainbow-stadiums-german-grounds-show-solidarity-in-pictures-euro-2020

Logged
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:09:42 pm
I don't remember Euro 2016 that well for whatever reason but while the opening games were pretty worthless the 3rd match day had about as much drama as I can remember for most of the groups.  Not bad for a 24-16 cut down whereas the current farce of the Copa America has basically no drama with the 10-8 cut down.

Aside from that, I don't think France are as good this time around but they're probably still favorites.  I question how well they can come from behind though if that ever happens against a good defensive team which Portugal most definitely are not.  Aside from that think Spain and Italy have been the best teams while Germany and England are seemingly highly flawed but talented.  I'd actually favor England over the Germans at the moment as I think Germany have no other gear but "full out attack" and if England can handle that then they should have a ton of counter attacking opportunities. 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:12:08 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:04:48 am
UEFA don't seem bothered by such homophobic or anti-equality banners having appeared at all 3 Hungary matches.

Nor the racist gestures and monkey noises in the game vs France. Or the anti-kneeling march by some fans on the way to the French match.

The same racist noises, homophobic banners, and anti-equality marches will likely be there in their next matches too - and UEFA, FIFA, or whoever won't do much about it at all... except when taking swift action to actually stop a display for equality, of course.



'Rainbow stadiums: German football lights up for solidarity  in pictures':-

www.theguardian.com/football/gallery/2021/jun/24/rainbow-stadiums-german-grounds-show-solidarity-in-pictures-euro-2020

Spot on
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:33:33 pm

'Wijnaldum to wear rainbow armband and ready to walk off if racially abused':-

Netherlands captain to make stand for diversity in Budapest
As players we have a podium to do whatever we can to help

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/24/wijnaldum-to-wear-rainbow-armband-and-ready-to-walk-off-if-racially-abused


'Georginio Wijnaldum will wear a captains armband bearing the words One Love and a rainbow motif for the Netherlands last-16 Euro 2020 tie against the Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday, and has said the team could walk off if abused as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé allegedly were in group games at Puskas Arena.'
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 09:24:34 am
I was hoping England would draw Germany

Such a smalltime mentality hoping to avoid big teams in every tournament, if they're gonna be successful at any point they are going to have to get over this complex they carry on every single time. And Germany are very beatable

Fucking do it and stop moaning, or get beat again and then moan ....the fans that go the game and boo the knee, the ones that trash cities all over the world at every opportunity do not deserve it. The journalists that big them up and tear them down do not deserve it either.
But the quiet majority who don't act  the twat - would be nice for them to see England actually perform on the big stage against worthy opps

I think it'll be a good game, both teams can win - the Germans won't be scared and it's international footy so it's all fun and games. Let's see what happens!

They get spawny draws every tournament and qualifying group and revel in it. The one time they got a tough group (Italy/Uruguay) they were beaten before they got on the plane.

Had they had the Germany/Spain/Holland route to the final then you could tip your hat off if they made the final. Ukraine or Sweden again in the quarters is a joke and all they other games they get to play at Wembley.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 07:41:24 pm
Still going.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Today at 03:29:36 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:33:33 pm
'Wijnaldum to wear rainbow armband and ready to walk off if racially abused':-

Netherlands captain to make stand for diversity in Budapest
As players we have a podium to do whatever we can to help

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/24/wijnaldum-to-wear-rainbow-armband-and-ready-to-walk-off-if-racially-abused


'Georginio Wijnaldum will wear a captains armband bearing the words One Love and a rainbow motif for the Netherlands last-16 Euro 2020 tie against the Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday, and has said the team could walk off if abused as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé allegedly were in group games at Puskas Arena.'


Legend

Gutted he's gone. Kinda hope he lifts this cup
